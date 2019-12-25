IMO 2020: Economic Crash Averted

The International Maritime Organization (“IMO”) regulates many activities associated with global shipping, including marine fuel quality. Effective Jan. 1, 2020, the sulfur specification of bunker fuels in non-emission control areas (ECAs) will be reduced from 3.5% to 0.5%. The regulation is referred to as IMO 2020.

For almost two years leading up to the implementation date, predictions of disruption in the oil market causing oil prices to spike and the world economy to tailspin abounded. Perhaps the most dire consequences were predicted by oil market analyst, Phillip K. Verleger, in his July 1, 2018 article, $200 Crude, the Economic Crisis of 2020, and Policies to Prevent Catastrophe.

The great American philosopher, scientist, and statesman Benjamin Franklin included a version of a famous proverb in Poor Richards Almanack, published in 1758. It begins “for want of a nail” and ends by warning that a kingdom was lost “all for want of a horseshoe nail.” The proverb dates to 1230. As Wikipedia explains, the aphorism warns of the importance of logistics, of having sufficient supplies of critical materials. The global economy likely faces an economic crash of horrible proportions in 2020, not for want of a nail but want of low-sulfur diesel fuel. The lack of adequate supplies promises to send the price of this fuel— which is critical to the world’s agricultural, trucking, railroad, and shipping industries—to astoundingly high levels. Economic activity will slow and, in some places, grind to a halt. Food costs will climb as farmers, unable to pay for fuel, reduce plantings. Deliveries of goods and materials to factories and stores will slow or stop. Vehicle sales will plummet, especially those of gas-guzzling sport utility vehicles (SUVs). One or more major US automakers will face bankruptcy, even closure. Housing foreclosures will surge in the United States, Europe, and other parts of the world. Millions will join the ranks of the unemployed as they did in 2008.”

The U.S. Senate held an Oversight Hearing on December 10th to examine the upcoming implementation of the regulation. “There is still some disagreement over what those exact impacts will be,” said Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, the chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources. “But I’m glad to see a consensus — or at least something resembling a consensus — among many analysts that the impacts of IMO 2020 will be less than what was projected just a year ago.

Derrick Morgan, senior vice president at American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM), testified that “it is becoming increasingly clear that refining and shipping industries are prepared for IMO 2020. Major bunker fuel refiners and suppliers have been testing fuels for much of the year, and very-low-sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO) is already being supplied at major ports around the world.”

He also said the International Energy Agency (“IEA”) has reported that “ports, shipowners and refiners have stepped up preparations, and major bunkering hubs such as Fujairah, Rotterdam and Singapore are said to have large volumes of compliant fuel available.”

Linda Capuano, the head of the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), testified, “We anticipate that the IMO 2020 regulations will put upward pressure of about $2 per barrel on light, sweet crude oil prices in 2020, which will moderate in the following years.”

At the Xeneta Summit this autumn, it was pointed out, “IMO 2020 0.5 Sulphur regulations will soon take effect, and the confusion over LSFO pricing remains a huge issue. There are some 4.5-5.0 million tons of LSFO in floating storage off Singapore, so if your vessel is in that area, finding LSFO will not be a problem.”

Traffic Recession

Market demand for low-sulfur middle distillate fuels has dropped during 2019 due to recessions in both railways and trucking. Overall unit volumes in the Class l U.S. Railroads are down 6.6 percent year-over-year. U.S.

Trucking has been in a recession in 2019. Freight volumes have declined for eleven straight months.

As a result, U.S. refiners, which have invested $100 billion over the past decade in upgrading their capacity to produce low-sulfur fuels, can shift some of their focus into making compliant marine fuels. Shippers are leaning toward very low sulfur fuel because it has the properties that ship engines were designed to run on. The nightmare scenario is having an engine failure drifting at sea in a storm.

Conclusions

With only a week to go prior to the New Year’s deadline, the marine fuel market is remarkably calm. This contrasts with the disaster scenarios being painted for over the past year. It reinforces the point that if a major calamity is expected far into the future, the oil industry will take measures to solve the problem, and even ‘over-solve’ it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.