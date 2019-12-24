Sell Red Robin While You Still Can

With no catalysts for improvement in sight, I still think there is downside and that the stock should be sold.

Hamburger chain Red Robin (RRGB) has been pummeled in the past couple of years. The company’s shares were flying high around $70 just a year and a half ago, but now trade for well under half that amount. Red Robin has been hit with a nasty combination of declining revenue and deteriorating margins, which has caused earnings to plummet. There is a buyout proposal for $40 per share on the table, but it is clear from the share price that is ~25% below that number that the market does not believe it will be consummated. Given this, I believe Red Robin is still tremendously overvalued and that the stock should be sold.

Not a lot to be positive about

I was once quite bullish on Red Robin, but that was many years ago. The company used to produce very strong revenue growth, but as we can see below – with revenue charted in millions of dollars – those days have come and gone.

Revenue growth that never fell below 4% annually in the past several years gave way to a 4% decline in 2018. Red Robin has struggled with the relevance of its menu to drive traffic, and indeed that is still a problem today. In Q3 of this year, Red Robin saw its traffic decline 3.1%. That’s a sizable decrease in the number of people coming into stores, and not only does this crimp revenue growth, but it generally forces more promotions and discounts to try and fix the traffic issue. Restaurants generally have a fairly high correlation between traffic and pricing power, and Red Robin is struggling as a result.

Fortunately for Red Robin, its menu mix has been strong of late, which helped offset the decline in traffic. Indeed, average check was up 4.7% in Q3, consisting of a 1.5% pricing gain and a 3.2% menu mix gain. Red Robin said its marketing and promotional efforts led to fewer Tavern burger sales and higher Finest burger sales, which are premium entrees and have better margins.

In addition, off-premise sales are booming, adding 37% in Q3 and now comprising 13% of total revenue. The off-premise channel is huge in the restaurant industry right now, with billions of dollars being spent collectively to capture these precious revenue dollars. Red Robin’s efforts are working and it is helping to salvage otherwise weak sales for the chain.

Analysts expect -2% revenue this year, as well as next year, followed by a couple of years of essentially flat revenue. This isn’t exactly inspiring, and it is easy to understand the relative bearishness. Red Robin’s comparable sales have been entirely reliant upon its menu mix strategy working, and it has, but those things tend to provide transitory boosts to comparable sales. Red Robin has a serious traffic issue and I don’t see any catalysts for that to improve. So long as traffic numbers are negative, Red Robin will struggle with revenue and margins.

Speaking of margins, below we have the company’s gross margins and operating margins for the past several years to illustrate just how far Red Robin has fallen.

Gross margins have fallen from their peak at 24% of revenue to just 20% last year, and they aren’t any better this year. Strength in occupancy costs has been offset by weakness in labor costs and other operating expenses, so margins are about flat year-over-year. That would be fine if Red Robin hadn’t seen massive margin deflation since 2015, but it has, so flat margins simply aren’t good enough at these very low levels.

In general, there are three ways a company can grow earnings-per-share. First, it can grow revenue. Second, it can expand margins. Third, it can reduce the float, thereby making each dollar of earnings more valuable on a per-share basis. We know Red Robin is very unlikely to produce the first two types of growth in the coming years, but what about the third one?

Red Robin has bought back shares in the past, but they have been somewhat sporadic. There were essentially no repurchases to speak of last year as the share count remained at 13 million, and the company ended Q3 this year with 13 million. Given the valuation and bleak outlook, I certainly wouldn’t want management buying shares, and apparently the board feels the same way. That’s fine, but keep in mind that Red Robin’s revenue and margin outlook are very weak, so its total growth outlook is following suit.

Analysts have the company earning 83 cents per share this year – a decline of half against 2018 – and just 65 cents next year, representing another ~22% decline year-over-year. To be fair, there is a rebound in 2021 – presumably based upon margin reflation – although I’m not sure where this bullishness is coming from. If Red Robin can fix its traffic issues, it has a shot at reaching $1.12 of EPS in 2021, but as you can probably tell, I think that is a bit of a long shot.

Nothing to like and a terrible valuation

With weak traffic and even worse margins, Red Robin is at the bottom of the very crowded restaurant stock landscape. I don’t see off-premise sales as driving any sort of meaningful improvement in the top line, and it is clear the company’s margins have been impaired at least semi-permanently, because we have seen several quarters of very weak profitability.

With shares still at $30 for some reason, the stock is unbelievably expensive. Shares trade today at 37 times this year’s earnings, and 47 times next year’s earnings. For the uber-bullish, even assuming a massive rebound in earnings in 2021, the stock is already trading at 27 times that number. In other words, Red Robin is receiving an ultra-premium valuation generally reserved for growth companies when it is just trying to tread water and figure out what is wrong. Buying Red Robin today is a bet that the company will suddenly figure out its traffic issues and reflate margins, and I just don’t see any cause for such optimism. Red Robin is a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.