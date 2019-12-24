Diamond Eagle Acquisition: Now A Pure-Play On U.S. Online Sports Betting

Into and out of the merger, this looks like a stock more for traders than investors; valuation is difficult even with complete information.

Online gambling platform DraftKings is going public in an unusual way. DraftKings is merging with SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) Diamond Eagle Acquisition (DEAC), as well as B2B tech provider SBTech, in a deal that should close in the first half of 2020.

The early reaction from the market has been positive: DEAC gained 6.6% in trading Monday on reasonably heavy volume (about 25% of its shares outstanding). Shares now trade at an 8%+ premium to the $10 redemption price. And this is an intriguing opportunity. DraftKings made its name as a daily fantasy sports operator, but it's had early success in online sports betting and even iGaming. DraftKings stock will be the sole pure play on the U.S. online gambling market, toward which optimism has reigned since last May's Supreme Court decision.

But valuation already is a question mark, based on somewhat limited information disclosed this week. The combined company seems likely to be unprofitable in its early going. I've personally been somewhat skeptical toward the opportunity for online sports betting, and indeed some states have legalized the brick-and-mortar version while keeping a prohibition on Internet betting.

DraftKings stock (the ticker will change, though to what hasn't been announced) is going to be a fascinating story. It will be a volatile name. I'd expect potential gains ahead of the merger, given a reasonably low market capitalization (~$400 million), the 'floor' provided by the redemption price, and the nature of the story in a market that clearly favors growth stocks.

That said, I'm not yet convinced this is a quality long-term investment. A ~$3.3 billion pro forma equity valuation doesn't sound all that aggressive, but DraftKings will need to be a significant success to live up to even this early, modest, hype.

The 3-Way Merger Structure

Diamond Eagle went public earlier this year as a "blank check" company, led by CEO Jeff Sagansky. Diamond Eagle is Sagansky's fifth SPAC this decade, but the track record so far is not particularly impressive. Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) trades at $0.42 after a merger that closed in early 2013. Videocon d2H merged with Silver Eagle Acquisition in early 2015, and was acquired by Dish TV India with shares worth $8.56 in 2018. Target Hospitality (TH) has lost half its value since its merger with Platinum Eagle Acquisition earlier this year. WillScot (WSC) is the only success story, and even that stock dipped below $10 late last year.

In this case, Diamond Eagle, as noted, is merging both with DraftKings and SBTech. DraftKings equity is being rolled over at the $10 per share redemption price. SBTech sellers are picking up €180 million ($200 million) in cash and €410 million ($455 million) in stock (again, at $10). Institutional investors have committed to buy $305 million in shares at $10, and are receiving 3 million warrants at $11.50 for their trouble.

According to the merger presentation, DraftKings and SBTech shareholders will own 75% of the company once the deal is completed, the institutions 12%, and DEAC shareholders another 13%. But DraftKings co-founder Jason Robins will control the company through a dual-class structure.

Market capitalization is estimated at about $3.3 billion, with DraftKings and SBTech combined valued at roughly $2.7 billion. (The remainder is cash in the current Diamond Eagle trust account and from the private placement, net of the cash payment to SBTech.) A little over $2 billion of that valuation is attributable to DraftKings.

SBTech

The tie-up of DraftKings and SBTech makes some sense. Robins told CNBC on Monday that had DraftKings not gone the SPAC route, the two companies would have merged anyway. SBTech provides back end technology for sports betting and iGaming, and it appears from the CNBC interview that DraftKings is replacing an existing back-end provider as part of the deal.

SBTech has been around for about a dozen years, per Robins on CNBC. Growth has impressed of late, with revenue increasing 81% in 2018 and an estimated 38% this year. On a conference call on Monday, Robins noted that SBTech's technology could drive better pre-game and in-game betting, while also allowing for more effective (and profitable) odds.

SBTech is expected to generate $110 million in revenue this year, according to the investor presentation, which suggests a 6x revenue multiple in the deal. That valuation doesn't seem unreasonable. Rival Kambi Group (KAMBI) trades at about 4x 2019 revenue, with a lower growth rate: Kambi's top line should increase ~20% this year, while the DEAC presentation projects a ~27% increase in 2020 and a 3-year CAGR of 47%.

It seems likely that SBTech will be exclusive to DraftKings stateside: just 5% of revenue comes from the U.S. at this point. SBTech's existing operations in Europe and the U.K. (42% of sales) and Asia (54%), meanwhile, provide a base for potential international expansion for DraftKings down the line. The "primary focus", as Robins told CNBC, will be on the U.S. in the near term. But DraftKings already offers daily fantasy soccer for the Premier League, for instance, and that sport has obvious worldwide appeal.

DraftKings

But obviously DraftKings will be the driver of the combined company. And it is a business toward which investors can hold very different opinions.

What's interesting about the information detailed by Diamond Eagle is how little focus there is on the existing daily fantasy sports business:

source: Diamond Eagle merger presentation

The presentation discloses that DFS revenue in 2019 is estimated at $213 million, and that DraftKings has roughly 60% market share. (The remainder likely goes to FanDuel, now owned by Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY).) The business is "profitable," but it's not clear exactly on what basis that is the case.

To be fair, this isn't necessarily a surprise. Respected gaming industry analyst Eilers & Krejcik estimated last year that revenue growth had slowed to the low-single-digits. DFS contests have huge vigs (albeit before promotion), and casual players have struggled to win. Figures from DraftKings itself show that 86% of players have been net losers or breakeven over the past 30 days. As with online poker, providers have struggled to attract less-skilled players, which are kindly known as "net depositors". In DFS in particular, churn seems high, as players quickly are disabused of any notions of consistent (or even irregular) profitability due to the "too much skill" problem.

The endgame for both DraftKings and FanDuel, however, isn't to create equity value via DFS profits — at least not anymore. (Given that the companies reportedly have raised well over $1 billion in equity capital, those hopes did exist at some point.) With U.S. online sports betting legalized, the huge user bases achieved through DFS growth can be leveraged to acquire sportsbook customers. (Here, too, there are echoes of poker: The Stars Group (TSG), which is merging with Flutter, has had success since rolling out sports betting a few years ago.)

Per figures from the investor presentation, 40% of online sports betting gross profit in New Jersey over the past eighteen months has come from cross-selling to the DFS database. And DraftKings has achieved 37% market share in that state, despite competing against established online providers like Stars' Fox Bet and William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY). It's also the #2 player in online casino, with "very little marketing spend", thanks to the existing user base.

The success, or failure, of DraftKings stock will come down to whether that model is replicable nationwide. DraftKings sees a path toward impressive margins, with the company forecasting 29% contribution margins in that state as revenue grows and initial marketing expenses recede. If the company can do the same in other new markets where it has a strong user base, profitability will follow — and shares likely rise.

Valuation

Of course, that's a big 'if', in large part because it rests on factors outside of the company's control. Obviously, state governments need to cooperate. 21 states now have sports betting or have authorized the practice — but in states like New York, Mississippi, and Arkansas online gambling isn't authorized. In Montana and Oregon, sports betting is run by the state lottery, cutting out private operators (although SBTech won the Oregon contract over Scientific Games (SGMS)). Tax rates also vary: in one new state, Colorado, the rate is 10%, while in another, Michigan, taxes are a more onerous 20-28% of revenue. iGaming progress, meanwhile, remains modest: Michigan will be just the fourth state to offer online gambling after New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

The market's growth increasingly looks like it will come down the four largest states. California, Texas, Florida and New York combined account for about one-third of the U.S. population. If they come around, the market for both online sports betting and iGaming are significantly higher. At the moment, patience is required: bills in California and New York have been sidetracked by infighting among various constituencies, while in Florida and (in particular) Texas progress has been minimal.

But if that market comes around, and if DraftKings can succeed in a manner similar to the way it has in New Jersey, the upside here is enormous:

source: Diamond Eagle merger presentation

The combined company could generate $1.2 billion in EBITDA assuming iGaming reaches 30% of the population and online sports betting 60%. The model here assumes 15% market share in iGaming for DraftKings, and 25% share in online sports betting.

To be sure, all of those assumptions seem optimistic, particularly on the iGaming front. (About 10% of the population, for instance, will have access to legalized online gambling once Michigan launches.) And it's not guaranteed that DraftKings can have the same success in states beyond New Jersey, whether due to higher taxes or higher revenue share with land-based casino partners. In the meantime, DraftKings probably is going to be EBITDA-negative through at least 2021, as it spends significantly on sign-up bonuses and marketing in new states. (FanDuel, for instance, plans to lose $40 million this year alone.)

That said, the combined company doesn't have to meet those bogeys to be a buy at the current price. European iGaming operators generally get double-digit EV/EBITDA multiples. Pro forma for its tie-up with Stars, Flutter trades around 15x this year's EBITDA and 4x revenue. If DraftKings could achieve half of its targeted profits, its stock could roughly triple. Even if that takes 6-8 years, that's still at least 15% annual appreciation going forward.

And it's important to remember that the valuation assigned in the SPAC deal doesn't necessarily value DraftKings at a premium to its intrinsic value or to the value assigned by its shareholders (most notably Robins). Yes, its shareholders are being diluted by ~33% or so, and thus no doubt negotiated intensely over the price. But the company also benefited from what essentially is a backdoor IPO with the requisite pricing to create a "first day pop", while financing both the acquisition of SBTech and raising cash to enter additional markets.

All told, DEAC looks intriguing here. To be sure, it's hardly risk-free once the redemption period closes. It will take time — years — for the company to prove it can drive consistent profitability in multiple markets. Flutter's FanDuel will be an intense competitor, as will other European companies that have partnered with U.S. land-based operators. Movement at the state level may slow, and the worry is that sports betting may see an adoption curve like daily fantasy sports and online poker: an early burst followed by quickly stagnating growth as customers get discouraged and give up.

But the blue-sky scenario here suggests enormous upside. Flutter has a broader reach and an established business, but has a pro forma enterprise value above $20 billion. It's not unrealistic to imagine DraftKings being worth $7 billion or $10 billion. SBTech could appreciate to a ~$1 billion valuation. DraftKings is projecting $540 million in 2020 revenue; grow that at a 25% clip to ~$1 billion in 2023, apply a 7-8x P/S multiple, and shares rise ~150% in three years. Publicly traded warrants would amplify that upside: they are available directly (DEACW) or in a combination with the stock (DEACU).

An investor needs to trust both execution and the regulatory environment to buy that case, and I'm not sure I'm quite aggressive enough on either front. (It's also a bit daunting to enter here given still-limited information. Because there will be no IPO, there will also be no S-1 filing.) But other investors may see it very differently. Flutter is an intriguing play on sports betting, but most of its profits and revenue still will come from overseas. DraftKings stock will be the pure play — and that alone might be enough to support upside if the company can execute reasonably well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.