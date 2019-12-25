Weekly Cannabis Report: M&A Deals Keep Getting Cancelled

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for investors to receive the latest developments and analysis in the cannabis sector.

Trading Summary

Cannabis stocks declined across the board. The Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF) declined 4.2%, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) fell 2.3%, and the Horizons U.S. Marijuana Index ETF dropped 1.0%.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Canada: Aurora Cannabis (ACB) declined 14% after rumors were proven true on Saturday that its COO had left the company. Tilray (TLRY) fell 7% after beginning shipment to Switzerland. HEXO Corp. (HEXO) declined 11% after reporting falling revenue and overall disappointing results. Valens GroWorks (OTCQB:VGWCF) rose 4% after providing strong Q4 revenue guidance and announced its NCIB. National Access Cannabis (OTCPK:NACNF) surged 46% after securing C$11 million in loans from an existing First Nation investor.

(Source: Author, based on public data)

The U.S. and International: Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) dropped 5% after announcing a $275 million senior secured term loan. Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCPK:TCNNF) dropped 14% after Grizzly Reports released a short report. Green Growth Brands (OTCQB:GGBXF) rose 13% after the company abandoned its previously announced $310 million all-share acquisition of Moxie. Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) declined 2% after opening its first New Jersey store. iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTCQX:ITHUF) rose 5% after issuing $36 million of senior secured convertible notes.

(Source: Author, based on public data)

Industry News

Looking Ahead

Another week, another cannabis M&A deal was canceled. In 2018 and earlier 2019, when the cannabis market was still hot, companies pursued acquisitions aggressively, with U.S. firms taking the lion's share of the deal volume due to the fragmented U.S. market. However, as 2019 draws to an end, many previously announced M&A deals have been either terminated or revised. In the near future, we think investors will become more cautious when it comes to assessing deal economics given the challenges so far.

Green Growth Brands ("GGB") became the latest victim to the current market downturn when it canceled its $310 million Moxie acquisition last week. The company first announced the acquisition in July 2019, and we think it wanted to buy Moxie for two reasons. First of all, Moxie had $39 million of cash on hand, and GGB was short on cash amid its aggressive expansion plan. Moxie actually advanced $5 million in loans to GGB after the announcement, which will be repaid now that the deal is dead. Secondly, Moxie was more of a manufacturer and wholesaler, which GGB could take advantage of given its strategy of opening lots of tiny mall kiosks and partnering with other retailers.

Fast forward to last week when GGB announced the termination of its Moxie acquisition. The company cited "avoiding excessive dilution to our shareholder base" in the press release as one of the reasons for having terminated the all-stock deal. What GGB is insinuating to the market is that the parties couldn't agree on revised terms based on prevailing market conditions that are satisfactory to both parties. We have seen a number of deals getting repriced significantly lower as the market dropped. For example, Cresco Labs announced revised terms for its Origin House (OTCQX:ORHOF) acquisition in November 2019, after first announcing the acquisition in April. Cresco Labs still has not closed the acquisition, so we will have to wait to see if the deal proceeds on revised terms. Ultimately, we think GGB must have requested to lower the purchase price, while Moxie refused and decided to remain independent.

Going forward, we think cannabis investors will remain cautious on large M&A deals, as few companies have been able to deliver the promised benefits. Many M&A deal announcements included grand plans on enhanced footprint and scale, greater efficiencies and national dominance. However, the reality is that most deals have been held up by regulatory review while the financing market declined precipitously and funding dried up for all but few strong players. The exchange ratio set before no longer reflects the current market condition, and parties need to adjust deal economics accordingly to save these deals. In our view, 2020 will see most cannabis companies focus on preserving cash and pursuing profitability within their existing asset base. Thus, we will likely see fewer large deals and more organic growth and self-funded expansions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.