Devon Energy: Finishing 2019 Off Strong

One of the most active management teams at an oil and gas firm must be the team at Devon Energy (DVN). Over the past year, the firm has engaged in multiple transactions now that have aimed to materially change the company’s overall business model. In short, management has taken an active role in aggressively divesting of non-core assets, focusing only on the areas where the firm see true opportunities, and using the cash generated from its sales to buy back stock. The end result is a much smaller Devon, but one that is prepared for the next several years in this ever-changing space. The latest move by management, essentially divesting the firm of all of its Barnett Shale assets, is a great example of the value management is working to generate.

Another big asset sale

For better or worse, Devon has been a company on a mission. Take, as an example, its latest asset sale, announced on December 17th. According to a press release issued by management, the firm struck a deal to sell its Barnett Shale assets to Banpu Kalnin Ventures in a deal valued at $770 million. This transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of the firm’s 2020 fiscal year, and it is subject to customary closing adjustments, but assuming that no material adjustments take place, this move will see asset sales since the start of 2019 come out to $3.57 billion (with $2.80 billion coming from its complete exit from Canada). One noteworthy thing about this sale is that the company does not expect any tax liability as a result. This means that there should be no big surprise as to how much cash the business will receive on a net basis.

Earlier this year, Devon made clear that it wanted to rid itself of these assets, but the terms of any sort of deal were kept silent until now. In September, the company began receiving bids on the assets, so this appears to have been a competitive process. This is another net positive for shareholders, since it’s a sign that the company did not have to resort to firesale prices just to unload this acreage. In its press release on the topic, management did say that production from these assets in the third quarter this year came out to 597 million cubic feet equivalent, and 2018’s year-end reserves stood at an impressive 4 trillion cubic feet.

Another benefit from this move is that the company was actually not factoring in its Barnett assets into its projections for next year. This can be seen in the image below. With Barnett gone, Devon believes that 2020 might be a pretty nice year for the firm. If WTI crude prices average just $50 per barrel (with natural gas at $2.50 per Mcf), the company expects free cash flow for the year of $125 million. This moves up to $400 million with $55 oil, and it’s an even healthier $675 million with oil at $60 per barrel. This is particularly good, because oil right now stands at $60.36 per barrel. Admittedly, natural gas prices are a bit below the target mark at $2.329 per Mcf as I type this, but given seasonal fluctuations, it’s close enough that Devon should be just fine. At this higher end for free cash flow, the company is being priced at about 14.5 times free cash flow. In a space where many of its smaller peers are generating negative free cash flow or are just flatlining, this is appealing.

Another step forward

Though its Barnett sale is the big development, earlier in the month management reported another noteworthy change. It decided, in an innovative move, to partner up with Dow (DOW) in a joint development whereby it will sell some of its working interest in the STACK (located in central Oklahoma) to Dow in exchange for $100 million in carry over the next four years. The assets in question consist of 133 undrilled locations. According to management, this will not affect guidance for 2020, which is another positive for shareholders.

Management keeps rewarding shareholders

For better or worse, one thing management has been dedicated to in recent years has been rewarding shareholders when and where possible. Case-in-point, we need only look at management’s plans for the $770 million it is to receive from its Barnett Shale assets. According to the firm, it plans to authorize another $1 billion share buyback (with $800 million contingent on the sale going through). This will bring the firm’s share authorization up to an impressive $6 billion.

Already, the company has managed to retire around 144 million of its units, at an aggregate price of $4.8 billion (or $33.33 apiece on average) through its stock buybacks. This translates to roughly 30% of its outstanding shares. The remaining $1.2 billion in buybacks, then, at the current share price for the firm of $25.47, translates to about 47.1 million of the company’s 384.1 million shares outstanding. Assuming this number holds, this works out to another 12.3% of units repurchased, or 36.2% compared to the number outstanding from when the company began this $6 billion initiative. With this current authorization expiring at the end of next year, it’s safe to say that management intends to buy these units back quickly. That kind of volume might seem hard to digest, but over the past 10 days, the company has seen an average of 7 million shares traded each day.

Takeaway

Right now, the management team at Devon is doing its best to restructure the enterprise, and it looks to me like they are succeeding. From their latest investor presentation, the only planned asset divestiture still in the works is for its CO2 assets in the Rockies. At 3 thousand boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day, these assets are less significant than others the firm has sold over the past year, but every divestiture is a net positive. Between that, these two recently-announced deals, and the $100 million in proceeds the company is slated to receive sometime in the current quarter as a result of its Cotton Draw Midstream transaction, the firm is (or will be) flush with cash. While I would prefer the company focus its capital on sensible growth (whether organic or M&A), I don’t believe share buybacks, in this pessimistic market, are necessarily a bad idea.

