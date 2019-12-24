KLA: Outperforming Semiconductor Equipment Market Despite Flat 2020 Sector Growth

The pull ins from 2020 expected equipment sales into 2019 means global year-over-year growth for 2020 from +5% to 0%.

A pull in of $4 billion in equipment purchases into Asia at the end of 2019 has reduced global year-over-year growth from -17% to -12%.

KLA remains my top pick for 2020 as the transition to new technology nodes at memory and foundry/logic companies creates strong demand for products.

I noted, back on Jan. 31, 2019, in a Seeking Alpha article entitled “KLA (KLA) And Metrology/Inspection Peers Will Be Less Impacted By Memory Capex Cuts Than The Rest Of The Equipment Industry In 2019," that:

“Factors such as massive memory chip oversupply, data center delays, CPU shortages, and sluggish smartphone sales are contributing to an equipment market that could drop more than 15% in 2019.”

On March 27, 2019, I further refined my analysis, noting in a Seeking Alpha article entitled “Semiconductor Equipment Revenues To Drop 17% In 2019 On 29% Capex Spend Cuts”:

“As memory companies curb capex spend in 2019, revenue of semiconductor equipment companies is forecast to drop from 37% in 2018 to -17% in 2019.”

On December 11, 2019, SEMI, the semiconductor equipment consortium, reported:

“Global semiconductor manufacturing equipment sales will drop 10.5 percent to $57.6 billion in 2019 from last year’s historic peak of $64.4 billion. The forecast shows equipment sales registering a 5.5 percent increase to $60.8 billion in 2020 and continued expansion into 2021, with record revenues of $66.8 billion as leading device manufactures invest in sub-10nm equipment, especially for foundry and logic.”

SEMI may be good at collecting and compiling revenue numbers from its members, but its forecasts change frequently. For example:

Dec. 12, 2018 – The equipment market is expected to contract 4.0 percent in 2019 but grow 20.7 percent to reach $71.9 billion, an all-time high.

March 12, 2019 – Global fab equipment spending is expected to decline 14 percent (US$ 53 billion) in 2019 but stage a strong recovery of 27 percent (US$ 67 billion) to set a new record in 2020.

SEMI’s forecasts changed from -4% in 2019 and +20.9% in 2020 (December 2018) to -14% in 2019 and +27% in 2020 (March 2019) to -10.5% in 2019 and +5.5% in 2020 (December 2019).

The difference between my -17% forecast and SEMI’s recent estimate of a -10.5% drop for 2019 is in part due to an estimated $4 billion in semiconductor equipment pull-ins in Q4 that were earmarked for 2020, according to my analysis. I estimate that an additional $1.6 billion of equipment went to China, $1.3 billion to Korea, and $1 billion to Taiwan. Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and China's Yangtze Memory Technology (YMTC) have both stepped up equipment purchases for building additional new fabrication lines since the second half of 2019.

Table 1 shows my analysis of semiconductor equipment imports into China, focusing on equipment sold to China’s NAND manufacturer YMTC in Hubei Province, DRAM manufacturer CXMT in Anhui Province, and Korea’s Samsung Electronics at its Xi’an NAND fab in Shaanxi Province.

Table 1 illustrates the ramp in imports of equipment to meet the demands of memory manufacturers in China over the past four months compared to May and June 2019.

Chart 1 shows total semiconductor equipment imports into China for 2019 through October. In August 2019, equipment imports reached $1.08 billion compared to $719 million for the three memory companies shown in Table 1. Chart 1 also shows a corresponding drop in total equipment in September and October 2019.

Chart 1

Looking Ahead to 2020

A key element in an anticipatory analysis of the semiconductor equipment market is capital expenditure (capex) plans by customers who are the semiconductor manufacturers. Capex includes funds used by a company to acquire, upgrade, and maintain physical assets such as property, buildings, fabs, technology, and/or equipment.

There are two important aspects that readers need to understand. Capex spend is fluid and rarely ends the year at the same dollar amount that a company planned at the beginning of the year as microeconomic and macroeconomic factors interplay.

Secondly, while a company may start construction of a fab, it does not necessarily follow that equipment gets installed immediately after construction is completed. Business conditions could affect the rollout of major investment projects.

Once production is initiated, completion of finished products varies by chip type and technology node. The entire manufacturing process, from start to packaged chips ready for shipment, takes six to eight weeks. In more advanced semiconductor devices, such as modern 14/10/7 nm nodes, fabrication can take up to 15 weeks with 11–13 weeks being the industry average.

Table 2 shows capex spend from 2019 – 2021. Keep in mind that while these are some of the largest capex spenders, they represent only about 65% of total capex, which was approximately $94 billion in 2018 and $88 billion in 2019.

In light of the pull in of equipment we need to look at individual companies, primarily some of the largest, which would have the greatest impact on semi cap companies. Table 2 shows, for example, that TSMC (TSM) increased capex spend by 41.5% in 2019 and expects that to drop 2.6% in 2021.

While Table 2 is for updated capex data, Table 3 compares mid-2019 capex plans (old) versus current (new). TSMC had originally planned to decrease capex spend by 3.3% in 2019, but instead increased capex 41.5%, a swing of $4.5 billion. Intel had planned on increasing capex by 2.1% in 2019, but instead our latest information is that capex will grow 5.2% in 2019.

These pull-ins also will impact 2020 capex, as shown in Chart 3. TSMC originally planned a 4.3% increase but now that has changed to -2.6%. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had originally planned a 3.2% increase but now that has changed to -2.0%.

Referring back to Chart 2, most of the top companies projected a negative spend for 2020, and memory companies SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) and Micron (MU) are continuing their capex cuts from 2019 into 2020.

Investor Takeaway

In December 2019, SEMI matched my forecast of a 5% rise in 2020 capex spend. But keep in mind that SEMI’s March 2019 forecast called for a rise of 27%. In a similar fashion, I now forecast that the pull-in of wafer front end (WFE) equipment revenues into 2019 will result in flat YoY equipment sales in 2020.

Note that WFE amounts to approximately 65% of capex.

Memory spending (DRAM and NAND), which was down 40% in 2019 due to price erosion and inventory overhang, will decrease by 5%.

Foundry/logic spending exited 2019 stronger than anticipated due to TSMC’s strong spend as discussed above. Investments in 2020 will continue at the leading edge (7nm/5nm Foundry and 10nm/7nm Logic), with spending increasing 5%.

What about equipment suppliers in 2020?

KLA is my top pick. KLAC manufactures and sells equipment used to monitor many of the 400 to 600 processing steps in the manufacturing of semiconductors, starting with a bare wafer, such as silicon, to a completed device. The company makes metrology systems used to measure parameters such as thin film thickness or linewidths, and inspection systems used to detect defects and monitor abnormalities in production.

Except for a small percentage of sales of non-metrology/inspection equipment that came with the acquisition of Orbotech, KLAC generates nearly 80% of revenue from metrology/inspection.

One of the key factors that investors need to understand is that KLAC sells systems based on either capacity or technology purchases made by a semiconductor customer. In a capacity purchase, as a customer expands production of a particular chip, it would need to buy more of the same equipment to maintain consistent capacity utilization within a fab (in terms of wafers per minute).

With a technology purchase, a semiconductor company moving to the next technology node, say from 10nm to 7nm, would need to purchase more sophisticated equipment to measure and inspect the smaller dimensions.

The technology purchase is a key to KLAC, putting the company in the same category as ASML (ASML) and differentiating it from processing equipment companies such as Lam Research (LRCX) and Applied Materials (AMAT).

As semi companies move from 10nm to 7nm, they can choose between staying with DUV lithography and utilizing multiple patterning techniques of moving to costly EUV lithography and avoiding the costly multiple patterning. Both DUV and EUV lithography systems are made by ASML. For KLAC, it doesn’t matter (in a general sense) what lithography system to customer is using. It sells metrology/inspection for either methodology. This is a key tailwind, because as long as the semis move to smaller nodes, more sophisticated equipment is required.

Sales of LRCX and AMAT processing equipment, on the other hand, are impacted by whether customers are staying with DUV or moving to EUV lithography. The multiple patterning process required with DUV requires deposition and etch equipment. The need is eliminated with EUV.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.