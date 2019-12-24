Top Net Payout Yields - December 2019

This article is a continuation of a monthly series highlighting the top net payout yield (NPY) stocks that was started back in June 2012 and explained in August 2012. The series highlights the best stocks for the upcoming month, utilized in part to make investment decisions for the NPY model managed on Interactive Advisors. Please review the original articles for more information on the NPY concept.

October/November Returns

Below are two charts highlighting the returns of the top 10 stocks from October (see list here). For presentation reasons, the chart is broken into the Top 5 and Next 5 lists and compared to the S&P 500 benchmark index along with the Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD), which offers a fund for comparison purposes that is aligned with the NPY concept.

The Top 5 stocks had a strong rally in the October/November period to follow an equally impressive September. The performance of these stocks easily exceeded the benchmark S&P 500 index that was up a strong 3.6% in the month. Both NetApp (NTAP) and Comerica (CMA) generated strong gains in excess of 7.5% in the period. The other three stocks of Qualcomm (QCOM), Oracle (ORCL) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) generated minimal returns during the two-month period. The Cambria fund produced a very large 5.4% gain as the market fled to high-yielding stocks again. In total, the Top 5 stocks gained 4.9% for October/November period to easily outperform the 3.6% total return of the benchmark S&P 500 index.

Data by YCharts

The Next 5 stocks had a similarly strong October/November period. The group had three of the stocks post a positive total return for the two months in excess of the 3.6% total return of the benchmark index. Loews (L), Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) and Wells Fargo (WFC) all generated gains above 5.1% in the measurement period. Only Johnson Controls (JCI) saw a negative total return with a 1.2% loss for October/November while eBay (EBAY) only generated a minimal 1.2 gain. In total, the five stocks gained a very strong 4.2% for October/November, outperforming the 3.6% total gain of the S&P 500 index and slightly missing the 5.6% total return of the Shareholder Yield ETF.

Data by YCharts

In all, the top 10 stocks had a very strong October/November period with only Johnson Controls producing negative returns. The large total gains of five stocks exceeding 5.0% in the two-month period led the strength for the NPY stocks. In total, the NPY stocks gained 4.6% in comparison to the decent 3.6% total return of the benchmark index and the 5.6% gain of the comparable ETF.

December List

The top 10 list saw major shifts for December considering the last two months encapsulated the Q3 reporting season. The top of the list saw major changes as new companies started large buyback programs during the quarter and previous leaders let large buybacks from 2018 lapse. A new crop of stocks now yield in excess of 20.0% including new additions to the list and a couple with higher yields this month.

New Additions

The two big additions to the list for December are Liberty Global (LBTYA) and LyondellBasell Industries (LYB). Both companies had large stock buybacks during the last quarter. Other additions include Citigroup (C) and Seagate Technology (STX) where both stocks joined the list due to companies like Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors, Walgreens Boots and Loews seeing yields slip.

Liberty Global saw the yield surge to 26.4% after the company used a modified Dutch auction to repurchase 24.0 million Class A shares and 75.4 million Class C shares for $27 back in September. The stock is down over 16% in only 2 months after the $2.7 billion stock buyback provided an opportunity to own the leading NPY stock on weakness.

LyondellBasell jumped onto the list with 35.1 million shares purchased at $88 via a modified Dutch auction back in July. The company spent $3.09 billion on acquiring 9.5% of the outstanding shares at the time. The plastics company spent another $1.5 billion on share buybacks over the last year while also offering investors a 4.5% dividend yield.

New Top 10

Despite some lower yields from the bottom stocks, the list maintained an NPY of nearly 18% for December. The lowest yield is now down near 12%, while the top five yielding stocks saw yields jump back above 20%.

The average yield dipped to 17.9% to start December, down from 18.4% to start October. The buyback yield dipped slightly to 15.1% as some of the companies pulled back on buybacks during the last quarter. The dividend yield increased to 2.8% due the inclusion of LyondellBasell and Seagate Technology with dividend yields in excess of 4.0%.

As mentioned before, investors don't need to dump stocks like Citigroup (C). The large bank has a similar 13.0% NPY as back in October.

Despite S&P 500 buybacks decreasing from record levels towards the end of 2018, several individual stocks are still generating large yields. While Q3'19 share repurchases reached $175.9 billion, 6.3% higher than Q2'19 and 21.1% lower than the record Q4'18, the top 10 yielding stocks are still near 18%. The total amounts are all relative considering an investor only needs 10 stocks with large buybacks to create a diversified portfolio of NPY stocks.

Source: S&P Dow Jones

Conclusion

The yields of the NPY stocks continue to maintain massive levels as 2019 comes to a close and the stock market is up 30% for the year. The average stock on the list has substantial buybacks of over 15% to take advantage of any weakness and volatility in the market with a potential January selloff and the U.S. Presidential election in 2020.

The NPY concept continues to offer one of the few investment opportunities where weakness is identified and can be bought with confidence while the rest of the market is focused on high-flying stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C, EBAY, LYB, WFC, QCOM, NXPI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.