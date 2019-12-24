NV5 Global Is A Strong Buy

Reduced Q3 numbers are likely to get added to Q4 or Q1 2020.

The company is now at an even more attractive valuation with a 75% upside based on very achievable growth assumptions.

Background

NV5 Global (NVEE) shares sold off about 30% since the engineering & construction consultant posted disappointing third-quarter results and weaker-than-expected 2019 adjusted earnings guidance. In addition, the company made a mistake in its reporting of its full-year 2020 guidance, which initially showed virtually no profit growth versus 2019. I believe the sell-off is a misjudgment and am using this article to explain my view.

Misreported Guidance

Management released their revenue and EPS guidance for 2020 as follows:

Source: Seeking Alpha - Q3 transcript

While the revenue guidance was correct, the EPS guidance threw investors off since it shows insignificant growth from FY2019 EPS projections - $3.18-$3.42.

The company issued another press release later in the day that showed much stronger projected growth for next year - between $4.32 and $4.78.

Source: Q3 presentation

Source: Author’s Calculations

Based on the company’s updated guidance for 2019 and 2020, the YoY growth numbers reveal that NV5 continues to be in its growth mode.

Strong Balance Sheet

NV5 Global has lower debt as a percentage of its enterprise value in comparison with its competitors (Jacobs Engineering Group (J),Tetra Tech (TTEK), Hill International (HIL), Willdan Group (WLDN), AECOM (ACM))

This is beneficial for the company performing as many acquisitions as NV5 since it provides the much needed leverage to fuel the acquired units/integration process to make them accretive.

Data Source: Wall Street Journal

Valuation

With a PE ratio of 22, NVEE is undervalued compared to its competition.

With a 28-30x multiple, NVEE has a price target of $67 indicating a 37% upside.

NV5 has been very strong in its free cash flow generation (CAGR 172%)

Source: Author’s calculations

This FCF has been the reason NV5 is positioned so well to make acquisitions to boost their capabilities. Performing a DCF calculation with modest FCF growth rates, we can see a price target of $86, indicating a 75% upside.

Source: Author’s calculations

Challenges in Q3

The company summarized the challenges it faced during the third quarter on the slide below:

Source: Q3 presentation

1. Hong Kong Unrest - It is difficult to determine what percentage of NV5’s business is affected by this issue since NV5 does not report regional revenues. However, during August 2019, the company announced the 3-year contract with the Hong Kong government's Architectural Services Department as a high profile win. Moreover, viewing a previous acquisition of a Hong Kong based engineering firm with an annual revenue approaching $5 million conveys that the exposure is significant.

It is difficult to anticipate geopolitical issues and being an engineering firm requires NV5 to have its employees in the region to deliver the work. During an unrest, safeguarding staff is the highest priority, and hence, it is understandable for missed revenues from the region during this period.

It is interesting to see the company is reassigning focus on other regions in Asia such as Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Philippines and Dubai. This would allow for the company to prevent reduction in resource utilization rates. I look forward to more commentary from management on this situation in the next quarter.

2. LNG Conversion and Infrastructure Southeast - These are delayed starts to projects in the pipeline. It is common for a professional services firm to see projects starting later than projected. In my opinion, the missed revenue in Q3 is likely to be seen in Q4 or Q1 2020. This should not be an item of concern for a long-term investor.

3. Overheads due to acquisitions - This is a genuine concern. The company revealed that 2019 has been their busiest year so far with regard to M&A. There are risks associated with biting more than the company can chew, but I believe the impact on resource utilization due to this acquisition is a temporary issue. NV5 management has made more than 100 acquisitions since 1993. Hence, it is reasonable to bet on their experience regarding this matter.

In my opinion, though these challenges have impacted the company’s performance in Q3, these are short-term concerns and should not alarm the long-term investor.

Conclusion

While the Q3 challenges have had their impact on the company’s FY2019 guidance and have resulted in the stock selloff, I still believe NV5 Global can continue to generate strong sales, profit, and free cash flow over the coming years. The company’s experience in M&A, its strong balance sheet, the growth potential and its attractive valuation are my factors behind recommending NV5 to investors with a 2-3 year investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NVEE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.