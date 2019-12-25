Winnebago: Entry Into Luxury RV Segment To Drive Earnings Higher

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) with a market cap of $2 billion manufactures motorhomes and is recognized as a leader in the recreational vehicles 'RV' market with a history that goes back to 1958. The company has presented steady growth over the past decade benefiting from strong consumer demand dynamics while expanding through a number of key acquisitions. A more challenging environment in 2018 and weak momentum saw shares lose nearly 60% of its value, although the stock has impressively rallied 125% in 2019 on an improving outlook and resilient earnings. In September, the company announced the acquisition of RV maker Newmar Corp. representing Winnebago's entry into the luxury market which we see as a bullish driver going forward likely to support higher margin and growth opportunities. This article recaps the latest quarterly results and why we see more upside ahead.

(Source: Finviz.com)

2020 Fiscal Q1 Earnings Recap

Winnebago reported its Q1 earnings on December 20th with non-GAAP EPS of $0.73 which beat expectations by $0.14. GAAP EPS of $0.44 was below the estimate with discrepancy being higher than expected acquisition charges. Revenue of $588.46 million in the quarter increased by 19.2% year over year and was also $46.94 million higher than estimates. Overall, the results this quarter were not only better than expected but represented a recovery compared to what were some softer results in Q4 fiscal 2019.

(Source: Company IR)

The big story this quarter was the acquisition of luxury RV builder Newmar Corp announced in September for approximately $345 million. The company sees this as an important strategic milestone allowing the company to compete in the luxury segment which typically offers higher margins with the ability to improve firm-wide profitability. Excluding the acquired revenues, Winnebago comparable sales increased by 12% year over year.

The transaction resulted in some skewed financial metrics for the quarter with the incorporated higher operating expenses pressuring margins. On an adjusted basis, management reported an EBITDA of $42.0 million, up 9.3% from $38.5 million in Q3 last year while the adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 7.1% from 7.8% in the period last year.

At the product segment level towables has been the growth driver with revenues of $341 million, up 16.5% year over year. The company delivered 10,599 units compared to 9,385 in Q3 2018. The segment adjusted EBITDA margin remained flat at 10.5%. The Motorhome or 'motorized' segment which includes consolidated results from the Newmar acquisition increased by 24.6% year over year. On the other hand, the organic results excluding Newmar were up by a more moderate 4.9%. Still, this was a big improvement compared to the segment trends going back to the last quarter when revenues had declined by 12% year over year and fell 17.9% for all of fiscal 2019.

In this regard, the acquisition of Newmar came at a crucial time to help the business reclaim momentum in motorhomes. Management sees an overall improving environment in 'Class B', which are the smaller van-type motorhomes, have been buoyed by some pricing adjustments. The 'Class A' segment which includes the largest of such vehicles is more challenging, but market data suggests the higher-end models have more traction in the market. From the press release, management took an overall positive outlook seeing continued market share gains.

“We delivered strong consolidated results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2020 as we continued to make progress in transforming Winnebago Industries into a premier outdoor lifestyle company. Overall revenue growth remains strong, driven by vibrant Class B sales in our Motorhome segment and another stellar quarter from Grand Design in the Towable segment. These businesses are driving significant market share gains in the RV industry. Our RV retail market share is now 10.8% on a trailing three month basis through October, up 1.7 share points over the prior year period and exceeding our 2020 goal of 10% we established in November 2017

The company also highlighted momentum in its Chris Craft marine boating segment, which is still a small part of the business but helped it diversify in an M&A deal that closed in 2018. In terms of the balance sheet, the company ended the quarter with approximately $101 million in cash and total outstanding debt of $451 million in long-term debt. Current net debt to adjusted EBITDA level at 2.0x pressured by the acquisition is expected to trend lower towards 0.9x to 1.5x by the end of fiscal 2020 according management.

Year Ahead Market Consensus Estimates

Looking ahead, the market is bullish with an EPS estimate of $4.105 for fiscal 2020 which if confirmed would be an increase of 22% compared to last year's result of $3.36 per share. Similarly, a revenue forecast for the current year at $2.67 billion is up 34% compared to fiscal 2019 result driven by the Newmar acquisition. The 2020 GAAP EPS estimate of $3.81 is 8.9% higher compared to the $3.52 result of 2019. Going forward the expectation is that the Newmar deal is accretive up to $0.65 for the full year.

Data by YCharts

WGO Analysis And Forward-Looking Commentary

The bullish thesis for Winnebago continues to be its consolidating market position in the recreational vehicle market supported by some demand tailwinds. Company data shows that more Americans are camping and choosing to own an RV. The millennial generation has represented a growth driver in camping and market analysis by the company suggests RV buyers are becoming more diverse in terms of demographics implying a larger potential customer base and addressable market.

(Source: Company IR)

The other side to this dynamic has been a move in the market towards smaller and more affordable towing and 'Class B' vehicles while sales of the more expensive and potentially higher-margin Winnebago 'Class A' motorized vehicles have been declining. In Q1, WGO delivered 399 Class A units, down from 422 in Q1 of fiscal 2019. In contrast, Class B deliveries increased by 90 units, representing an increase of 12.5% year over year. These are typically the largest types of recreational vehicles with an MSRP that can reach $435,000 in contrast to a travel trailer than sells under $50,000 or Class B vehicle under $200,000.

To that end, the luxury side of Class A motorhomes has fared better which was likely the reasoning behind the Newmar deal. A Newmar Class A motorhome can retail for $1 million. The long-term impact is that the entry into the luxury market is likely to drive higher unit level average sales and margins as a positive for the business outlook. While not something typically discussed by the company, there is also a component here of demand for these types of vehicles including the towables trailers to live-in, given the high cost of housing in parts of the U.S. To that end, it's a dynamic market beyond simply recreation.

(Source: Company IR - note Newmar brands not pictured)

Valuation

Overall, we are bullish seeing the current dynamic as more of a financial engineering story over any forecast for underlying camping or RV sales trends. It's recognized that this business is highly cyclical and would be under pressure in a recessionary-type of environment. That being said, under a base-case of at least stable and positive economic growth with firm consumer dynamics, we think Winnebago is well-positioned to execute on its long-term strategy.

The stock generated $138.8 million in adjusted free cash flow in 2019 representing a price to free cash flow of about 15x on the current market cap. In Q1, WGO generated $79 million in cash flow from operations, up 46% compared to last year. We expect cash flow to trend higher compared to what were softer trends in 2019. The 2020 consensus EPS estimate at $4.11 implies the stock is currently trading at 13.1x.

(Source: Company IR)

Verdict

We rate shares of WGO as a buy, downplaying any apocalyptic scenario of a collapse in RV sales while focusing on the trends in financials which are positive. The company's leadership position in RVs, consolidating market shares, improving operational momentum, and expectation of higher earnings are reasons why we think this rally has more upside. The stock pays an $0.11 quarterly dividend that currently yields 0.9%.

The stock's previous all-time high was reached back in late 2017 at $57.95 per share, about 7.5% higher from the current level. We see the stock moving towards $61.50 per share as our 2020 price target. To the downside, beyond risks of a cyclical slowdown, investor monitoring points should include the development of margins and trends in the Class A RV market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.