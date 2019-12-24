Pfenex: Update; Still A Buy For Their Therapeutic Proteins Platform

PFNX remains a BUY for their therapeutic proteins platform, as the company continues to advance their pipeline and execute their business plan successfully.

According to PFNX, the value drivers include up to $221M in upfronts and potential milestone still eligible to receive, and multiple other potential near-term milestones and sales royalties.

PFNX has an advanced pipeline, and significant partnership/license agreements for various therapeutic proteins from their proprietary platform.

PFNX has made much progress since my first article in May 2018, including the approval of their first bio-similar osteoporosis drug, PF 708 on Oct 7, 2019.

The company

Pfenex (PFNX) is a 'development and licensing biotechnology company focused on leveraging its Pfenex Expression Technology to develop and improve protein therapies for unmet patient needs.'

The company has made great progress since my first article, entitled 'Pfenex: A Buy for Their Therapeutic Proteins Platform', in May 2018.

Here are some examples (the list is not complete) since that time:

(Source: Company Website; Bold added for emphasis)

The stock

Given the stream of positive material news, it is perhaps no surprise that the stock has appreciated considerably in the past year, amid the volatility associated with biotech stocks.

(Source: Seeking Alpha, Pfnx-1 year chart)

The Platform & the Pipeline

According to the company, their proprietary platform has many competitive edges that can secure its long term prospect.

Judging from the successful approval of PF708 as well as their partners' successful advances, it would seem that PFNX's claim of competitive edges is being confirmed (validated).

PFNX has successfully secured partnership/licensing agreements recently for their various protein candidates, which include Alvogen, NT pharma, Serum Institute of India, Merck, and Arcellx (see the pipeline below).

(Source: PFNX presentation Q3 2019, slide 8)

Investment Highlight

According to PFNX, there are up to $221M upfront and potential milestone payments from various agreements that remain eligible; as well as multiple potential near-term milestones and sales royalties (see below).

(Source: PFNX presentation Q3 2019, slide 23, highlight added)

The current market cap is ~$395M (2019-12-23, SA overview). If and when PFNX continues to succeed in achieving/receiving milestones or sales royalties from partners (e.g. up to $221M), the stock will mostly likely appreciate from the current valuation.

For example, CHRS, another developer of bio-similar drugs, has a $1.29B market cap (2019-12-23, SA overview) and a revenue of $232M, which makes the Price/sale ratio=5.56.

Using a similar multiple, $221M in revenue will support a future market evaluation of $1.1B (=$221Mx5), which means an upside of >175% increase from the current $395M.

Financials

The company has $32.7M cash and cash equivalent as of 2019-09-30 and a net loss of $8.2M for the nine months ending on 2019-09-30 (see below).

The cash position excludes $28.5M (=$13.5M+$15M) milestones earned under Jazz and Alvogen agreements.

(Source: Form 10-Q, page 5)

Risks

It is perhaps a well known saying, but nonetheless worth repeating here, that "past performance is no guarantee of future results".

In my opinion, PFNX has performed remarkably well over the past 18 months, and looks set to continue to do so, or even accomplish more.

However, I think that it is always prudent for every investor to know and consider the potential downside when they conduct their own due diligence.

The risks for investing in PFNX include, but are not limited to, future setbacks in advancing their pipeline, regulatory/developmental set backs of their own candidates as well as their licensees', slower/smaller market uptake of PF708, and other unforeseen conditions (see the lastest Form 10-Q, Section entitled "Risk and Uncertainties", page 9).

Conclusion

In my estimation, the potential upside is significantly higher than the potential downside in the case of PFNX, based on their recent performance and expected future growth/prospect.

Therefore, in my opinion, PFNX remains a BUY!

Thanks for reading.

Disclaimer: My articles are not investment recommendations, and I am not an investment adviser. Small/micro cap biotech stocks are highly volatile, speculative, and risky. Investing in these stocks may result in a partial or complete loss of investment. Please conduct your own due diligence before making any investment decision. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.