Why International Stocks Will Make A Comeback Relative To U.S. In 2020
World stock market has persistently underperformed the U.S. for bulk of the past decade.
Superior earnings growth and U.S. dollar strength have been supportive of SPY's outperformance vs. VEU.
U.S. dollar technicals, fund flows, stock market breadth and undervaluation are key reasons we believe the tide will turn in 2020.
Similar to the U.S. golf team which has been dominating the international team with a 20-year winning streak in the Presidents Cup, the U.S. stock market, based on the S&P 500 (SPY) as the benchmark, has likewise outperformed the rest of the world almost year after year since 2000. Indeed, the world stock market excluding the U.S. (VEU) has lagged behind SPY 9 out of the last 12 years:
|Date
|VEU
|SPY
|VEU 1-Year Return
|SPY 1-Year Return
|Difference
|2007
|40.88
|110.96
|2008
|24.30
|74.75
|-40.56%
|-32.63%
|-7.93%
|2009
|32.79
|91.69
|34.94%
|22.65%
|12.28%
|2010
|36.66
|105.49
|11.82%
|15.06%
|-3.24%
|2011
|31.52
|107.49
|-14.03%
|1.89%
|-15.92%
|2012
|37.95
|128.15
|20.38%
|19.22%
|1.17%
|2013
|41.92
|163.36
|10.48%
|27.47%
|-16.99%
|2014
|40.69
|187.07
|-2.95%
|14.52%
|-17.47%
|2015
|38.89
|189.49
|-4.41%
|1.29%
|-5.70%
|2016
|40.79
|212.22
|4.88%
|12.00%
|-7.12%
|2017
|51.97
|258.28
|27.40%
|21.71%
|5.69%
|2018
|45.47
|248.92
|-12.51%
|-3.63%
|-8.88%
|2019
|53.52
|317.29
|17.70%
|27.47%
|-9.76%
|Cumulative
|30.92%
|185.94%
|-155.02%
More staggering is the fact that SPY has outperformed VEU by more than 150% cumulatively since 2007. Even so, the massive divergence is justified by SPY's far superior earnings growth and shareholder return as measured by the dividend payout :
Another supportive factor has been U.S. dollar's strength since the Great Financial Crisis, with the U.S. dollar index (UUP) up 17% since 2007. This is due to the fact that VEU's holdings are measured in foreign currencies which have collectively depreciated vs. the U.S. dollar.
Analytically, for every 1% appreciation in the U.S. dollar index, VEU has tended to underperform the SPY by 0.65% over a 1-month period.
That being said, there are reasons to believe the tide is above to shift in international stocks' favor the upcoming year.
Weakening Technicals in U.S. Dollar
As discussed above, a stronger U.S. dollar has contributed to at least some of the outperformance in U.S. stocks. However, the upward momentum has been weakening in the U.S. dollar index in recent months based on the monthly Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator and is about to turn negative:
The fact that the MACD is currently positive for 18 consecutive months makes it a more significant occurrence when it finally dips below zero. In the last 30 years, there have only been 7 other instances when the MACD turned negative after at least 15 straight months in positive territory:
|Date
|DXY
|MACD Positive Streak in Months Before Turning Negative
|3-mo Forward
|6-mo Forward
|12-mo Forward
|4/30/1994
|92.26
|17
|-2.35%
|-7.02%
|-11.21%
|7/31/1998
|101.09
|32
|-7.39%
|-5.00%
|-1.53%
|8/31/2001
|113.54
|19
|1.77%
|5.06%
|-5.87%
|6/30/2006
|84.90
|15
|0.92%
|-1.73%
|-3.78%
|7/31/2009
|78.45
|11
|-2.52%
|1.53%
|4.09%
|1/31/2013
|79.23
|14
|3.26%
|2.92%
|2.75%
|2/29/2016
|98.22
|18
|-2.38%
|-2.25%
|2.96%
|12/20/2019
|96.89
|18
|Average
|-1.24%
|-0.93%
|-1.80%
|Median
|-2.35%
|-1.73%
|-1.53%
|% Positive
|42.86%
|42.86%
|42.86%
As shown above, a pullback averaging 1-2% in the next 3-12 months has tended to follow in the U.S. dollar index as soon as bearish crossover takes place in MACD. Hence, it is probable for VEU to gain 0.65-1.3% relative to SPY according to the previous regression analysis.
World Equity Fund Inflows
Amid a global economic slowdown and the onset of trade conflicts between the U.S., China and Europe, investors began running for the hills from equities with constant outflows from world mutual funds and ETFs since mid-2018 per the Investment Company Institute.
That said, fund flows are now in the midst of a turnaround with 3-month flow turning positive for the first time since early 2019, as investors returned to the fold after the latest surge in stocks across the globe.
Strong Breadth in Global Stocks
As a chart published by Topdown Charts on Twitter illustrates, more than 20 countries' flagship equity indices are making new 52-week highs, the most since 2017 during which a breakout was in progress:
Source: Topdowncharts Twitter
The high participation in this latest global rally is indicative of an ongoing bull market and portends further gains ahead. In a similar analysis, when major stock indices in Europe, Japan, Australia and Canada, namely Stoxx, Nikkei, ASX and TSX, all gained more than 15% in the past 52 weeks, VEU proceeded to gain an additional 14% the following year while outperforming SPY by roughly 2.5% on average:
|Date
|VEU
|STOXX 52 Week Chg%
|NIKKEI 52 Week Chg%
|ASX 52 Week Chg%
|TSX 52 Week Chg%
|VEU 1-Year Forward
|
VEU/SPY 1-Year Forward
|2007-06-04
|39.88
|24.30%
|20.24%
|25.49%
|21.14%
|1.33%
|10.15%
|2009-10-05
|32.22
|19.01%
|21.02%
|20.00%
|26.16%
|9.71%
|-0.98%
|2010-02-08
|30.46
|20.02%
|29.20%
|28.18%
|32.17%
|23.08%
|-2.03%
|2017-02-06
|42.96
|18.67%
|21.45%
|20.05%
|27.04%
|18.18%
|2.63%
|2017-03-27
|44.30
|18.54%
|17.74%
|17.31%
|15.68%
|16.55%
|2.45%
|2019-12-16
|54.07
|25.86%
|18.10%
|24.67%
|22.84%
|Average
|13.77%
|2.44%
|Median
|16.55%
|2.45%
|% Positive
|100%
|60%
Cheap Valuations Relative to U.S.
Generally, U.S. stock market valuation commands a premium relative to rest of the world due to U.S. stocks' superior return on equity. Here is a comparison of key valuation metrics between SPY, VEU and major country ETFs representing VEU's region exposure:
|Country/Region
|United States
|World ex. U.S.
|Europe
|Asia Ex. Japan
|Japan
|Canada
|Australia
|Latin America
|ETF
|SPY
|VEU
|IEV
|AAXJ
|EWJ
|EWC
|EWA
|ILF
|VEU Exposure (estimated)
|0%
|100%
|45.51%
|22.24%
|17.45%
|6.88%
|5.03%
|2.89%
|Dividend Yield TTM
|1.71%
|2.83%
|3.08%
|1.84%
|2.01%
|2.18%
|3.98%
|3.11%
|Weighted Median ROE
|26.02%
|15.63%
|17.87%
|15.91%
|10.59%
|14.71%
|17.97%
|13.86%
|Weighted Average PE Ratio
|21.87
|15.62
|18.02
|13.92
|15.31
|14.15
|18.27
|15.06
|Weighted Average Price to Book Ratio
|3.292
|1.581
|1.756
|1.526
|1.29
|1.807
|2.135
|1.751
Source: YCharts.com
It is our view that the valuation spread between the U.S. and rest of the world has become overextended and hence a snapback is due. Not only is VEU's price-to-book ratio half of SPY's, its dividend yield of 2.8% is also highly attractive compared to SPY's 1.7%. Looking at the underlying regions, European and Japanese stocks, which represent over 60% of VEU's exposure, are particularly favorable as discussed in our previous articles:
- IEV: Buying The Breakout In European Stocks
- DXJ: A Golden Opportunity For Japanese Stocks In Year Of Olympics
All said and done, multiple fundamental and technical factors are pointing to a comeback in international stocks' performance relative to U.S. during the next stage of the global equity bull market.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.