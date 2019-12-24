Too Much Of A Good Thing

Any further drop in real yields is likely to send just that "wrong" message to stocks.

Although plunging real yields can be, as I described it previously, "amphetamine" for risk assets, past a certain threshold, the "wrong" message gets sent.

In "The Story Of 2019, And What It Means For 2020," I talked quite a bit about the extent to which plunging real yields were instrumental in supporting risk assets in 2019.

In the same post, I mused about how rising breakevens are a key element in many year-ahead macro outlooks which posit the return of the reflation narrative and a concurrent pro-cyclical rotation.

Here are a couple of key excerpts from that post which capture the gist of the discussion about US rates:

In 2018, real yields jumped more than 40bps over a very short span, contributing mightily to the onset of the Q4 rout. By August of this year, 10-year real yields had collapsed from peaks above 1.15% in November of 2018, to -0.09% (that's negative 9bps). If soaring real yields are kryptonite to risk assets, negative real yields are amphetamine. As to the macro narrative, plunging yields can be problematic for risk assets to the extent the decline is led by breakevens, as that can signal the market is pricing in dire growth and inflation outcomes. That's what happened in December of 2018 and also in May and August of this year.

I wanted to add a bit of nuance to that.

As I was perusing some commentary on Monday evening (I'm just now starting to get to the bottom of the digital pile when it comes to year-ahead outlook pieces from Wall Street), I ran across the following passage from Goldman:

For most of 2019, falling real yields globally have supported risk appetite and helped buffer volatility. But over the summer the correlation of the VIX with US 10-year TIPS yields turned sharply negative. The same was the case during the Tech Bubble Burst (2001/02), the GFC (2008), the Euro area crisis (2011) and the EM/Oil crisis (2015/16). Lower real yields from here could signal the Fed shifting away from its mid-cycle narrative, and increase concerns on ‘monetary impotence’, i.e., no growth pick-up despite easing financial conditions.

Simply put, risk assets won't always respond favorably to falling real yields. One can have "too much of a good thing," so to speak.

Just as plunging breakevens can signal the market is pricing in dire growth and inflation outcomes, an inexorable slide in real yields can telegraph the kind of panicked monetary policy response that would undermine the "insurance cut" story.

Have a look at the following chart, which shows monthly moves (in bps) of breakevens and reals, along with monthly movements (in vols) in the VIX:

(Heisenberg)

Note how, in October of 2018, equity volatility spiked following a marked rise in real yields, as Jerome Powell's "long way from neutral" debacle (on October 3) raised the specter that the Fed was hell-bent on tightening the US into a slowdown.

Then have a look at January, when Powell's pivot (which started on January 4 during remarks in Atlanta, alongside Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen) tipped a potential dovish turn in the new year. Reals plunged, breakevens rose (as crude rebounded and markets hoped that central banks would be successful in rescuing growth), and the VIX fell. Volatility continued to grind lower as central banks the world over reinforced the dovish message, pushing real yields down and supporting risk assets in the process.

Then, in August, real yields collapsed alongside breakevens, as renewed trade tensions and a recession scare came calling. This time, the VIX rose. In the months since, real yields and breakevens have generally moved higher and the VIX has made its way back down to a 12-handle. The bottom pane in the chart below gives you another visualization:

(Heisenberg)

In the top pane is the correlation between nominals and the S&P. In the simplest possible terms, since the summer, stocks and bond yields have moved in unison. As Bloomberg put in a newsletter last week, "equities [have] needed yields to rise to be able to do the same."

This underscores the thrust of the passage from Goldman excerpted above, and it's an important caveat, of sorts, headed into 2020. I've variously suggested that the likely persistence of an accommodative lean from monetary policymakers makes it possible to argue for buoyant risk asset prices on at least a couple of fronts (and this is me quoting myself from previous articles both here and elsewhere):

If, on one hand, growth remains sluggish and inflation fails to respond convincingly, the “everything rally” can persist, as bonds are bid on “slow-flation” dynamics, while “TINA” and the promise of abundant liquidity bolsters equities and credit. If, on the other hand, stimulus does start to manifest itself in better economic outcomes (e.g., an inflection for the better in manufacturing PMIs), you can argue that although bonds may suffer in a pro-cyclical rotation, equities will rise on risk-on sentiment tied to improving macro, and credit can rally as the cycle is prolonged.

That kind of “heads bulls win, tails bears lose” reasoning makes it tempting to stay bullish equities (and credit) as long as there’s not a clear-cut case for aggressive policy tightening or signs of an imminent turn in the US cycle.

Note the nuance in there. There are two ways the "heads bulls win, tails bears lose" scenario can go awry. The first is that inflation can heat up enough to force central banks to tighten aggressively. That seems wholly far-fetched for a laundry list of obvious reasons.

The second is that growth outcomes could deteriorate rapidly and/or uncertainty around, for example, trade policy, could spike. In that scenario, market participants would likely begin to price in additional Fed cuts. At that point, the sharply negative correlation between real yields and equity volatility mentioned by Goldman would be a problem - as real yields fell, volatility would spike, and equities would sell off.

From here, then, it's pretty clear that stocks need marginally higher yields. And although it would be better for risk assets if that yield rise were led by breakevens, stocks can likely stomach higher reals too, to the extent that's seen as a reflection of confidence in the Fed's "mid-cycle adjustment" narrative.

The overarching message is that when it comes to plunging real yields, we hit "too much of a good thing" territory over the summer. Considering that, on most estimates, we're at least 50bps away (on the upside) from levels on 10s that could raise the specter of a "tantrum," risk asset bulls will be looking for confirmation from higher yields over the next month or two.

