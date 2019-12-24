Agriculture Prices Should Trade Sideways With Inspection, Export Sales, And Trade Weighing

Mild and dry pattern to persist over the next couple of weeks with cold air locked up in the Arctic/higher latitudes.

Investment Thesis

Agriculture prices should trade sideways with trade and export data weighing.

Grain futures finished mixed on Monday with corn and soybeans higher, and wheat lower

On Monday, the U.S. March corn futures finished up 0.42% to $3.8862, with the U.S. January soybean futures up 0.42% to $9.3288 and the U.S. March wheat futures finishing lower 0.37% to $5.4000. For the less-volatile, un-leveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished down on Monday 0.03% ($0.00) to $14.81, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) up 0.45% ($0.07) to $15.64 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) down 0.53% ($0.03) to $5.67.

Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month March futures contract for corn over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month January futures contract for soybeans over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month March futures contract for wheat over the past month.

Source: Investing.com

On Monday, the March Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 16.6 cents to $5.492, with March Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 17.2 cents to $4.600. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) March contract was up $0.004 at $5.372. Further down the strip, the May contract was up $0.004 to $5.456.

Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month March futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: MGEX

Export inspections weak for corn, strong for wheat; some 39% of beans shipped to China

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending December 19 at 387k metric tonnes. This came in less than last week's mark of 700k metric tonnes and less than traders' range of 500k-700k metric tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are down 55%. Mexico (213k) and Japan (98k) were the main destinations.

Wheat reported 578k metric tonnes, more than last week's 510k metric tonnes and within, albeit on the higher end of, traders' range of 375k-600k metric tonnes. Wheat inspections included 178k metric tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and 245k metric tonnes of Hard Red Spring (HRS). Year-over-year shipments are up 15%. Mexico (128k) and the Philippines (101k) were the main destinations.

Soybeans came in at 1,084k metric tonnes, less than last week's 1,335k metric tonnes, but within traders' range of 1,000k-1,500k metric tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are up 25%. China (418k) was the main destination.

Figure 5 below is Monday's grain inspection chart for the week ending December 19, 2019.

Source: USDA

Mild and mostly dry weather to persist for much if not all of the next couple of weeks

Persistent, consolidated vortex/upper troughing spanning over Alaska into the Arctic Ocean will prevent amplification of the jet stream keeping the large scale flow in a zonal to semi-zonal state. This will cut-off Arctic sourced air from seeping downward into the Lower 48 and instead allow for mild Pacific sourced air to move into the Lower 48. This will allow for a vast majority of the nation (especially the central and eastern U.S.) to remain very much in a mild pattern for the much if not all of the next couple of weeks.

Upper level troughing over the western U.S. and downstream ridging over the southeastern U.S. will result in storm systems tracking across the Southwest U.S. into the central/southern Plains over the next 7 days. The pattern then develop into a split-flow type pattern in the 8-14 day time frame which will result in a drier than normal pattern across much of the country. Overall, the next couple of weeks will result in a normal to drier than normal pattern over much of the country.

Source: WeatherBell

Source: WeatherBell

Final Trading Thoughts

Grain prices should trade within a range over the next week with soybeans having the greatest potential for growth (via trade optimism).

