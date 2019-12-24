Nio Limited: An Interesting Earnings Wrinkle

Just last week, I detailed how Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NIO) needed to release a challenger to industry giant Tesla (TSLA) rather soon. With Tesla's Shanghai factory up and running, I thought Nio's chance to remain a major player in the premium EV space required a sedan rather soon. But before any more products can hit the market, management has a lot of questions to answer about the company's financial situation.

Nio has been one of the more curious names to follow in 2019, particularly because of its event timing. The company didn't report its Q2 results until September 24th, meaning it was a week away from its Q3 period ending when it finally discussed business. As of my article last week, there still had not been a firm date set for the Q3 results, yet the company was talking about an event for its third model, pictured below.

Well, a date has finally been set. The company issued a press release on Monday that stated earnings will come next Monday, December 30th, before the bell, with a conference call that morning. It's very odd to see a company report earnings this late in the period since by the time management starts to speak (8 pm local time in Hong Kong/Beijing), it will only have about 28 hours left in its Q4 period.

The interesting wrinkle my title refers to is regarding the third model above. Nio now gets to have some sort of event or media release a couple of days before its earnings report. While nobody knows for sure how much information on the sedan will be released, it's possible that the company could start taking reservations, perhaps involving a deposit. By doing so, if interest is rather large, management can celebrate that fact at the earnings report.

Expectations have not changed that much since my article last week. Analysts are still expecting a modest improvement over Q2, currently looking for revenues in the low to mid $230 million area and a non-GAAP loss of about $0.35 per ADS. As I mentioned previously, Q4 is expected to be a bit better thanks to higher deliveries, but the company is still losing lots of money.

Nio ended Q2 with about half a billion in cash in the bank, but it's been burning hundreds of millions per quarter. Management needs to show it can improve things soon or the company won't be around long enough to deliver the expected sedan. Even though shares have rebounded quite remarkably from their lows, they are still down big this year, meaning any additional capital raises are likely going to be very painful and potentially highly dilutive. It may surprise some to learn that Nio has outperformed Tesla over the past month, despite Tesla's recent surge.

With Nio having finally set a date for its Q3 report, investors will get a look at the company's financial picture. Next Monday's earnings release will come a few days after the sedan event, so it's possible management will try to drum up interest for its new product to have some good news at earnings. In the end, investors want to know this will be a viable business moving forward and to do that, Nio must get its losses down and stop blowing through cash.

