Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 12/20/19

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 12/20/19, based on dollar value.
Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.
Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.
InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes have remained seasonally strong all December — though our tables are much smaller than last year at this time, when insiders were buying hand over fist to take advantage of the ridiculous sell off last December.
Insider trades will understandably wane into year-end. But there is still profits to be had paying attention to what insiders are taking the time to trade during these slow-ish year-end sessions.
----------------------
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at :
- XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA);
- Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT);
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT);
- Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE);
- Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX), and;
- FedEx (NYSE:FDX).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
- OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK).
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM);
- Kellogg (NYSE:K);
- Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU);
- Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART);
- Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H);
- Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN);
- Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM);
- Chewy (NYSE:CHWY);
- Chubb (NYSE:CB), and;
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS).
There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:
- Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR).
It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Baker Bros
|
DIR
|
Neoleukin Therapeutics
|
NLTX
|
JB*
|
$25,347,352
|
2
|
Bvf Partners LP
|
BO
|
XOMA
|
XOMA
|
JB*
|
$8,210,290
|
3
|
Continental Grain
|
BO
|
RiceBran Technologies
|
RIBT
|
JB*
|
$4,000,000
|
4
|
Hendricks Diane
|
BO
|
Monopar Therapeutics
|
MNPR
|
JB*
|
$3,750,000
|
5
|
Edwardson John A
|
DIR
|
FedEx
|
FDX
|
B
|
$1,482,200
|
6
|
Leo Karl
|
BO
|
Monopar Therapeutics
|
MNPR
|
JB*
|
$1,252,510
|
7
|
Drachman Jonathan G
|
CEO,DIR
|
Neoleukin Therapeutics
|
NLTX
|
JB*
|
$999,995
|
8
|
Zapata Michael R
|
CEO
|
Schmitt Industries
|
SMIT
|
JB*
|
$401,232
|
9
|
Frost Phillip Md
|
CEO,CB,BO
|
OPKO Health
|
OPK
|
B
|
$148,229
|
10
|
Dahl James H
|
BO
|
Pope Resources
|
POPE
|
B
|
$120,885
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Texas 8 26 22 Trust 2
|
O
|
Hyatt Hotels
|
H
|
JS*
|
$59,987,900
|
2
|
Cook Scott D
|
CB,DIR
|
Intuit
|
INTU
|
AS
|
$29,815,234
|
3
|
Caruso Richard E
|
BO
|
Integra LifeSciences
|
IART
|
S
|
$29,187,402
|
4
|
Singh Sumit
|
CEO,DIR
|
Chewy
|
CHWY
|
S
|
$21,967,094
|
5
|
Benioff Marc
|
CB,CEO
|
Salesforce.com
|
CRM
|
AS
|
$8,767,660
|
6
|
Kellogg WK Fdn
|
BO
|
Kellogg
|
K
|
AS
|
$6,827,510
|
7
|
Acosta Jack L
|
DIR
|
Five9
|
FIVN
|
AS
|
$4,943,844
|
8
|
Keogh John W
|
O
|
Chubb
|
CB
|
S
|
$4,052,256
|
9
|
Dunlop A Sinclair
|
DIR
|
Apellis Pharm
|
APLS
|
S
|
$3,960,869
|
10
|
Koch C James
|
CB,DIR,BO
|
Boston Beer
|
SAM
|
AS
|
$3,684,845
Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
