Cadiz: Structurally Unprofitable, Burdened With Senior Secured Debt, And Tied Up In Legislative Roadblocks

Cadiz has $140 million in debt turning over in the next two years, including $70 million in convertibles that can be executed through March, 5th 2020.

In this article I will explain how a small cap California water and farming company called Cadiz (CDZI) which recently got into hemp production this past September, is horrendously overvalued. In the last 10 years Cadiz has never made a profit, consistently lost money, took on huge amounts of debt, increased share count, and their only major source of future revenue was recently blocked by governor Gavin Newsom in California this past summer with the passage of SB 307. The major catalyst for a short sale of Cadiz is this fact, the company has about $140 million in debt turning over in the next year or two (see debt section below for additional details)--including $70 million in debt that is convertible stock with a conversion strike price of $6.75. Those convertibles can get converted between now and March, 5th 2020, which should flood the market with an additional 10.4 million shares of Cadiz stock. Furthermore, Cadiz has approximately $70 million in senior secured debt, which could result in the creditors seizing all of Cadiz's assets should they not roll over the debt in May of 2021. As I lay out in the fundamental valuation section of this article, I believe that under an optimistic scenario the value of Cadiz's phase I water project is worth approximately $4.49 per share (share price at market close on 12/23/19 was $10.98). Based on this valuation investors shorting the stock could stand to gain up to 59% not including the cost of borrowing the shares to short the stock.

Given these facts, it seems wise to avoid investing in Cadiz or potentially consider shorting the security.

A Brief Background On Cadiz

Cadiz owns approximately 45,000 acres of land in San Bernadino County, California near the Mojave National Preserve. Their land is suitable for large scale agriculture, which provides the company with a small amount of revenue via lease agreements, and also notably has a large groundwater aquifer sitting below that land which could one day sell 2.5 million acre-feet of water to Californian municipalities and agricultural interests. As mentioned in the introduction above, Cadiz recently announced that they will be entering the hemp business as well.

Before getting into the specifics about Cadiz's assets and business segments, let's set the table by looking at Cadiz's performance over the past 10 years.

Below is a chart illustrating Cadiz's total assets, debt, and revenues in millions (green below is revenues) over the last ten years. As readers can see from the below chart, debt has climbed from just under $40 million in December 2009, to approximately $157 million as of the most recent 10-Q filing for the period ending September, 30th 2019.

Chart created by author using company data

A look at Cadiz's income statement over the past ten years explains why net debt has exploded higher. As the reader can see from the below chart, annual revenues are generally between $400,000 to $1,000,000, but total operating expenses have hovered between $9,600,000 to $14,300,000. This is quite concerning for Cadiz, since current cash reserves are approximately $15 million as of 9/30/19 (working capital of $13.3 million, see liquidity section below), and they will likely need additional financing by the fall of 2020, based on their burn rate over the last ten years. Please see the liquidity section below for additional details.

Cadiz 2019 Q3 filing, page 9

Chart created by author using company data

Making matters worse for shareholders is the fact that not only has debt exploded (see chart above), but total share count has also exploded in the last decade as well. Total shares outstanding have grown from 13.5 million in December, 2009 to approximately 27.0 million as of September, 2019. Furthermore, if Cadiz's convertible debt is converted in March, 2020--strike price for the convertibles is $6.75 while the share price on COB 12/23/19 was $10.98--an additional 10.4 million shares could hit the market (more on this later). The convertibles are particularly concerning, as the holder of those convertibles may be willing to convert the stock and then turn around and sell it shortly thereafter as long as the stock price is above the strike price of $6.75.

Chart created by author using company data

Despite Cadiz's horrific financial performance, the stock price has not been punished by the market. As of market close on Monday, December 23rd the stock price was $10.98, with a market cap of $296 million.

Cadiz Debt Financing

As mentioned in the introduction, Cadiz has approximately $140 million in debt that turns over in 2020 and 2021 (see images below, page 64 & 65, of 2018 10K)--including $70 million in debt that is convertible stock with a conversion strike price of $6.75. Those convertibles can get converted in March, 2020, while the senior secured debt is due in May, 2021.

Cadiz, 2018 10-K page 64

Cadiz, 2018 10-K page 65

In its most recent 10-Q filing (page 31), the company indicated in their long term outlook that they would need additional capital to finance their working capital needs in addition to any payments due under their senior secured debt and convertible note payments. As I indicated in the above section, based on their burn rate over the last ten years it seems reasonable to expect that Cadiz will need additional financing for working capital needs as early as the fall of 2020. I also urge readers to review the liquidity section below, which indicated that Cadiz will need to issue additional stock in the next 12 months to fund its working capital requirements.

Cadiz 2019 Q3 filing, page 31

Regarding the convertibles, it is important to note that on November, 8th 2019 Cadiz issued an 8-K filing, which indicated that the company was extending the maturity date of their convertible debt to September, 2021. Owners of the convertible debt could choose to exercise the convertible by March, 5th 2020. Given that the stock price of Cadiz is $10.98, and the convertible debt has a strike price of $6.75, it stands to reason that nearly all of the debt would be exercised by March, 2020 if the stock price holds. If the stock price drops significantly, this would be worse for Cadiz, since Cadiz would then be responsible for paying off the $70 million in outstanding convertible debt with cash it doesn't have.

The senior secured debt is secured by Cadiz's land holdings, which are owned by a subsidiary called Cadiz real estate (see image from 2018 10-K below, page 18). According to the most recent 10-K, Cadiz has backed up the debt with $66.1 million of its assets. Given that the company has assets of approximately $74 million as of 9/30/19 (see assets vs. debt vs. revenues image above), should Cadiz default on its loan, the creditors would essentially bankrupt the company and take all of its assets leaving its stockholders with close to nothing.

Cadiz 2018 10-K, page 18

Cadiz Farming Operations

According to Cadiz's most recent 10-K, the company's farming operations consist of 2,100 acres of farm land which is leased out to Fenner Valley Farms "FVF", which is itself a subsidiary of Cadiz's largest shareholder Water Asset Management. In February, 2016 Cadiz leased the acreage to Water Asset Management for a one time payment of $12.0 million. According to the press release from 2016, $10.5 million of that initial payment from FVF was used to pay down debt at the time, while the remaining $1.5 million was used towards working capital. Should Cadiz go bankrupt, FVF has the right to purchase the leased farmlands for $1.00 (page 68, of 2018 10K).

Cadiz 2018 10-K filing, page 68

Today, the FVF lease results in approximately $440,000 in revenue per year. Below is a note about the FVF lease revenue from the 2018 10-K (see page 33 of 2018 10-K).

Cadiz, 2018 10-K page 33

For readers interested in where Cadiz is located, below is a Google Earth closeup shot of their farming operation in Cadiz California.

Google Earth Image of Cadiz, California farming operations

Zooming out a bit, below is a Google Earth shot of the geographic area Cadiz (bottom yellow) operates in, near Mojave National Preserve (top yellow). As you can see the real estate they own doesn't look particularly valuable aside from the groundwater rights that are being held up in court (more on that in the Cadiz Groundwater Project section further below).

Google Earth Image of Mojave National Preserve, Cadiz bottom yellow highlight, Mojave National Preserve top yellow highlight

Cadiz Groundwater Project

The main source of potential value for Cadiz is from their groundwater project. Readers can see a detailed timeline of the project at Cadiz's website, readers can also view up to date information about the project by reviewing slides 9 through 15 of the company's September, 2019 presentation. In summary, the project aims to pump, treat, and then move via pipeline and aqueduct 50,000 acre-feet per year of groundwater to California municipalities near Los Angeles. Cadiz plans to do this for 50 years, meaning that at the end of that time frame they would have sold 2.5 million acre-feet of groundwater. To pull off this project the company estimates that it will require $300 million in capital (see below screenshot from Cadiz's September, 2019 presentation) in order to build out the necessary infrastructure. This is of course on top of their current debt-load and future working capital needs.

Source: Cadiz's September, 2019 presentation

Once the infrastructure is in place Cadiz estimates that they can sell the water at $1,100 per acre-foot, with costs of only $150 per acre-foot for the pumping and treatment of the water.

Using the above assumptions, we can build out a simple NPV calculation to look at the potential value of this project. If we assume the following:

$300 million cap-ex (i.e., initial outlay for NPV)

50 year lifespan of project

50,000 acre-feet sold per year

Profit margin of $950 per acre-foot, total profit per year of $47.5 million

Cash flow from project beginning immediately in year 1

Discount rate of 8.0%

Then the phase I groundwater project would yield an NPV of approximately $281 million. Keeping all other variables constant and using a 10% discount rate would result in an NPV of $170.9 million. I've included a screenshot of the Excel output for readers below using the 8% discount rate. Please note that it is very common to use an 8% or 10% discount rate when reviewing a capital project, given that the company currently has its convertible bonds issued at 7% interest rates and its senior secured debt issued at 8%, I don't think an 8-10% rate is overly aggressive. Please also see the fundamental valuation section for additional discussion of the company's valuation.

Chart created by author

Recent Developments for Cadiz Water Project

While Cadiz has made a lot of progress over the last decade in order to move their phase I groundwater project forward, there have been a number of prominent opponents over the years who have tried to quash it. As this June, 2019 LA Times article pointed out that the Obama administration opposed their water pipeline:

In 2015, during the Obama administration, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management said Cadiz couldn’t use the right of way and would therefore have to obtain federal permission to run the proposed pipeline across surrounding federal land.

As that same article pointed out, the Obama administration ruling was reversed by the Trump administration, which itself was later reversed forcing the project into limbo (see aforementioned article, also see Earth Justice article mentioned below).

The groundwater project is also fiercely opposed by many California democrats who are desert conservationists like Senator Diane Feinstein, and California governor Gavin Newsom. Opponents to the project have expressed concern that the project could negatively impact the fragile desert ecosystem of the nearby Mojave National Preserve. Furthermore, both Newsom and Feinstein seem as if they would like to hang the project up in red tape for as long as possible.

Case in point, this past July Governor Newsom added a new road block for the project by requiring Cadiz to obtain scientific approvals for the project prior to green lighting it. An LA Times article, described the action by Newsom as such:

The law signed by Newsom prohibits Cadiz, one of the largest private landowners near the Mojave National Preserve, from transferring water from a groundwater basin near a national preserve, national park or other state and federal wilderness areas unless state lands officials determine it would not have an adverse effect on groundwater resources, habitat and natural resources.

The article went on to say:

Sen. Richard Roth (D-Riverside), the author of the legislation, Senate Bill 307, said serious concerns have been raised about the amount of groundwater that Cadiz proposed pumping from the desert, which may be more than nature can replenish. “We can’t afford to get this wrong,” Roth said in a statement. “It is critical to allow independent scientists to review the scientific evidence in order to resolve the conflict.”

After the passage of bill 307 on July 11th, Cadiz's stock tanked nearly 16%.

Readers should also read this entertaining article by Earth Justice, which actively worked towards stopping Cadiz's water pipeline and pumping activities. Earth Justice, among other things claims that the water pumped by Cadiz could have hexavalent chromium, which is highly carcinogenic according to this article in Scientific American.

I have no opinion on whether or not the project will eventually move forward, but I will say that timing for Cadiz is of the essence due to the rapidly maturing debt and convertible stock discussed in the sections above. Even if all of their outstanding convertible bonds are converted, they are still left with approximately $70 million in senior secured debt that will need to be refinanced in 2021. It's not hard to imagine creditors cutting off Cadiz if their marquee project is still hung up in red tape, in which case all of Cadiz's assets would be taken over by the holders of the senior secured debt.

Recent Foray Into Hemp Business

Just one month after SB 307 was announced in California, which significantly delayed Cadiz's groundwater project, Cadiz announced a move into the hemp industry. The announcement indicated that Cadiz would enter into a 50/50 JV with Glass House Farms to grow up to 9,600 acres of hemp, the JV is called So Cal Hemp. The JV's goal is to process the hemp and create cannabidiols for the growing US CBD market.

Per the company's September, 2019 presentation (see slide 24), the company plans to start an initial pilot program in 2019 that starts off with 5 acres in the summer of 2019, moves to 60 acres in the fall of 2019, and then up to 1,280 acres in 2020. If successful the hemp project would eventually expand to 9,600 acres by 2023.

Cadiz 2019 September Presentation Slide

Cadiz's most recent 10-Q (page 16) indicated that Cadiz will generate $500 per acre from 1,280 acres that are leased by the JV for the project (see image below). This should result in revenue of $640,000 in 2020 for Cadiz. It remains to be seen if the JV will expand the acreage after 2020. To my knowledge, Cadiz has not indicated if the JV requires any start up capital to get up and running.

Cadiz 2019 Q3 filing, page 16

Given the opportunistic timing of the hemp JV announcement, one has to wonder if Cadiz was quickly trying to move on from SB 307 by creating a JV in a hot market sector. Time will tell if this JV will be profitable for Cadiz, but I'm skeptical that it will truly create a material impact on Cadiz's bottom line. Worse yet, it may actually siphon off cash with start up costs.

Cadiz Liquidity Concerns Will Result in Additional Shares Being Issued in the Next 12 months

Per the company’s September, 2019 10-Q filing, the company had working capital of $13.3 million, and had run through $10.7 million in the previous 9 months. Based on the last 9 months expenditures of $10.7 million, we get a monthly burn rate of $1.19 million which would eat up all of the company’s working capital (including future lease income) by next September (see below image, and below chart).

Cadiz Liquidity, per company 2019 September 10-Q filing (page 7)

Cadiz Liquidity and ATM Chart, created by author using company data

As the above images indicate, Cadiz does have an At The Market "ATM" option to issue up to $25.0 million worth of stock. As of September, 2019 the company has used $16.4 million worth of this ATM, and thus still has $8.6 million left to utilize if it wants. As my above analysis indicates, at the current burn rate the company would likely need to use this by September, 2020, and would eat through the entire amount of the ATM by April or May of 2021. As the reader can see, Cadiz has limited opportunity for revenue, and will thus have to keep going to the market for additional financing simply to meet its working capital needs—let alone financing to pay off its $70.0 million in senior secured debt that comes due in May of 2021!

Putting it All Together, Fundamental Value of Cadiz based on Phase 1 Water Project

Taking the above all together, readers can see that the company is structurally unprofitable, and its operating expenses far outpace its lease income at either its FVF property or its new hemp operation, which the above liquidity section described. The only true potential for Cadiz is in the Phase 1 water project, which as I described above is anything but a sure bet at this point.

However, even if one were to assume that Cadiz was able to green light the project today, get debt financing of $300 million at an 8% interest rate, and start water sales 12 months from today (a very aggressive time line as the company still needs to get the water treatment plant up and running, as well as other logistics like the pipeline and connection to an aqueduct), then the per share NPV would be $8.82 per share (share total of 27.0 million). Furthermore, when you minus out the approximately $70 million in senior secured debt, and add in the convertible shares of 10.4 million, the per share NPV drops to $4.49.

Chart created by author

Not to put too fine a point on it, but the above valuation is under the optimistic scenario that the project gets green lit and moves forward immediately. If you start to put a probability on that of say 50%, then you would drop the pricing target down accordingly.

Regarding the hemp value, as of right now there is not enough information from the company to assign any value to this operation--aside from the lease income of $640,000 per year described in the hemp operations section above. To the author's knowledge, the hemp JV has only finished a small trial run on 5 acres, and is in the middle of evaluating a trial run on 55 acres. Next year they would potentially farm up to 1,280 acres, but as far as I can tell there have been no discussions of operating cost, sales prices per unit, or off-take customers for the product. Based on those facts it seems simply too early to evaluate this operating business.

A Note on Short Availability

As of November, 29th 2019 there were approximately 3.8 million shares short on Cadiz. According to Nasdaq, the days to cover was 19.2.

CADIZ, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CDZI) Short Interest

Nasdaq Short Interest, Cadiz

Investors who have an InteractiveBrokers account can review additional short availability information for Cadiz at the following link.

Interactive Brokers Shortable Stocks

Near to Long Term Valuation of Cadiz

Based on the above analysis, I believe that shareholders can expect Cadiz to trend lower over the next three months towards the convertible strike price of $6.75. As mentioned above, the convertibles will likely create an overhang on the stock. Convertible owners will execute the convertible and likely want to flip the stock for a quick profit. Furthermore, aside from the hemp business discussed above, there doesn't appear to be any positive catalysts that would take this stock higher in the near term (i.e., through March, 2020).

Should Cadiz drop from $10.98 (COB on Monday 12/23/19) to the convertible stock price of $6.75, investors shorting the stock would stand to make over 38%, not including the cost of borrowing the shares to short the stock.

Should Cadiz drop to my optimistic fundamental valuation target of $4.49, then investors could stand to make up to 59%, not including the cost of borrowing the shares to short the stock.

Furthermore, if Cadiz continues to burn through its working capital over the course of the next year, and not make any measurable progress on its groundwater pumping project due to legislative hurdles, then I expect the stock to trend even lower still--particularly given that Cadiz will continue to issue more stock to fund working capital needs. Given that the senior debt holders may lose patience with Cadiz, it is not unimaginable for the stock to enter bankruptcy by the Spring of 2021 when the senior secured debt comes due.

Risk to Shorting Cadiz

As discussed in the article above, Cadiz's groundwater project could potentially add value to the stock should it get the approval to move forward. Individuals shorting the stock, or sitting on the sidelines should monitor developments with SB 307 very closely.

Additionally, Cadiz has the potential to create new sources of revenues should it be successful in launching and growing its emergent hemp business.

There is also the potential that the holders of the senior secured debt decide to roll over the debt in 2021 and continue to fund Cadiz. In this scenario, not only would the bond holders need to allow Cadiz to refinance, but would also likely need to provide additional working capital to Cadiz and increase the bond amount--see liquidity section above. Given the uncertainty around the phase 1 water project, I think this risk is minimal, but time will tell.

Conclusion

In the past ten years Cadiz has never made a profit, has routinely had annual operating expenses far exceed annual revenues, has more than doubled share count, and has ballooned debt from approximately $40 million to nearly $160 million (including $14.8 million in leases). Furthermore, the company's most promising asset, has recently been tied up in legislative road blocks. These facts combined with massive debt burdens coming due in the next two years--not to mention the need for additional financing to fund the company's working capital expenses--means that Cadiz is likely ripe to be shorted (or at least avoided by investors). As discussed in the sections above, Cadiz's convertible stock conversion this coming March will likely provide a catalyst for the stock to suffer a leg down as investors flip their converted shares. In the medium to long term, should Cadiz's fortunes with its groundwater project not change, it is not out of the possibility for Cadiz's creditors to take the company's assets and essentially force the company into bankruptcy.

