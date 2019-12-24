Why International Stocks Will Make A Comeback Relative To U.S. In 2020

U.S. dollar technicals, fund flows, stock market breadth and undervaluation are key reasons we believe the tide will turn in 2020.

Similar to the U.S. golf team which has been dominating the international team with a 20-year winning streak in the Presidents Cup, the U.S. stock market, based on the S&P 500 (SPY) as the benchmark, has likewise outperformed the rest of the world almost year after year since 2000. Indeed, the world stock market excluding the U.S. (VEU) has lagged behind SPY 9 out of the last 12 years:

Date VEU SPY VEU 1-Year Return SPY 1-Year Return Difference 2007 40.88 110.96 2008 24.30 74.75 -40.56% -32.63% -7.93% 2009 32.79 91.69 34.94% 22.65% 12.28% 2010 36.66 105.49 11.82% 15.06% -3.24% 2011 31.52 107.49 -14.03% 1.89% -15.92% 2012 37.95 128.15 20.38% 19.22% 1.17% 2013 41.92 163.36 10.48% 27.47% -16.99% 2014 40.69 187.07 -2.95% 14.52% -17.47% 2015 38.89 189.49 -4.41% 1.29% -5.70% 2016 40.79 212.22 4.88% 12.00% -7.12% 2017 51.97 258.28 27.40% 21.71% 5.69% 2018 45.47 248.92 -12.51% -3.63% -8.88% 2019 53.52 317.29 17.70% 27.47% -9.76% Cumulative 30.92% 185.94% -155.02%

More staggering is the fact that SPY has outperformed VEU by more than 150% cumulatively since 2007. Even so, the massive divergence is justified by SPY's far superior earnings growth and shareholder return as measured by the dividend payout :

Another supportive factor has been U.S. dollar's strength since the Great Financial Crisis, with the U.S. dollar index (UUP) up 17% since 2007. This is due to the fact that VEU's holdings are measured in foreign currencies which have collectively depreciated vs. the U.S. dollar.

Analytically, for every 1% appreciation in the U.S. dollar index, VEU has tended to underperform the SPY by 0.65% over a 1-month period.

That being said, there are reasons to believe the tide is above to shift in international stocks' favor the upcoming year.

Weakening Technicals in U.S. Dollar

As discussed above, a stronger U.S. dollar has contributed to at least some of the outperformance in U.S. stocks. However, the upward momentum has been weakening in the U.S. dollar index in recent months based on the monthly Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator and is about to turn negative:

The fact that the MACD is currently positive for 18 consecutive months makes it a more significant occurrence when it finally dips below zero. In the last 30 years, there have only been 7 other instances when the MACD turned negative after at least 15 straight months in positive territory:

Date DXY MACD Positive Streak in Months Before Turning Negative 3-mo Forward 6-mo Forward 12-mo Forward 4/30/1994 92.26 17 -2.35% -7.02% -11.21% 7/31/1998 101.09 32 -7.39% -5.00% -1.53% 8/31/2001 113.54 19 1.77% 5.06% -5.87% 6/30/2006 84.90 15 0.92% -1.73% -3.78% 7/31/2009 78.45 11 -2.52% 1.53% 4.09% 1/31/2013 79.23 14 3.26% 2.92% 2.75% 2/29/2016 98.22 18 -2.38% -2.25% 2.96% 12/20/2019 96.89 18 Average -1.24% -0.93% -1.80% Median -2.35% -1.73% -1.53% % Positive 42.86% 42.86% 42.86%

As shown above, a pullback averaging 1-2% in the next 3-12 months has tended to follow in the U.S. dollar index as soon as bearish crossover takes place in MACD. Hence, it is probable for VEU to gain 0.65-1.3% relative to SPY according to the previous regression analysis.

World Equity Fund Inflows

Amid a global economic slowdown and the onset of trade conflicts between the U.S., China and Europe, investors began running for the hills from equities with constant outflows from world mutual funds and ETFs since mid-2018 per the Investment Company Institute.

That said, fund flows are now in the midst of a turnaround with 3-month flow turning positive for the first time since early 2019, as investors returned to the fold after the latest surge in stocks across the globe.

Strong Breadth in Global Stocks

As a chart published by Topdown Charts on Twitter illustrates, more than 20 countries' flagship equity indices are making new 52-week highs, the most since 2017 during which a breakout was in progress:

Source: Topdowncharts Twitter

The high participation in this latest global rally is indicative of an ongoing bull market and portends further gains ahead. In a similar analysis, when major stock indices in Europe, Japan, Australia and Canada, namely Stoxx, Nikkei, ASX and TSX, all gained more than 15% in the past 52 weeks, VEU proceeded to gain an additional 14% the following year while outperforming SPY by roughly 2.5% on average:

Date VEU STOXX 52 Week Chg% NIKKEI 52 Week Chg% ASX 52 Week Chg% TSX 52 Week Chg% VEU 1-Year Forward VEU/SPY 1-Year Forward 2007-06-04 39.88 24.30% 20.24% 25.49% 21.14% 1.33% 10.15% 2009-10-05 32.22 19.01% 21.02% 20.00% 26.16% 9.71% -0.98% 2010-02-08 30.46 20.02% 29.20% 28.18% 32.17% 23.08% -2.03% 2017-02-06 42.96 18.67% 21.45% 20.05% 27.04% 18.18% 2.63% 2017-03-27 44.30 18.54% 17.74% 17.31% 15.68% 16.55% 2.45% 2019-12-16 54.07 25.86% 18.10% 24.67% 22.84% Average 13.77% 2.44% Median 16.55% 2.45% % Positive 100% 60%

Cheap Valuations Relative to U.S.

Generally, U.S. stock market valuation commands a premium relative to rest of the world due to U.S. stocks' superior return on equity. Here is a comparison of key valuation metrics between SPY, VEU and major country ETFs representing VEU's region exposure:

Country/Region United States World ex. U.S. Europe Asia Ex. Japan Japan Canada Australia Latin America ETF SPY VEU IEV AAXJ EWJ EWC EWA ILF VEU Exposure (estimated) 0% 100% 45.51% 22.24% 17.45% 6.88% 5.03% 2.89% Dividend Yield TTM 1.71% 2.83% 3.08% 1.84% 2.01% 2.18% 3.98% 3.11% Weighted Median ROE 26.02% 15.63% 17.87% 15.91% 10.59% 14.71% 17.97% 13.86% Weighted Average PE Ratio 21.87 15.62 18.02 13.92 15.31 14.15 18.27 15.06 Weighted Average Price to Book Ratio 3.292 1.581 1.756 1.526 1.29 1.807 2.135 1.751

Source: YCharts.com

It is our view that the valuation spread between the U.S. and rest of the world has become overextended and hence a snapback is due. Not only is VEU's price-to-book ratio half of SPY's, its dividend yield of 2.8% is also highly attractive compared to SPY's 1.7%. Looking at the underlying regions, European and Japanese stocks, which represent over 60% of VEU's exposure, are particularly favorable as discussed in our previous articles:

All said and done, multiple fundamental and technical factors are pointing to a comeback in international stocks' performance relative to U.S. during the next stage of the global equity bull market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.