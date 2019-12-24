Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/20/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/20/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes have remained seasonally strong all December — though our tables are much smaller than last year at this time, when insiders were buying hand over fist to take advantage of the ridiculous sell off last December.

Insider trades will understandably wane into year-end. But there is still profits to be had paying attention to what insiders are taking the time to trade during these slow-ish year-end sessions.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA);

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT);

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT);

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE);

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX), and;

FedEx (NYSE:FDX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM);

Kellogg (NYSE:K);

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU);

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART);

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H);

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN);

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM);

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY);

Chubb (NYSE:CB), and;

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Baker Bros DIR Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX JB* $25,347,352 2 Bvf Partners LP BO XOMA XOMA JB* $8,210,290 3 Continental Grain BO RiceBran Technologies RIBT JB* $4,000,000 4 Hendricks Diane BO Monopar Therapeutics MNPR JB* $3,750,000 5 Edwardson John A DIR FedEx FDX B $1,482,200 6 Leo Karl BO Monopar Therapeutics MNPR JB* $1,252,510 7 Drachman Jonathan G CEO,DIR Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX JB* $999,995 8 Zapata Michael R CEO Schmitt Industries SMIT JB* $401,232 9 Frost Phillip Md CEO,CB,BO OPKO Health OPK B $148,229 10 Dahl James H BO Pope Resources POPE B $120,885

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Texas 8 26 22 Trust 2 O Hyatt Hotels H JS* $59,987,900 2 Cook Scott D CB,DIR Intuit INTU AS $29,815,234 3 Caruso Richard E BO Integra LifeSciences IART S $29,187,402 4 Singh Sumit CEO,DIR Chewy CHWY S $21,967,094 5 Benioff Marc CB,CEO Salesforce.com CRM AS $8,767,660 6 Kellogg WK Fdn BO Kellogg K AS $6,827,510 7 Acosta Jack L DIR Five9 FIVN AS $4,943,844 8 Keogh John W O Chubb CB S $4,052,256 9 Dunlop A Sinclair DIR Apellis Pharm APLS S $3,960,869 10 Koch C James CB,DIR,BO Boston Beer SAM AS $3,684,845

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.