Why Potbelly Is No Bargain At $4

Struggling sandwich chain Potbelly (PBPB) has continued to see its shares trade very weakly throughout 2019. Today, the stock is bouncing a bit, but only from extremely low levels. Shareholders who bought the IPO several years ago are down more than 85%, as Potbelly has destroyed shareholder value over and over again. I’ve been very bearish on Potbelly since it came public at its exorbitant valuation, and unfortunately, I still think it is overvalued today. The chain has a lot of issues with no end in sight, and I still think it is a sell.

So many problems

Potbelly’s principal issue today is revenue generation, and of course, that’s a big one. Below we have the company’s total sales in millions of dollars, as well as the year-over-year change for the past few years, to get an idea of just how far the company has fallen.

Potbelly’s aggressive expansion plans drove very nice revenue increases from 2014 to 2017, but last year, revenue was actually lower than the prior year. That’s happening again this year, as revenue has declined nearly 5% in the first three quarters of the year. Potbelly has two problems with revenue generation as I see it.

The first problem is that comparable sales remain very weak, with the first three quarters of this year seeing a decline of 3.9% year over year. That’s bad enough on its own, but considering it is stacked on another 1.3% decline in the same period last year, the two-year stacked comparable sales number is -5.2%. That’s very difficult for any chain to overcome, and Potbelly certainly hasn’t, as it continues to see lower revenue and lower margins.

The second issue is driven by the first, and that is store closures. Potbelly’s weak comparable sales system-wide imply there are likely some stores with truly horrendous comparable sales if the average of the company is -4% or so. That must indeed be the case, because the company continues to see net closures of stores. Potbelly expanded too quickly and many of those stores aren’t performing well, causing them to close. At this point in its lifecycle, the company should be producing revenue growth, but it isn’t.

Analysts have Q4 sales improving slightly but still producing a full-year decline of 3.5% for total revenue. Analysts, however, are a bit more bullish than I am for next year and the year after, seeing just fractional declines in revenue. I think those will come in slightly worse than that given the acceleration to the downside of comparable sales, but at the same time, I won’t argue over a percent or two here or there. The point is that Potbelly cannot expect revenue growth to be a source of strength, and is instead just trying to limit the damage. This is not a good situation for the top line or for margins, as we shall now see.

Below we have the company’s gross margins and operating margins in order to illustrate both the relationship between them as well as the decline both are in the midst of today.

Gross margins peaked at 31% of revenue in 2016 but have since declined to 29%, taking operating margins with them. That number fell from 4% of revenue in 2016 - which wasn’t that great in the first place - to just 2% last year, as the company has struggled with declining profitability on already-thin margins.

Potbelly is teetering on the brink of being unprofitable altogether, particularly as it closes underperforming stores. SG&A costs rely upon high levels of revenue to leverage them down and create operating margin, but obviously, the company’s top line is moving in the wrong direction. This creates a very unfavorable situation where both primary earnings growth levers - revenue and margins - are moving in the wrong direction.

The third lever a company can pull to boost EPS is share repurchases, reducing the float and thereby making each dollar of earnings more valuable on a per share basis.

Potbelly spent fairly heavily on share repurchases in 2015, 2016 and 2017. However, those repurchases were made at prices many times the current share price. Given this, while reducing the float is nice, it was done at great cost. As we can see, the company didn't make any meaningful repurchases last year, as it became clear the fundamentals had deteriorated.

To be fair, the share count is down to 23.7 million as of the end of Q3, but keep in mind also that if Potbelly’s profitability does continue to decline, losses will be spread over fewer shares, exacerbating the company’s issues. After all, leverage on a lower share count works both ways.

What’s to like?

Unfortunately, the answer to that question is pretty obvious. Potbelly is struggling with revenue, thanks to very weak comparable sales and store closures. Margins have deteriorated of late, and there appears to be an absence of catalysts to see that improve. Finally, with share repurchases having resumed but the company still destroying value by buying expensive stock as the price falls, there just isn’t much to like here.

Analysts have the company producing a small loss this year, followed by essentially no earnings in the next two years. I think margins have a shot at improving in 2020 and 2021 given that the weakest stores in the system should be closed already, or ready to close. That will obviously see the company’s revenue total lower, but should help clear out the stores doing the most damage to margins.

Is that enough? In my view, it isn’t, because closing underperforming stores is akin to putting a bandage on a hemorrhage. The company needs to fix its traffic issues, as it is seeing gains from menu optimization - its effort to reduce the number of items on the menu - but those gains will be very difficult to repeat over and over. Traffic is the lifeblood of any restaurant, and Potbelly doesn’t have it. With shares languishing near their lows, I still think investors should take what they can get and look elsewhere. I certainly wouldn’t short Potbelly at $4, but I definitely don’t see any value in it, either.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.