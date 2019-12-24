Exxon Mobil: Stabroek Block Has Produced Its First Oil

Hopefully, the extra production from this new exciting massive field will reduce some concerns about dividend sustainability.

The company is expecting to produce up to 120K Boep/d within a few months.

Exxon Mobil announced on December 20, 2019, that oil production has commenced from the Liza field offshore Guyana.

Image: The Liza Destiny floating, production, storage and offloading ("FPSO") vessel Courtesy: Offshore Engineer Magazine

Investment Thesis

It is an exciting time for Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Hess (HES). The CapEx invested in this offshore project has been massive since 2015, and has hurt the company stock growth quite significantly.

Exxon Mobil has been one of the preferred oil supermajors that I have recommended here on Seeking Alpha, and I continue to believe that it is one of the first "oil" stocks to be held in your long-term investment portfolio. It is not my best choice, but it is a strong contender anyway.

However, to profit with Exxon Mobil, and the oil industry in general, it is crucial to adopt a tailored investment strategy. It should combine a long-term position with a minimum of one-third of your position dedicated to short-term trading to take advantage of the volatility in this cyclical sector.

In my opinion, CapEx spending has been a determining factor in the not-so-stellar performance of the stock in the past five years.

A sizeable offshore project like Guyana requires a massive cash influx and is not generating cash flow for up to ten years. It is the difference with what the company experienced in the US shale, where the sustaining capital expenditure translates immediately to cash flow. This issue is a lingering problem that will not stop abruptly in 2020.

Unfortunately, the adverse CapEx effect on Exxon Mobil's generic free cash flow may continue for a few more years and until the Guyana prospect is completed and fully producing around 2024-2025.

However, one major financial element is that the company will be able to produce cash flow from Liza Phase 1, which will reduce the CapEx burden going forward. More revenues and lower CapEx will provide more free cash flow that could better support the dividend yield and a share buyback program.

The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Free cash flow (not including divestitures) has been insufficient in 2019 due to the combination of two main factors.

The first factor is a significant CapEx versus cash from operations, and second, a notable weakening of the oil and gas prices.

I consider the free cash flow for Exxon Mobil as a crucial financial indicator. As you all know, the free cash flow is what is left to pay the dividend, implement a share buyback program, and pay back the paramount debt.

There are a few different free cash flows, and I will not enter the accounting details. The most simple calculation is cash from operating activities minus CapEx. FCF yearly ("TTM") represents $8.21 billion (not including divestitures). The third quarter was a gain of $2.79 billion (according to Morningstar/YCharts).

On the other side, the dividend is now $3.48 per share annually or a yield of 4.98%.

The question: Is the dividend safe? My answer is probably not at this level, even if XOM will not cut it unless oil prices tumble in 2020 below the low $50s range.

Based on 4.271 billion shares outstanding diluted, it is a cost of ~$14.9 billion per year, which is higher than the actual generic free cash flow. A quick comparison with a few of the company's peers shows that Exxon Mobil is paying a generous dividend yield.

Note: I have added ConocoPhillips (COP) to the six oil supermajors that I usually cover on Seeking Alpha. Still, I consider COP a healthy long-term candidate despite a much weaker dividend yield.

While we should consider this situation as temporary because of the extra-CapEx needed to develop Guyana and the US shale, it is still a concern because of the significant difference between what is paid in a dividend, and what the company can afford to pay. We should not forget that CapEx will be needed for the Liza phase 2 and Payara phase 3.

We can see that XOM's dividend is not exceptionally "safe" by analyzing the dividend payout ratio YTD, which is very high.

Data by YCharts

Thus, this new step towards a full production in Guyana is essential. It will alleviate much of the concerns related to the sustainability of the dividend.

The Stabroek Block and the future potential

Presentation

The Stabroek block covers an area of 26,802 Km2 (6.6 million acres) and is located at about 120 miles offshore Georgetown, Guyana.

The Stabroek block is labeled as one of the most prolific offshore oil potentials in South America.

It is still growing in resources after the company announced its fourteenth discovery called Tripletail-1 in the Turbot area.

Source: Exxon Mobil

It is a relatively recent discovery though, which began in May 2015 with the Liza-1 well:

"In May 2015, Exxon Mobil announced it made a significant oil discovery with the Liza-1 exploration well on the Stabroek block about 120 mi (193 km) offshore in the Guyana-Suriname basin."

The operator of the block is Esso Exploration & Production Guyana Ltd., a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil, which owns 45% working interest. Its two partners are Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd., which is a subsidiary of Hess Corp. with 30% working interest, and CNOOC Nexen Petroleum Guyana Ltd. with a 25% working interest.

Liza Phase 1 is now producing

News on December 20, 2019:

"Exxon Mobil announced that oil production has commenced from the Liza field offshore Guyana ahead of schedule and less than five years after the first discovery the Liza-1 well, which is well ahead of the industry average for deepwater developments. Production from the first phase of the Liza field, located in the Stabroek Block, is expected to reach full capacity of 120,000 barrels of oil per day in coming months, and the first cargo is set to be sold within several weeks."

Liza phase 1 has a water depth of up to 1,850 meters (which is a water depth of over 6,000 feet). The company made some recent discoveries at a water depth of over 2,700 meters or >8,900 feet (Ranger-1 well).

It is an Ultra-deepwater field due to the water depth, and it necessitates a floater called a drillship to drill the wells, which are reaching a total of over 21,000 feet in drilling depth.

Exxon Mobil through Esso has already contracted four drillships, mainly from Noble Corporation (NE):

The Drillship Noble Tom Madden until mid-December 2020 (which drilled the Tripletail-1, the last discovery in the Turbot area) The Drillship Noble Don Taylor until mid-November 2020 The Drillship Noble Bob Douglas until April 2021 The Drillship Stena Caron from StenaDrilling

The cost to drill such deepwater wells is high. The daily rate is actually about ~$220K/d on average for a drillship.

Furthermore, such a deepwater project needs a floating, production, storage, and offloading ("FPSO") vessel, which has been built specifically for Liza phase 1 called Liza Destiny moored on-site. The building cost was about ~$700 million.

Also, on September 27, 2019, the second FPSO has been set in motion and is called the Liza Unity for the Liza phase 2 in 2022.

"The FPSO is designed to produce 220,000 barrels of oil per day, to have associated gas treatment capacity of 400 million cubic feet per day and water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day. The FPSO will be spread moored in water depth of about 1,600 meters and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil."

"The concept design for the Liza Phase 1 development project features the Liza Destiny floating, production, storage and offloading, FPSO, vessel moored 190 kilometers offshore Guyana, and four subsea drill centers supporting 17 wells."

Source: XOM

After Hess and Exxon announced their 15th discovery in the Stabroek Block, the field is estimated to hold over 6 MMoep/d (reserve resources). Still, at the pace of the discoveries, I believe this number will increase substantially soon.

Note: Exxon Mobil announced today the fifteenth discovery called Mako-1.

"...another oil discovery on the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana at the Mako-1 well southeast of the Liza Field. The discovery adds to the current gross recoverable resource estimate of more than 6 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Mako-1 encountered approximately 164 feet (50 meters) of a high-quality oil bearing sandstone reservoir. Mako-1, drilled in 5,315 feet (1,620 meters) of water, is located approximately six miles (10 kilometers) southeast of the Liza Field."

The company expects that it can install up to five production platforms in the block over the coming years with a total gross production of 750k Boep/d by 2025, which is about 338K Boep/d net for Exxon Mobil.

Phase I is called the Liza phase 1 and will be followed by the Liza phase 2.

Liza Phase 2 Project - Description The development involves a second floating, production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO), Liza Unity; designed to produce up to 220,000 barrels of oil per day. The development is similar to that of Liza phase 1 but with a total of six drill centers with approximately 30 wells, including 15 oil producing wells, nine water injection wells and six gas injection wells. Liza Phase 2 startup is expected in mid-2022.

Finally, Exxon Mobil is working on a third phase right now called the Payara Project with a start-up as early as 2023:

Payara Project – Description The Payara development plan includes a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, named Prosperity; it is expected to produce 220,000 barrels per day.

The development is similar to that of Liza phase 1 and 2, Payara will have up to 45 wells, including production wells, water injection wells and gas injection wells.

The Payara development startup is expected as early as 2023. Front-end engineering design is underway for a potential third FPSO, the Prosperity, to develop the Payara field upon government and regulatory approvals.

Also, Exxon Mobil is awaiting regulatory approval for a 31-well exploration program over the three blocks indicated in the map above. The company plans to drill 25 exploration wells on Stabroek block, three on the Kaieteur block, and another three on the Canje Block.

This program may require another drillship, which could be the Drillship Noble Sam Croft contracted in the same location by Apache (APA) offshore Suriname until March 2020 with one option. Hence, it can be available in H2 2020, which is when Exxon Mobil may want to start its 31-well program.

Technical Analysis

One important activity that I have recommended in my investment thesis above is to trade short term XOM. The best way to trade XOM is through technical analysis, which is the ability to see patterns where others see chaos.

I disagree with Finviz's interpretation above, and I have indicated my reading in the same graph (red lines). In my opinion, XOM is forming a symmetrical wedge pattern with line resistance at $70 and line support at $68.

Generally, such a pattern is considered "neutral" short term because the stock is climbing following "higher lows pattern" but retraces after scoring "lower highs."

We are now close to the apex, which is the point formed by the line resistance crossing the line support. Usually, this situation indicates that XOM will experience a bearish or bullish breakout soon, with a slightly better probability for the upside (56/44).

The short-term trading strategy that I see is to sell about 15%-25% of your position at or above $70, expecting a retracement to $68, at which point it is safe to accumulate again. You can also hold and wait for $68 to add to your position.

However, XOM will be highly dependent on the price of oil, and any trading decision should be taken based on future oil prices.

Finally, you have to look at this TA interpretation as a mere "blueprint" that should be updated daily based on your situation and new developments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a small long term position established recently. I trade short term XOM often.