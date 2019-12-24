Boeing: Impact Of 737 Max Production Cut-Off On MM Price Expectations

And Here’s the Answers:

Figure 1 shows how the Market-Maker [MM] community shifted its price range expectations, implied by hedging cost actions undertaken day by day, in the vertical lines before and after the announcement. The heavy dot in each vertical is the end-of-day market quote on the day of the forecast range. It splits the range into upside and downside prospects.

Figure 1

Source: Author

“This article” referred to by “One Guy” was our just-published review of Aerospace & Defense stocks featuring Hexcel (HXL) as its best-opportunity stock of the group. It contained a table of the rows of data like that present in Figure 1 for several lead stocks in the group, including BA. It is reproduced here in Figure 2.

Figure 2

Source: Author

What it tells us is that the MMs’ payoff expectations for BA stock prices changed from a range of $324-$405 on 12/10/19 to $312-$390 by 12/18/19.

Payoff and Probability

One Guy’s reference to “probability” we take to mean the odds for BA stock’s price to have either reached the top of its MM forecast range within the next 3 months, or be at a price on that ending date higher than the market quote on the day of the forecast.

The forecast range top on 12/10/19 was $404.90 and on 12/18/19 was $390.35, a 3 ½% drop. The market quote between the two days was $347.90 to $330.68, a 4.9% decline. The Odds for a “Win” (column [H]) were held on 12/10 to be 73 out of 100. That was determined by what had occurred subsequently to 230 prior forecasts for BA out of the 1,261 daily price range forecasts of the past five years.

That sample of 230 each had the same day’s forecast balance between upside price change prospect and downside potential as was being seen on 12/10/19. Then 71% of the forecast price range was above the market’s quote, and 29% was below. We use the downside exposure as a Range Index [RI], shown in column [G] of the Figure 2 table.

Now the RI in Figure 1 has improved to 23, with 77% of the forecast to the upside. The experiences of 246 daily forecasts out of the past 1,261 with RIs of 23 has been that 81% of them were “Wins”.

That change has in the past averaged 47 market days of holdings to occur, fewer than the 63 market days limit in our portfolio management standard discipline because of early accomplishments of upside price targets. Full investment of capital policy makes the Compound Annual Gain Rate [CAGR] for those experiences to have been +28%.

Now with a RI of 23, the prior experiences of the sample of 246 has improved, both from average gains of +4.8% in column [I] in Figure 2 and gains of +7.1% in Figure 1, and from reduction in holding periods required to 45 market days. The present potential CAGR is +47% instead of +28%.

Nothing requires market experiences of the past to be repeated, but they form an auditable prices-record to be referenced. Referenced in the same way, regardless of the varied underlying specifics of the corporate competitions going on. What matters on the portfolio scorecard is told by the ongoing aggregate prices of what is, and has been, held.

Conclusion

So it may be fair to judge BA’s decision to interrupt 737 Max production as having been appraised by market professionals as a decision desirable for holders of the company’s stock. It may be fair to see BA as a better equity investment, near term, than it was a week or more ago.

