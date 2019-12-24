4th Quarter Flip May Be Ominous From Here

What a difference a year makes. The fourth quarter of 2018 appeared to be the smashing end of the great bull market. An inverted yield curve, weakening macro data, very negative sentiment, and a Federal Reserve intent on hiking rates, even as the China trade war heated up, gave plenty of reasons for average, fundamentals-driven investors to sell risk assets. In 2019, we have almost the opposite backdrop, except for the macro data, which is mixed (the manufacturing sector remains in contraction). China trade is resolved, the Fed is easy once again, the yield curve is upward sloping, and sentiment is euphoric.

What caught our attention is that the almost mirror image inverse symmetry in the news/fundamental backdrop between Q4 2018 and Q4 2019 is seen to perfection in the chart of the S&P 500.

The blue line below traces the S&P 500 from late August 2018 to January 2019 to show the 4th quarter. The S&P 500 peaked in October 2018 and fell, with a couple rebound attempts in November, into December 24, 2018, which marked the absolute equity low.

This year, the S&P 500 bottomed in October (black line) and rallied (with almost no attempts to sell-off the index) into today, December 24. Our observation is that December 24, 2018 marked an extreme on the S&P 500, and December 24, 2019 could do the same. While we see little to disrupt the Santa Clause rally before January, markets do turn on a dime, when least expected. One never knows if trading algos are picking up on this pattern and may trigger a sell program on something silly, like the expected North Korean ICBM tests this week. Trump has threatened military intervention, and it won’t take much with equities very overbought.

Bottom line message: Even if investors don’t want to take profits before year-end, 2-week maturity put options are very cheap. A small investment to rest easy into the New Year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.