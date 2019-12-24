CVR Energy's High Yield Dividend Represents A Great Income And Value Opportunity

CVR Energy last cut its dividend in early 2015 as the company could not generate the cash to meet its dividend obligations.

Two months ago, CVR Energy (CVI) increased its high yield dividend by nearly 7%. The move got my attention as most high yield energy companies are struggling to maintain their dividends, let alone raising them. CVR’s dividend hike is the second in two years and if sustainable, the stock could provide both value and income for investors.

CVR Energy is a holding company that conducts two different types of activities. The first is the refining of petroleum through its wholly owned subsidiary CVR Refining. The other subsidiary is a nitrogen fertilizer company, CVR Partners (UAN), which is a publicly traded company that is 34% owned by CVR Energy. CVR Energy’s financial reports and data, shared later in this article, include all its subsidiaries.

Before digging into the company’s current financials, it’s important to note that the company did cut its dividend back in the first quarter of 2015. At that time, CVR Energy was not generating enough free cash flow to maintain its dividends obligations. The company paid out $434 million in dividends in 2014 with $422 million of free cash flow.

Source: Company’s 2014 10-K

Since the dividend cut, CVR Energy has gradually built up operating cash flow and created a more sustainable financial model. For the trailing twelve-month period ending in the third quarter, CVR Energy generated $611 million in free cash flow and paid only $301 million in dividends, creating a coverage ratio of two to one. The newly increased dividend will pay out an estimated $323 million over the next twelve months, which is well within the company’s operating capacity.

Source: Company 10-Q/K Data Uploaded into Author’s Spreadsheet

CVR Energy created so much cash in 2019 that it was able to purchase the remaining outstanding shares of its subsidiary CVR Refining (CVRR) and take the company private without borrowing a dollar. The development was instrumental in improving CVR Energy’s overall operation as the company no longer needed to pay out CVR Refining’s 14% dividend yield.

Source: Company Q3 2019 10-Q

CVR Partners remains publicly traded and its dividend yield is nearing 14%. With over $600 million in cash, CVR Energy has the buying power to purchase the remaining shares of CVR Partners. The purchase would cost approximately $310 million plus any premium to the current share price. Taking CVP Partners private would also save $32 million in dividend payments to outside shareholders.

CVR’s petroleum refining and fertilizer manufacturing combined offer diversification for investors as one operation utilizes oil as an input while the other utilizes natural gas. Natural gas and oil pricing used to move in tandem, but they have decoupled over the past decade. The decoupling offers the opportunity for price softness in one area of the business to not effectively influence the other.

Additionally, and perhaps most importantly, CVR Energy has a unique mix of high quality products and low operating costs. Back in September, the company revealed in a presentation that it was first among peers in distillate yield and third in cost of operations. This distinct combination is what has allowed CVR Energy to operate with such strength through a challenging energy environment.

Source: Investor Presentation, Slide 8

One unusual risk to this investment does not involve company operations. While $25 oil and further challenges in the fertilizer market would create a strain on the company's operations, there is something else that investors should be aware of. CVR Energy is currently 70% owned by Icahn Associates. At any time, the company may be taken private. While doing so would require a premium priced offer, investors could lose out if the share price depreciates notably over the course of their investment. In the case of CVR Refining, former shareholders filed a lawsuit (called the Call Option lawsuit) alleging tort violations against CVR Energy and other affiliates relating to the transaction which took CVR Refining private. The company disclosed the lawsuit in the Contingencies section of its 2018 10-K filing where the situation is updated quarterly and expected to last for some time. While the lawsuit and any complications therein may create consternation for shareholders, I believe the risk is still worth the investment.

Overall, I’m impressed at CVR Energy’s ability to generate cash in a difficult business. The company’s two to one dividend coverage in an environment of $50-$60 oil creates a value opportunity via an energy rally, while already being established as an excellent income stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may increase my position in CVI over the next 72 hours.