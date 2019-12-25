Advanced Rigs Can Give Independence Contract Drilling An Advantage, But Risks Remain

Growth Is Not In Sight

Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) offers onshore contract drilling services in the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. I would suggest keeping this stock under your radar because it can move up the value chain in the medium to long term. But in the short term, it is unlikely to exhibit any sharp upward momentum. Also, keep in mind that since November 5, the stock falls under NYSE’s list of non-compliance for trading below $1.00. It has six months to regain compliance. So, watch out for a reverse stock split.

The rig count fall, completions activity slowdown in the unconventional shales, and upstream operators’ budget are set to continue in 2020. All these factors combined will lead to further pressure on the drillers in the U.S. With the pricing unlikely to improve until late in 2020, ICD has rolled with its plans to upgrade the legacy rigs into more advanced rigs. It will reduce capex in 2020 to improve free cash flow. Also, there are no significant near-term debt repayment obligations.

The Rig Upgrade Plans

The most notable achievement for ICD in the recent past has been the stability in the rigs under contract despite the overall decline in count in the industry. Investors may note that the U.S. rig count decreased by 11% in Q3 compared to Q2. In Q3, it re-contracted 11 rigs, including one in South Texas. It exited Q3 with 23 rigs earning revenues under drilling contracts. So, contracted pad-optimal rigs increased in Q3 compared to a quarter ago. ICD and Sidewinder have complementary pad-optimal drilling fleets and operations focused in the Permian Basin, Haynesville region, and other basins in Texas. Readers may note that ICD acquired Sidewinder Drilling in October 2018. Since the end of Q3, the U.S. rig count has dropped further by 7%, which does not bode well for E&P activities in Q4 2019.

The second most noticeable aspect of ICD’s progress is the quality of rigs. The AC rig count now represents 75% of the U.S. fleet, up by 10% in the past year. Steady super spec rig count and stable dayrates are serving the company’s margin well. The upstream company’s focus on drilling efficiency is likely to result in the retirement of the legacy fleet while being replaced by smaller but more efficient fleets. The company is nearing completion of the upgrading of one SCR rig to AC rig. Plus, it will add third mud pumps and fourth engines to the fleet. The company also undertook a project of upgrading a legacy Sidewinder rig to 300 Series specifications, which will have higher racking capacity and hook load. The rig is expected to generate returns that are higher than the legacy rigs. The company expects the first upgrading process to be completed by Q4 2019.

Technological Progress To Aid Margin

In addition to rig upgrading, the company is equipping the rigs with new technology. It has established third-party solutions that can be deployed across its drilling rig fleet. It has developed software, which can be used in combination with the pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs. These initiatives are expected to drive efficiency, lower costs, and earn incremental margins for the rigs.

Following discussions with the customers, ICD’s management estimates that in 2020, the overall upstream E&P spend can either remain flat or may decline. Despite that, its management expects to see a continued increase in contracted rig count in 2020. Since Q3 end, it executed extensions on four operating rigs. On top of that, two high-spec rigs are expected to re-enter the marketed fleet. These rigs typically draw higher dayrates. As contract discussion with customers rolls, ICD’s management appears confident of further rig high-grading opportunities. Although dayrates and contract tenders are still lower and shorter than in periods of high growth, an improved work line for the rigs has been an encouraging development for the company for the next couple of quarters.

Changes In Some Of The Key Drivers

It will be noteworthy to understand what happened during Q3, which likely affected ICD’s plans and day rates. The average crude oil price decreased by ~6% in Q3 over a quarter ago, the U.S. rig count declined (11% down) during this period. On top of that, the completions rig count decreased in Q3 versus a quarter ago, as evidenced by the EIA’s DPR data. In the U.S., the upstream customers are looking to rationalize their 2020 E&P capex budget further, although the upstream companies are falling short of committing any number on that.

From Q2 2019 to Q3 2019, the company’s rig operating days declined by 17%. However, the company was resilient in its day rates. The average revenue per operating day remained steady in Q3. The performance metrics underperformed the company expectations, particularly concerning rig utilization (76%). The deterioration reflects a delay in scheduled rig reactivations.

Despite lower revenues, costs increased by 5% sequentially in Q3 due to higher-than-anticipated crew and rig transition costs. As a result, the average margin fell sharply (16% down) in Q3 versus Q2. By September 30, the company’s drilling backlog was $57.8 million, which was a 31% decline compared to a quarter ago. Lower backlog represents lower revenue visibility into the future.

Q4 Outlook And Guidance

In Q3 2019, ICD’s management expects rig operating days to increase by 5% compared to Q2 2019. The average revenue per operating day is expected to decline marginally. However, during Q4, the costs are expected to fall sharper (7% down) than the revenue decline. While this sounds encouraging, the company suffers from inefficiencies associated with transitioning crews. The cost of inefficiency-related issues may get resolved by Q4, during when the margin is expected to improve (9% up).

What’s The Current Financial State?

ICD has ~$128 million in debt, which will be due for repayment in 2023. The company’s liquidity stood at $46 million as of September 30, 2019. Its debt-to-equity now stands at 0.35x, which is lower than the average for peers (0.52x). Nabors Industries’ (NBR) leverage is higher (1.27x) than the average, while Helmerich & Payne’s (HP) leverage is lower (0.12x).

In 9M 2019, ICD’s cash flow from operations was ~$27 million, which was a significant increase compared to a year ago. The year-over-year higher (98% up) revenues led to the rise in CFO. The company has recently announced a share repurchase program of up to $10 million. During Q3, it repurchased $9.6 million worth of shares at an average price of $1.14, which is ~9% higher than the current stock price. So, the management values the stock higher than the market does.

Despite the rise in CFO, the company’s free cash flow (or FCF) was negative in 9M 2019. ICD’s FY2019 capex is expected to range between $10 million and $14 million, which would be significantly lower than FY2019. It has no significant debt repayment before 2023. However, if the negative free cash flow continues, it may have to draw down from the revolving credit facility, which will strain its balance sheet in the coming quarters. The underperforming FCF issue can become seriously concerning in the medium term, forcing asset sales or a debt refinancing.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

ICD is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 3.6x. Based on sell-side analysts’ estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple expansion implies lower EBITDA in the next four quarters. Between FY2015 and FY2018, the average EV/EBITDA was 15.4x. So, the company is trading at a discount to its past four-year average multiple.

Sell-side analysts expect the company’s EBITDA to decrease marginally steeper than the fall in EBITDA for its peers in the next four quarters, which typically results in a marginally lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock’s EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (NBR, HP, and PTEN) average of 5.3x. I think there is room for the company’s multiple to expand at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, four sell-side analysts rated ICD a “buy” in December (includes “very bullish”). Three sell-side analysts rated it a “hold,” while none rated it a “sell.” The consensus target price is $1.76, which at the current price, yields ~85% returns.

According to Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating, the stock receives a “Bearish” rating. Although its ratings are high on growth and value, they are poor on momentum, profitability, and EPS revisions. However, I do not agree with Seeking Alpha’s assertion on strong positive ratings on growth because the company’s revenues declined in the past three quarters. In three out of the past four quarters, the adjusted earnings beat analysts’ estimates. So, based on the recent past, my rating on EPS revision would be higher than Seeking Alpha. I believe ICD’s relative valuation multiples are at-par, as I discussed earlier in the article, and so, I agree with the moderately high rating on valuation.

What’s The Take On ICD?

With the pricing unlikely to improve until late in 2020, Independence Contract Drilling has rolled with its plans to upgrade the legacy rigs into more advanced rigs. However, the rig count fall, fracking activity slowdown, and upstream operators’ seemingly lower budget in 2020 will continue to put pressure on the drillers.

On a more positive note, the company has no significant near-term debt repayment obligations. It will reduce capex in 2020 to improve free cash flow. Investors may note that given the lack of growth in the E&P-related drilling, the ability to generate free cash flow while keeping margin steady will dictate values in the oilfield services industry in the near term. Over the medium-term horizon, the stock gets riskier because of insufficient cash flows. I expect the stock to yield positive returns once it starts moving up the value chain in the medium to long term. But the short-term headwinds are too strong to result in any sharp upward momentum.

We hope you have enjoyed this Free article from the Daily Drilling Report Marketplace service. If you have been thinking about subscribing after reading past articles, it may be time for you to act. The oilfield is at its low ebb, and now is the time to be looking for winners. Good news for new subscribers! In December, we are offering a 10% discount off the annual subscription rate of $595.00 A 2-week free trial is applicable, so you risk nothing. Hope to see you in the DDR as we look for bargains in the oil patch!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.