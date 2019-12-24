Cummins Priced For A Recovery But Only Starting Its Downturn

Cummins already looks priced for a recovery when the decline is only just beginning; this is a very high-quality machinery company, but I want a better prospective return.

Almost every market Cummins serves is declining or about to decline, with only Brazilian trucks on the way up, and U.S. heavy duty truck production could decline sharply in 2020.

The next year is looking like a perfect storm for Cummins (CMI), with almost every major market the company serves poised to get worse (heavy duty trucks in Brazil is the one real exception). And yet, with the shares up about 10% since my last update and only the first down quarter in the cycle in the books, investors seem to already be looking well ahead to the recovery that will inevitably come.

Make no mistake, Cummins is one of the best-run heavy machinery companies out there, and I like the company’s share growth and market/product expansion opportunities. Still, I’ve seen too many cycles to shrug and assume “this cycle will be different”. Give me a 10% to 15% pullback, though, and I get a lot more positive on the long-term benefits of owning these shares.

It’s All Getting Worse Together

I believe 2020 and maybe 2021 could be uncommonly bad years for Cummins, largely because it is not so common for so many of Cummins’ end-markets to be declining at the same time. It’s certainly possible that there will be some decoupling through the cycle (some markets lagging more/longer and others lagging less or recovery sooner), but it looks like the Street is already pricing in something milder than the typical 12-18 down-cycle Cummins usually sees, coupled with management’s call for 25% decremental margins.

Although the U.S. heavy-duty truck market gets a great deal of attention from Cummins investors, its contribution of 10% of overall EBITDA is less than the attention would otherwise seem to warrant. To be sure, 2020 is going be to rough for heavy-duty truck production as orders have been falling precipitously (down 64% yoy recently). Medium-duty trucks, which contributes around half as much, should have a steadier time of it. With these order declines, OEMs like PACCAR (PCAR) and Navistar (NAV) are already preparing for production declines, and Cummins management has already indicated that they expect to see market share losses on a shifting mix (market share was down about two points to 32% in heavy trucks in the third quarter).

Of course, it’s not just the U.S. heavy-duty truck market. The Chinese truck market is looking weak, likewise for the Indian market, and the EU truck market is pretty soft as well. The Brazilian heavy truck market is really the only attractive truck market right now, with conditions improving and recent production below replacement levels. I’m not quite sure what to make of the U.S. pickup market for 2020; I’m not expecting it to be great, but it may have a shallower decline/cycle than heavy trucks.

If there’s any particular market where I have a meaningfully different outlook than Cummins management (as presented at the late November analyst day and early December presentation at a sell-side conference), it’s in the oil/gas sector. Cummins believes this market is troughing and “cannot get much worse”. I believe another double-digit decline is possible in 2020, and I likewise get nervous when managements think a cyclical commodity-driven market can’t get worse, even a management team as good as the one at Cummins.

Smart Investing, On Balance, For The Long Term

Cummins looks to me to be taking a fairly prudent view toward investing for future changes in commercial vehicle powertrains. I think you can argue that the company was too slow to invest in electrical powertrains, though, and I wonder if the company should have done more to acquire key e-axle technologies, as commercial electric powertrains are likely to be more axle-centric than for passenger vehicles.

Nevertheless, the company has taken a long-term view of the market evolution, noting that busses and vocational trucks are the likeliest to go electric first (I agree) and long-haul trucks will see a much longer adoption curve (I also agree).

Management has also spread its bets. Cummins may have been slow to start building its electrification portfolio, but it has also built up capabilities in natural gas-based systems and in fuel cells (including the acquisition of Hydrogenics, which has already led to fuel cell orders from Alstom).

With the way the market is going now, Cummins could actually be a net share in diesel over the next decade. With many OEMs scrambling to catch up and invest in alternative powertrain technologies, not to mention a slate of spin-offs and break-ups creating smaller companies, I believe there is, and will continue to be, underinvestment in diesel-based technologies. With diesel likely to persist for a while, that’s an opportunity for Cummins.

The extent to which Cummins can navigate the future adoption of non-diesel powertrains remains one of the biggest longer-term risks. As I said, I believe Cummins was slow to invest in electrification, and I believe companies like Dana (DAN) could be the beneficiary, particularly in medium-duty trucks where Cummins has such large share of engines (around 80%) at risk to electrification.

The Outlook

Downturns in heavy machinery have generally taken about 12 to 18 months to work themselves out (similar to overall industrial downturns). With the third quarter being the first down quarter (revenue) in the cycle, I do think worse is on the way. Perhaps this downturn will be milder, helped by a prompt resolution of the U.S.-China trade dispute, but I’d keep an eye on freight volume trends in the U.S. as an important leading indicator of commercial truck demand.

Not much has been happening with Cummins that’s different than what I’ve modeled for the year. Consequently, my model changes aren’t too dramatic. Production cuts from OEMs seem to be coming later and sharper than I expected, leading me to lower expectations for 2019 and 2020, but also a stronger recovery in 2021/2022. I’d also say that the company’s decremental margin guidance is a little better than I’d expected, but the margin leverage on the recovery will be less dramatic as well.

Those changes work out to long-term revenue and FCF trends basically unchanged from my prior expectations, and likewise not a lot of change to my 2023 estimates (somewhat lower revenue, but with a higher FCF margin). I’m expecting low single-digit revenue growth from Cummins and mid-single-digit FCF growth (from the 2018 levels), with share gains in diesel probably the biggest positive driver and faster electrification the biggest risk.

The Bottom Line

The prospective long-term returns for Cummins shares aren’t too different than what I expect to see from high-quality industrials, but I want a higher return to compensate for the greater cyclicality. Consequently, I’d prefer to wait in the hopes of a pullback into the $160s or even $150s before starting a position, and if that doesn’t happen I’ll content myself with the other options available in the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.