Air Transport's Business Looks More Stable Than The Share Price

With the 767 becoming more scarce, Air Transport needs its A321 conversion joint venture to work out, and FAA certification should come in mid-2020, significantly expanding ATSG's potential conversion pipeline.

Share prices are almost always more volatile than underlying business trends, but the last year or so at Air Transport Group (ATSG) looks like a more extreme example of this. Although the company has expanded its business with Amazon (AMZN), re-upped most of its business with Deutsche Post DHL (OTCPK:DPSGY), added UPS (UPS), and taken strides to securing better future freight conversion supply, the shares have bounced between $19 and $26, with worries about U.S.-China trade policy no doubt playing at least some role in that volatility.

Simply considering the commitments Amazon had made to expand its proprietary logistics operations, I’m just not that worried about Air Transport’s outlook, and I think that Amazon relationship provides some floor to the business. Likewise with the deeper ties with the Department of Defense brought in with the Omni deal. EBITDA margins of 30%-plus in 2019 and 2020 can support a 6.75x forward EBITDA multiple and a fair value in the mid-high $20’s, suggesting these shares still have upside.

Trade Deal Or No, Package Volume Keeps Growing

I believe at least some of the recent strength in Air Transport can be tied to improving prospects for the U.S. economy in 2020 and the recent Phase One trade agreement between the U.S. and China. While I don’t want to underplay the importance of trade peace with China in Air Transport’s business (largely as a derivative of its importance to Air Transport’s customers), I believe package growth is strong irrespective of that particular issue.

DHL recently laid out guidance for “mid-high single-digit” express package volume growth, with double-digit growth in B2C. Likewise, other carriers like FedEx (FDX) continue to point to ongoing growth in e-commerce-related volumes.

Amazon has made it clear that they regard a proprietary logistics operation as a key competitive asset, and Air Transport is a significant part of that. Air Transport will have 26 B767s flying for Amazon under its CAM business (dry leasing) and 28 jets operating through its ABX and ATI ACMI businesses (the 26 dry-leased planes and two others) by the end of this year and “at least 30” by the end of 2020, with at least 17 more contemplated by the expanded agreement.

Beyond that, DHL renewed its agreement for 14 of its 16 leases back in March of this year and Air Transport added in UPS as a customer, with four planes expected to enter service in the fourth quarter of this year.

All told, provided the e-commerce continues to grow, and there are really no credible signs that it won’t (retail e-commerce is on track for mid-teens growth in the U.S. this year), I expect Air Transport to see ongoing demand for its cargo capacity. To that end, management’s expectation of having 10 more planes under lease in 2020 (five of which were under contract as of the end of the third quarter) seems easily attainable. If anything, the concern is finding the capacity to service the demand.

A321’s Are The Key To The Next Leg

Air Transport had 10 767 conversions underway at the end of the quarter, and the Jetran deal with American Airlines (AAL) should cover the company’s needs through 2021, but the cupboard is pretty bare after that – there just aren’t that many 767’s flying anymore.

That makes the company’s A321 conversion joint venture with Precision Aircraft Solutions a critical driver in 2020 and beyond. I’ve written about this venture before, but the real key is that this is a highly usable plane for Air Transport’s needs and there are over 1,600 of them flying in passenger service. They’re smaller than Air Transport’s flagship 767s, but they have almost the same cube space of 757s and use about 20% less fuel.

Management expects to get STC approval from the FAA in mid-2020, and I would expect to start seeing A321 purchases thereafter. With many airlines looking to add the new A320neo to their fleets, I believe Air Transport should have relatively attractive opportunities to add A321s. As an aside, American Airlines is the largest operator of A321s in the world, and given the relationship between Air Transport and American Airlines, this could be a natural source of future supply.

Uncontracted Capex Remains A Risk

The biggest ongoing risk I see to Air Transport’s model is that of committing significant capex to uncontracted capacity. This is something of a no-win situation for management. If they buy and convert passenger aircraft without contracts, they risk having unused capacity sitting around (and running up debt and/or forgoing capital returns to shareholders to do it), but if they wait, they risk missing out on business, as desperate lessees who need capacity immediately can be the most lucrative clients for capacity providers like Air Transport. And it’s not just desperate lessees who need capacity today to consider; large would-be customers are generally going to go with those lessors that can get them the capacity they need when they need it.

The Outlook

Modeling Air Transport’s cash flows will always be difficult, and this has never been a company that has generated all that much free cash flow. The “but” is that it also doesn’t matter so much in the short term. You can argue that companies like Air Transport that generate low levels of FCF underperform over time (and ATSG’s 15-year annualized performance isn’t that spectacular), but in the short term it is typically EBITDA that drives performance. I don’t expect significant EBITDA margin leverage over the next few years, but I do believe that business growth with Amazon et al can support double-digit annualized growth from the 2018 starting point.

Given Air Transport’s margins, I believe a forward 6.75x EBITDA multiple is appropriate and that works out to a $27 fair value on the EBITDA I expect over the next 12 months.

The Bottom Line

I don’t know whether recent steps towards trade peace with China will lead to less volatility in Air Transport’s share price, but I do think the shares should reflect a little more benefit of the doubt given the secure business relationships with Amazon and the Department of Defense (and DHL to a lesser extent). Given excellent growth prospects in e-commerce package volumes and the leverage to future A321 conversions, I believe these shares are still worth considering at this level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.