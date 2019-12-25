Bill.com: Interesting Cloud IPO, But Fully Valued

At around 22 times trailing revenues, I think BILL is fairly valued, and would expect for a pullback if I were to buy.

Bill.com went public on December 12 with a proposed price of $22 per share. The stock started the session up 69% at $37.25, and ended that day at $35.5.

Bill.com (BILL) went public on December 12 with a proposed price of $22 per share. The stock started the session up 69% at $37.25, and ended that day at $35.5, still 61% up. Quite a start for a stock in a space that has been suffering in recent months. I’m surprised by this reaction from the market, and it may point to a gradual recovery for related stocks.

BILL is an interesting company in many aspects. It is growing revenues at 50-60%. Its market opportunity is large enough to sustain high revenue growth into the foreseeable years. The company has a wide moat with its significant network effect and its large data asset. It has been setting up its management team over the recent months, and it includes a lot of experience in the finance, payments, and software industries.

The company is not profitable, but I firmly believe that it may achieve profitability in 3-5 years. It has strong financial health, given its rule of 40 score of 55%, which is higher than most SaaS companies. At around 22 times trailing revenues, I think BILL is fairly valued, and would expect for a pullback if I were to buy.

Business

BILL was founded in 2006 by René Lacerte as a result of the issues he experienced in his previous business PayCycle, where he used to be surrounded by unorganized back-office spaces. He realized that the treatment of accounts receivable and accounts payable at SMBs had been the same for decades. It used to be tedious, manual and complicated. Hence it needed a change.

The solution was a cloud-based software that automates financial operations at small and midsize businesses (SMBs). BILL’s platform enables SMBs to deal with invoices, speed payment approvals, send and receive payments, and manage their cash.

The platform works by integrating with accounting software like QuickBooks, NetSuite, and Sage Intacct, through their application program interfaces or, as commonly known, APIs. These integrations allow customers to automatically synchronize their customers, suppliers, clients, invoices, and payment transactions between the customers’ accounting system and BILL’s platform. In turn, this synchronization avoids duplicate data entry and is the framework for automating accounts receivable, accounts payable, and payments, which is the backbone of the company’s offerings.

The company has relationships with different banks to support the working of its offerings. It depends on JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), The Bancorp Bank (NASDAQ:TBBK), and Silicon Valley Bank (NASDAQ:SIVB), to deal with customers’ ACH transactions and checks. It relies on Cambridge Mercantile Corp. (NYSE:FLT) for cross-border transactions. While Comdata, Inc. is the program manager and card issuer for the company’s virtual card offering.

The company uses to acquire new customers directly through its website and digital ads, and indirectly through partnerships with accounting firms, accounting software providers, and financial institutions. Considering the ratio of sales and marketing expenses (~30%) vs. revenue growth (~60%), this is one of the most efficient sales forces of the SaaS space.

The market opportunity for BILL is large. According to the IPO prospectus, there are 6 million SMBs in the US with more than one employee, and 20 million of them in the world. The company estimates that it has a target market of $30 billion globally and $9 billion domestically, by multiplying its current average revenue per customer (ARPC) by the former amounts of domestic and international SMBs. I see that opportunity as sufficiently large to allow BILL to continue the pace of growth, even with the presence of new entrants.

Additionally, the company mentions three other figures for addressable markets: SMB expenditure in software in the US for 2019 (IDC), B2B payments in the US (Mastercard), and SMB payments in the US for 2020 (Deloitte). In my view, the most relevant is the latter, and it specifies that in 2020, SMB payments are expected to exceed $9 trillion. I expect BILL to touch $100 billion in payment volume during fiscal 2020, so there is significant room to grow from here.

I think that BILL will benefit from a network effect and the amount of data it collects from customers’ payments.

As the platform processes customer payments, the company has access to customers’ data about suppliers and customers. Indeed, with roughly 80,000 paying customers, the list of network members is roughly 1.8 million. This enormous network drives platform stickiness and is a source of new business prospects.

On the other side, as the company stores customer payments, it is able to analyze a huge amount of data, and obtain insight about its customers’ behavior. The company can leverage this insight by developing new solutions and modifying existing ones to meet customers’ needs. For instance, the company introduced its cross-border payments offering, thanks to observing that its customers were making payments abroad with other platforms.

Before turning to the management section, I’ll leave you with some of BILL’s key business metrics:

Management

The company is run by an experienced management team led by René Lacerte as CEO. Mr. Lacerte is a serial entrepreneur with more than 20 years of experience in the finance, payments, and software industries. He worked for Intuit (INTU) for five years. Then he founded PayCycle, an online payroll platform that was subsequently acquired by Intuit in 2009.

Other relevant members of the management team include John Rettig as CFO, Bora Chung as SVP of Product, and Andy Cohen as SVP of Sales. The CFO has over 20 years of experience at leadership roles in finance and operations at e-commerce, software and internet businesses. Bora Chung, held roles as Chief Product Officer (CPO) at eBay Korea (EBAY), Apple (AAPL) and PayPal (PYPL). Working at the latter, she was involved with cross-border transactions product teams. Bear in mind that these kinds of transactions are one of the main growth drivers of BILL. Andy Cohen brings 25 years of experience in high-growth businesses such as SuccessFactors (SFSF), Intuit, Instill, Peapod and SC Johnson Wax. He founded, and then sold, Caring.com, a website to help with caring for older relatives.

The list of members of this management team continues, and would take a whole piece to cover. Also, it has been growing rapidly over the last few months. In fact, five people from the executive team and three from the board of directors arrived during 2019, as the company ramped up operations in preparation for its IPO.

This is the full list of executive members and the board of directors:

There is no individual person or entity with a controlling stake of the company, but the institutional investors backing it will account for almost 60% of ownership after the IPO. The board will be independent as the majority of members are so.

It’s worth to point out that there are no dual class shares as with previous IPOs in the software industry, and that no member of the management team is selling stock in this IPO.

Use Of Proceeds

With a price of $22 per share, the company must have received net proceeds of $196 million, or up to $226 million if the underwriters exercise in full their option to buy additional shares.

Funds will be used for general expansion of the organization, and no specific use was mentioned in the IPO prospectus.

Financials

Let’s start with a picture of the income statement for fiscal 2019 and fiscal 1Q2020:

The company experienced rapid growth during the last quarters, with total revenue growth of 57% as of the last reported quarter, decelerating from up to 71% in some quarters of fiscal 2019. I exhort you not to take these figures at face value, and rather considerate core revenue growth, which is a better indicator of the actual performance of the company, and is accelerating.

BILL generates revenues from three sources: monthly or annual subscription plans, transaction fees on ACH processing, checks or invoices, and virtual card payments, among others, and interest on customer funds while payment transactions are being cleared.

The first two sources of revenue are core to the business. They have to do with the solutions offered by the company. While the last one should be interpreted as a plus, a secondary way that the company figured out to further monetize its platform, and growth which is driven by changes in general interest rates (yields are very close to the Fed funds rate) and increased customer payment volume on the company’s platform.

During fiscal 2019, the company experienced hyper growth (185%) in its interest revenue from increased interest rates and a growth in payment volume of ~40%. And this helped total revenue to grow in the 60-70% levels, with core growth in the 50s.

For fiscal 2020, core revenue seems to continue its momentum or even accelerate it, but things are different with regard to interest revenue. The fiscal year for BILL ends on June 30, and July 2019 was a key month for interest rates as the Fed changed course and started to lower its funds rate. See, during fiscal 2019, interest revenue benefited from this chart:

During those 12 months, interest rates did nothing but grow. But for the first half of fiscal 2020, the situation looked like this:

And that’s why total revenue growth is decelerating. I see further deceleration through fiscal 2020, and then stability or acceleration for fiscal 2021, as interest rates are expected to be flat.

With that, I’ll turn to profitability measures. I like that the gross margin has been expanding in the recent periods, although 74% is quite average in this space. I also find interesting the low sales and marketing margin comparing with other SaaS stocks growing at the same pace. In fact, it’s not easy to achieve 50-60% revenue growth with an S&M margin of ~30%. It leaves the company with much room to expand the organization, invest harder in research and development, and then to easily draw a path to profitability.

The company is not profitable on a net basis, but it has been spending heavily on general and administrative matters as part of preparation for the IPO. I believe BILL will achieve profitability in 3-5 years, as gross margin improves and G&A decreases to <20% as most stocks in the SaaS space.

There are some financial ratios of BILL:

Growth Ratios

Period FY19 1Q20 Total revenue 67% 57% Subscription and transaction revenue 51% 57% Interest on funds held for customers 185% 56%

Profitability Ratios

Period FY18 FY19 1Q20 GAAP Gross margin 70% 72% 74% Non-GAAP Gross margin 73% 76% 77% Operating margin (12%) (9%) (18%) Non-GAAP Operating margin (10%) (5%) (11%)

Expenses Ratios

Period FY18 FY19 1Q20 Sales and marketing 30% 28% 29% Research and development 28% 27% 33% General and Administrative 25% 27% 30%

To end this section, I’ll mention an important ratio for software companies. For those unfamiliar with it, the Rule of 40 (or SaaS Rule of 40) measures the balance of growth and profitability for growing software companies. It is also regarded as a proper gauge of financial health for them. The formula is as follows:

Rule of 40 = TTM Revenue Growth + TTM FCF Margin (or EBITDA Margin)

In this case, with a TTM revenue growth of 63% and TTM free cash flow margin of (8%), the rule of 40 equals an impressive 55%. To offer some perspective, a median SaaS company tends to score ~30%.

Valuation

With all that we’ve seen about BILL, I must say that it is a top-notch SaaS company. And as a top company, it deserves to be a top stock, which in turn, deserves a top valuation.

With the initial $22 a share, BILL had a market value of $1.58 billion. Revenues for the last twelve months were $121 million, so the valuation multiple was a “discounted” 13 times. I say discounted because most SaaS stocks growing at 50-60% are trading between 20 and 30 times. But, it made sense in these times when growth stocks are being punished by the market, which is why I mentioned earlier that I was surprised by the reaction. Just 60% up in the first day of trading.

As of December 22, the stock is trading in the $38-$39 level, suggesting a valuation of 22-23 times revenue, which I consider rather standard for its fundamentals. At these prices I would be on the sidelines, and would wait for a pullback before buying.

Conclusion

Bill.com is an interesting company in many aspects. It is growing revenues at 50-60%. Its market opportunity is large enough to sustain high revenue growth into the foreseeable years. The company has a wide moat with its significant network effect and its large data asset. It has been setting up its management team over the recent months, and it includes a lot of experience in the finance, payments, and software industries.

The company is not profitable, but I firmly believe that it may achieve profitability in 3-5 years. It has strong financial health, given its Rule of 40 score of 55%, which is higher than most SaaS companies. At around 22 times trailing revenues, I think BILL is fairly valued, and would expect for a pullback if I were to buy.

