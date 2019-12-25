Our Updated Assessment On 'Tier One' Goldman Sachs BDC And Its Recent Merger

We'll compare the mechanics and end results of each deal alongside our thoughts on which is the better value today.

Both Goldman and Golub's BDCs have been long-term holds in our portfolio managers' personal accounts as well as our marketplace's model portfolio. We'll start with Goldman's by popular demand.

We've been writing about Business Development Companies for many years. Our first focused article on Goldman Sachs BDC was published in early 2018. Many changes have occurred in the BDC market since, including relaxed asset coverage ratios and new entrants by institutional players including Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) and Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC).

Despite BSCF's excellent performance since inception, Williams Equity Research remains the first and only author to publish public articles on Bain's BDC. We also published two of the three public articles on Owl Rock's recent addition to the growing sector. In both cases, our backgrounds as investment professionals in institutional investment research and due diligence gave us and our subscribers a powerful competitive advantage: we'd continously evaluated both offerings for several years while they were still reserved for institutional and high net worth investors. These were not new portfolios or management teams to us.

In the early stages of our marketplace service, we recommended Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) around $19 per share. The BDC's share price has been among the most, if not the most, stable of the entire sector and has never traded materially below our entry price. Recent news and strong financial performance have pushed the stock above its trading range and to its highest levels since 2017.

The precursor to this publication was two-fold: news that GSBD was merging with Goldman Middle Market Lending Corp. and that Golub Capital BDC had recently executed a similar transaction. It's also good timing to discuss our stance on GSBD and recent Q3 financial updates which we've already provided to subscribers.

Though it requires discipline and highly favorable entry points, we target an average of 20% annual total returns in our BDC sleeve. Thanks to our timely and at the time "outside the box" recommendation of Gladstone (GAIN) (up >65% in 2019) early in the year, coupled with favorable investments in NewTek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) (up >28%) and Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) (up >37%), the BDC sleeve averaged an approximately 30% total return thus far in 2019.

GSBD has been another strong performer and was in the black relative to our entry point since our recommendation. This is always our goal, and we are thankful to achieve it when we do.

Merger Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC will issue 0.9939 of newly issued shares in exchange for those of the Middle Market Lending Fund Corp. ("MMLC"). The total cost is approximately $1.0 billion, and GSBD paid an 11% premium over its target's net asset value ("NAV"). Despite paying a moderate premium, the transaction is estimated to result in a 5.5% accretion to GSBD's NAV. There are strict regulatory guidelines surrounding how mergers of this specific type can take place. As we'll see, the benefits are likely to extend beyond a quick boost to GSBD's NAV, as the underlying investment portfolio continues to generate an attractive return on invested capital.

As you'd expect, there are positive and negative aspects to the deal, which we summarize below.

Positives

On the positive side, the yield will move incrementally higher as borrowing costs decline. We often mention the floor of assets under management ("AUM") in which BDCs can cost effectively manage their portfolio and achieve satisfactory diversification. Firms like Ares Capital (ARCC) and Golub Capital BDC (GBDC), with market capitalizations of $7.9 billion and $2.4 billion (which will grow to $4.4 billion after GBDC's merger with Golub Capital Investment Corporation (GCIC) finalizes), respectively, consistently obtain lower borrowing costs than peers. Equally important, these larger firms tend to have better and higher-quality deal flow due to their scale and reputation. That's not to say smaller BDCs cannot succeed, but it's a competitive disadvantage they must overcome through differentiated business strategies, such as NewTek Business Services, or reliance on a much larger institutional framework, such as Bain Capital Specialty Finance. BDCs are the only area where we do not consider external management a serious detriment. We've the dissected financial statements of several BDCs and REITs with the goal of calculating an equivalent "management fee" structure. With few exceptions, these companies' management teams still cost shareholders at least 1.0% annually.

Post merger, Goldman Sachs BDC will now have a $3.3 billion portfolio, which is double GSBD's pre-existing portfolio plus 18%. We made a point to highlight this, as it enables Goldman to significantly alter GSBD's characteristics. For example, while senior secured loans are increasing modestly from 92.5% to 95.7%, non-accruals are down by 50%, from 1.4% to 0.7%. The previous figure is still decent relative to top-quality peers, but the combined figure of 70 basis points puts the aggregate portfolio second to only a couple of publicly traded BDCs, including OTCC. We independently reviewed MMLC's SEC filings, including the last 10-Q, to ensure the claimed characteristics of the combined entity were accurate.

Goldman is also initiating a new variable incentive fee cap which impacts net investment income ("NII") and, subsequently, funds available for distribution to investors. The Variable Incentive Fee cap reduces the incentive component of the fee structure through the end of 2020 if NII is less than $0.48 per share without the incentive fee cap. As a result, it is highly probable that quarterly NII will exceed the regular $0.45 for the next five quarters. Add it up and you can see how GSBD's board of directors came to approve a special distribution of $0.15 per share in three quarterly installments. These will not occur until the end of next year (2020), since that's when the "extra" funds will actually be generated. While not gigantic, $0.15 on top of the current run rate of $1.80 annually is certainly icing on the cake. Keep in mind, this is a temporary rather than sustained increase in distributions.

Lastly, 100% of MMLC's investment portfolio was originated by GSAM, so this is a portfolio of similar quality to that of GSBD.

Negatives

The first is more philosophical and derived from being involved in this business for many years. The CEO of the Middle Market fund and Goldman Sachs BDC is the same person. Goldman has significant influence over the construction of the board of directors of each fund. While each fund's independent board members formed special committees to vote on the transaction, which is a best practice, it does not alleviate all the concerns associated with affiliated transactions such as this. Management often has ulterior motives that are difficult for outsiders to predict or understand until after the fact. The actual rules governing what constitutes an "independent" board member may surprise you.

Source

First, independent board members may own sizable amounts of stock. This could be, and often is, an alignment with investors, but not always. What if you are an independent board member of an illiquid fund and in need of cash? Would you then have an incentive to approve a transaction involving the sale to a public company with near-term liquidity overriding investors' long-term interests? That's what occurred here.

Second, three years and a day after resigning as an executive, that same individual now qualifies as an independent director at the company he or she previously managed.

Third, the independent director can receive up to $59,999.99 during the current fiscal year or any of the past three years from the company and still be considered independent. That money excludes compensation from the board, which would be on top of the $60,000 threshold. For example, a CEO could pay your organization $59,500 in "consulting fees" on top of the $50,000 annual compensation for being a board member (the usual fee) and you are still considered independent. You could have earned unlimited sums from the company as recently as three years ago via business relationships and be considered independent today.

Fourth, independent board members can serve on multiple boards tied to the same entity.

We all know the inherent conflicts of interest that come with management selecting independent board members in the first place: they try to pick people that are agreeable to their perspective. Throw in the aforementioned contingencies and it becomes clear why we are skeptical of affiliated transactions. This is not to say we believe unethical activities took place; both Goldman and Golub in the case of the GSBD and GCIC merger have extensive measures in place to protect investors. In fact, their measures go well beyond those required by regulators.

It does not take long, however, to find companies like Medley Capital Corp. (MCC) and Northstar, which sold assets to Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. (CLNC), that decimated client capital to line their own pockets legally.

Source: Yahoo Finance and WER

We continue to see M&A activity structured to guarantee fat payments to management with the possibility of better investor returns down the road. This recent headline on Seeking Alpha says it all: "Activist Investor urges Colony Credit to replace investment team." Goldman sought to mitigate even the appearance of conflicts by reducing their incentive compensation for the next five quarters, which we give them credit for.

The next negative is similar to what faces Owl Rock Capital Corporation. Private investors in MMLC are subject to a staggered lock-up, with one-third of shares released 90, 180 and 270 days following the close of the transaction. The immediate concern is pressure on the NAV, and particularly so if a tranche is made available to sell during a period of market stress. As a result, GSBD is considering revisions to the share repurchase plan. Among other things, the revisions may increase the size and purchase price methodology used, including GSBD's ability to purchase shares above the most recently announced NAV. We don't have any more details than this vague statement at the moment; it's clear they included it to assuage concerns surrounding the impact of MMLC shareholders liquidating shares in GSBD over time.

On one hand, given MMLC's portfolio is extremely similar to GSBD's and the premium obtained was modest, it does not make sense to quickly exit the "new" combined investment. On the other, MMLC was not publicly traded and had liquidity provisions. It's certain at least some investors in MMLC will consider taking advantage of the improved liquidity that comes with owning a publicly traded stock. The selling pressure from institutional investors has historically been modest in situations like these. During a crisis, however, GSBD could realize incrementally more selling pressure than some peers.

Conclusion

The inclusion of GSBD in the Institutional Income Plus portfolio is no accident; the management team, track record, and portfolio quality are top-tier. It's also traded intermittently at highly favorable valuations as it did when we recommended it at $19.0. The stock is only up 10-12% from that level and still yields a compelling 8.5%; that rises close to 9.0% after including predetermined special distributions in 2020. Given the combined portfolio quality, including non-accruals under 1.0% and 95%+ allocation to first-lien senior secured loans, plus the potential enhancement to the share buybacks and definitive lowering of incentive fee for five quarters, GSBD is at least as compelling as prior to the merger, if not more.

For these reasons, we are slightly raising our target entry and exit prices. Our upside target is $24.0, or another 12% higher from current levels. Though we reserve recommended entry points for subscribers, we are aiming for a total return of 35%+. Expect significant volatility in this name - and all BDCs for that matter - if a market correction occurs. BDCs, at least at this point in time, are not where "flight to safety" capital goes, though I could argue it should be depending on the BDC.

As always, thank you for reading and commenting. - WER Portfolio Managers

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRCC, GSBD, GBDC, BCSF, NEWT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.