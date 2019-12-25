Lithium Miners News For The Month Of December 2019

Lithium prices were lower again in December. Most experts are saying the bottom is very close and that lithium prices should pick up in H2 2020.

Welcome to the December 2019 edition of the lithium miner news. This past month saw lithium prices fall again. Most experts are saying the bottom is very close and that lithium prices should pick up in H2 2020.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During December, 99% lithium carbonate China spot prices were down 5.20%. Spodumene (5% min) prices were down 2.1%, and spodumene (6% min) prices were reported in December by Mineral Resources at US$520/t.

Fastmarkets (formerly Metal Bulletin) reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$8.75/kg (US$8,750/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$10.75/kg (10,750/t).

Lithium hydroxide, battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea

Lithium carbonate, battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea

Lithium demand versus supply outlook

An article from October 31 from Investing News reported:

Canaccord: Lithium needs US$30 billion to meet long-term demand. To put that number into context, the lithium market last year was worth US$4 billion,” he said at a conference in Melbourne. “(To reach US$30 billion) the industry is going to need significant investment from equity markets, from industry participants, to make sure that supply is there when it is needed.”

On November 26, Investing News released a must-view video: Simon Moores: 2020 is the battery metals revolution decade. Highlights were:

2020 begins the battery metals and energy storage revolution decade.

2019 was the battery megafactory boom , as numbers grew in 2019 from 52 to 103 (capacity by 2030) megafactories. Led by China with 72 megafactories, Europe with 14, US with 5, the rest are elsewhere. "The US is far behind in the battery arms race... China is surging ahead at every point of the supply chain... Germany is fighting back... What is the US doing?"

, as numbers grew in 2019 from 52 to 103 (capacity by 2030) megafactories. Led by China with 72 megafactories, Europe with 14, US with 5, the rest are elsewhere. "The US is far behind in the battery arms race... China is surging ahead at every point of the supply chain... Germany is fighting back... What is the US doing?" 2020-21 should be the EV metals recovery ready for a 2021-2022 EV and EV metals boom.

Based on the 103 megafactories it equates to 2,028 GWh by 2030, or enough for 38 million electric cars by 2030... (my calculation makes that ~ 40% market share).

"Once you have the mid-stream investment (battery factories) then the rest of the supply chain starts filling out." If you think there is not enough battery capacity well materials (EV metals) is worse.

"Why is everyone in lithium depressed?... Lithium (price) is down 12%, demand is up 18%... What industries in the world have growth of 18% per year... and everyone in the industry is depressed???"... "Graphite same story... double digit growth... Nickel sulphate demand 30% up"... "Extreme double digit growth"... Price is depressed but demand is going through the roof" ... that's what we call the lithium-ion supply chain double digit paradox" . "Look at the fundamentals... it has to change next year. Lithium spodumene by Q2, lithium chemicals by Q4 2020... maybe Q1 2021. If lithium prices start rising they will go quickly..10,20,30,50% in a 2 month period. When lithium spikes it spikes."

... that's what we call . "Look at the fundamentals... it has to change next year. Lithium spodumene by Q2, lithium chemicals by Q4 2020... maybe Q1 2021. If lithium prices start rising they will go quickly..10,20,30,50% in a 2 month period. When lithium spikes it spikes." Phase 2 EV growth to start around 2021 ("it is China dependent, but Europe, and Tesla will pick up ~2021").

("it is China dependent, but Europe, and Tesla will pick up ~2021"). "Quality and scale is what is needed... 10x or more will be needed for battery ready quality battery materials" in the next decade.

The winning companies will be well partnered and tied into the existing industry especially for lithium and graphite (need expertise to make battery quality materials).

Lithium market and battery news

On November 25, The Financial Times reported:

Battery maker Northvolt scales up ambitions with factory push. Europe’s leading battery start-up is aiming to build almost triple the number of large factories it currently has planned, and is open to tie-ups with the continent’s leading industrial players, as it significantly scales up its ambitions. Northvolt, the Swedish group that makes batteries for electric cars, energy storage and other industrial uses, has raised more money than any other European start-up this year, pulling in €1bn from the likes of BMW, Goldman Sachs and Ikea.

On November 27, Auto News Europe reported:

Battery suppliers' feud may disrupt EV production. South Korea's SK Innovation beat its larger rival LG Chem to a multibillion dollar deal in 2018 to supply Volkswagen Group with electric vehicle batteries in the United States. Stung by missing out on the VW deal to SK Innovation and the departure of 77 employees for its rival, LGC took SKI to court in the U.S. in April accusing it of misappropriating trade secrets.

Lithium-ion battery manufacturers planned capacity increases to 2025

On December 3, Utility Dive reported:

Battery prices fall nearly 50% in 3 years, spurring more electrification: BNEF. Average market prices for battery packs have plunged from $1,100/kWh in 2010 to $156/kWh in 2019, an 87% fall in real terms, according to a report released Tuesday by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF). Prices are projected to fall to around $100/kWh by 2023, driving electrification across the global economy, according to BNEF's forecast. Customers purchasing batteries at a commercial scale for electric vehicles and energy storage, as well as using high energy density cathodes to store energy more efficiently in battery packs, are all spurring the price decline.

On December 4, Stochead reported:

Tim Treadgold: Lithium stocks close to the bottom, it’s time to revisit a sold-down sector. “However, all is not lost,” Macquarie said. “European EV sales are starting to push meaningfully higher on Nordic (Scandinavian) market share gains and as Tesla’s sales lift. When, rather than if, China re-stimulates EV production, battery metals miners will stage a recovery, and if that stimulus coincides with continued strength in Europe and an uptick in US demand for EVs, the battery metals business should move out of first gear. No-one is suggesting a rush back into battery metal stocks, but there is certainly a case for treating the sector as one that is approaching a bottom with the prospect of a significant recovery starting next year and perhaps running for some time.

On December 5, CNBC reported:

GM, LG Chem to create $2.3 billion battery cell venture for electric vehicles, to create 1,100 jobs in Ohio. General Motors and LG Chem will invest up to $2.3 billion by 2023 to form a joint venture for production of battery cells for electric vehicles in Ohio. Construction of the plant is expected to begin in mid-2020...The plant’s annual capacity is expected to be more than 30 gigawatt-hours “with flexibility for expansion.

On December 5, The Korea Herald reported:

SK Innovation completes EV battery cell plant in China. SK Innovation Co., a major energy and chemical company in South Korea, said Thursday that it has built its first electric vehicle battery cell manufacturing plant in China in the latest move to tap deeper into the world's largest EV market. The completion ceremony for BEST -- a joint venture established by SK Innovation, Beijing Automotive Group and Beijing Electronics. BEST is SK Innovation's first EV battery cell manufacturing plant outside South Korea. Its annual production capacity is 7.5 gigawatt hours, which is enough to supply batteries for 150,000 EVs.

On December 9, Reuters reported:

EU approves 3.2 billion euro state aid for battery research. The Commission said the project involved “ambitious and risky” research and development across the batteries value chain, from mining and processing the raw materials, production of advanced chemical materials, the design of battery cells and modules and their integration into smart systems, to the recycling and repurposing of used batteries.

On December 9, MIT Technology Review reported:

This startup developed a promising new battery material... CAMX, however, has developed and patented a molecularly engineered composition that stabilizes the materials by placing small amounts of cobalt in crucial areas. This advance amounts to a new class of lithium-ion cathodes that could enable cheaper electric vehicles with longer range, according to Sahin.

On December 10, Reuters reported:

Indonesia targets starting up EV battery plants in 2023. Indonesia is aiming to start making lithium batteries for use in electric vehicles in 2023, alongside plants that are already slated to produce chemicals used in the batteries. “We are in coordination with GEM and CATL to build lithium battery plants in Indonesia.”

On December 20, Reuters reported:

Hyundai to buy electric vehicle batteries from SK Innovation... for the next four to five years... The sources said the deal was worth more than 10 trillion won (£6.62 billion).

Lithium miner news

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

On December 12, Albemarle announced: "Albemarle hosts Investor Day and provides update on long-term strategy." Highlights include:

"Communicates corporate and global business unit strategies focused on growth, operational excellence and cash generation.

Outlines cost reduction initiative to deliver $100 million in annualized run-rate savings by 2021.

Introduces 2024 financial targets.

Provides 2025 lithium supply and demand outlook."

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

No news for the month.

Investors can read the company's latest presentation here.

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460] [HK: 1772], Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN], International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] (OTCPK:ILHMF)

On December 12, Fastmarkets MB reported:

Ganfeng Lithium signs supply agreement with BMW. Chinese lithium producer Ganfeng Lithium has signed a long-term supply agreement for lithium compounds with BMW to supply their designated battery or cathode makers... Ganfeng will supply a variety of lithium compounds for battery and cathode manufacturing according to BMW’s requirements at market prices for five years from 2020 to the end of 2024. The contract includes the option to extend the deal from January 1, 2025. BMW said Ganfeng will provide lithium compounds with a total order volume of €540 million ($599 million) over the five-year period.

On December 13, Mineral Resources announced:

Mt Marion 6% Spodumene Concentrate Pricing Mineral Resources Limited, on behalf of Reed Industrial Minerals Pty Ltd which owns and operates the Mt Marion Lithium Project (“Mt Marion”) advises that the sale price for 6% spodumene concentrate shipments for the quarter ended 31 December 2019 has now been finalised and will be US$520.92 CIF China per dry metric tonne (“dmt”) compared with US$608.95 per dmt for the quarter ended 30 September 2019.

On December 20, Mineral Resources announced:

Shareholding in Norwest Energy NL. Mineral Resources Limited is pleased to announce that it has acquired 804,000,000 shares in Norwest Energy NL [ASX: NWE; Norwest] following on-market share buying this week. As a result, MRL now has a shareholding of 19.9% in Norwest.

(Chengdu) Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. [SHE:002466]

No news for the month.

Livent Corp. (NYSE:LTHM)[GR:8LV] - Spun out from FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)

No significant news for the month.

Investors can read my recent article "Livent Is Looking Cheap."

Orocobre [ASX:ORE] [TSX:ORL] (OTCPK:OROCF)

On December 3, Orocobre announced:

December quarter 2019 lithium carbonate pricing guidance. Orocobre Limited provides the following update on expected lithium carbonate pricing for the December quarter. The indicative weighted average price of lithium carbonate sales for the December quarter is now expected to be approximately US$5,400/tonne FOB, subject to achieving the planned shipping schedule.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2020 - Olaroz Stage 2 (42.5ktpa) commissioning.

H1 2021 - Naraha lithium hydroxide plant (10ktpa) commissioning (ORE share is 75%).

You can read the latest investor presentation here, or my article "An Update On Orocobre."

Galaxy Resources [ASX:GXY] (OTCPK:GALXF)

On December 2, Galaxy Resources announced: "Alita senior secured debt facility repaid by administrators." Highlights include:

"The Alita Resources Limited outstanding senior secured loan facility of US$32.5 million acquired by Galaxy in August 2019 was repaid in full on Friday, November 29.

Funds received will be used to repay Galaxy’s corporate debt facility.

Galaxy remains in a very strong financial position as it prepares for the acceleration of the Sal de Vida Project development phase."

Note: You can read an update on Alita resources here including their new Chinese investors China Hydrogen Energy Limited (as Lender) and Liatam Mining Pty Ltd (DOCA Proponent - new buyer).

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - James Bay FS.

Investors can read my recent article "Galaxy Resources Plan To Be A 100,000tpa Lithium Producer By 2025," and my CEO interview here, and the latest company presentation here.

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTCPK:PILBF)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts:

2020/21 - Stage 2 commissioning timing to depend on market demand.

Investors can read my recent article "An Update On Pilbara Minerals," and an interview here.

Altura Mining [ASX:AJM] (OTCPK:ALTAF)

On December 2, Altura Mining announced:

Proposed debt refinancing. Altura Mining Limited has commenced discussions with potential investors with an aim to refinance its current loan note debt.

Investors can read my latest article "An Update On Altura Mining." Investors can also read a company presentation here.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts:

2020/21 - Stage 2 production at Mibra Lithium-Tantalum mine (additional 90ktpa) to begin. No recent timeline updates on this.

Neometals (OTCPK:RRSSF) (Nasdaq:RDRUY) [ASX:NMT]

On November 28, Neometals announced: "Battery recycling pilot update–key nickel milestone achieved." Highlights include:

"Lithium-ion battery recycling pilot generates exceptional purity (+99.9%) nickel sulphate product at high recovery rate (+98%).

Results materially surpass scoping study assumptions.

Pilot test-work program remains on track for substantial completion this calendar year."

On December 17, Neometals announced:

Neometals awarded CRC grant to commercialise zeolite process... Collaborative research is being led by Queensland University of Technology to build zeolite manufacturing pilot plant.

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (NYSE:LAC)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Cauchari-Olaroz plant construction.

Early 2021 - Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production to commence and ramp to 40ktpa.

2022 - Possible 2022 lithium clay producer from Thacker Pass Nevada (full ramp by 2025). Also any possible JV announcements prior.

NB: LAC owns 50% of the Cauchari-Olaroz project and partners with Ganfeng Lithium (50%).

Investors can read my article "An Update On Lithium Americas."

Nemaska Lithium [TSX:NMX] [GR:NOT] (OTCQX:NMKEF)

On December 5, Nemaska Lithium announced:

Nemaska Lithium announces court order for interim distribution of nominal amount of USD 350m senior secured bonds.

On December 23, Nemaska Lithium announced:

Nemaska Lithium obtained creditor protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act... (Nemaska) has obtained from the Superior Court of Québec protection from creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (“CCAA”), to enable the Corporation to finalize its financing efforts in order to complete the construction and begin the operation of the Whabouchi project.

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Whabouchi mine production on hold subject final financing.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) - Price = US$27.45.

The LIT fund moved slightly higher for the month of December. The current PE is 22.77. Given lithium demand is forecast to triple between end 2019 and end 2025 to ~1mtpa, the lithium sector PE of 22.77 still looks to be reasonable.

Conclusion

December saw lithium prices fall and more analysts suggesting we are at or near the bottom for lithium pricing. Most see a recovery in H2 2020 or early 2021, and a strengthening demand outlook from 2021/22.

Highlights for the month were:

Canaccord: Lithium needs US$30 billion to meet long-term demand.

Macquarie's Tim Treadgold: "Lithium stocks close to the bottom, it’s time to revisit a sold-down sector."

Simon Moores: "2020 begins the battery metals and energy storage revolution decade... If you think there is not enough battery capacity well materials (EV metals) is worse."

Leading European battery maker Northvolt is aiming to build almost triple the number of large factories it currently has planned.

Battery prices fall nearly 50% in 3 years, spurring more electrification: BNEF. Average market prices for battery packs are $156/kWh in 2019... Prices are projected to fall to around $100/kWh by 2023.

EU approves 3.2 billion euro state aid for battery research.

GM (NYSE:GM), LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF) to create $2.3 billion battery cell venture for electric vehicles, to create 1,100 jobs in Ohio.

Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) to buy electric vehicle batteries from SK Innovation (OTC:SKOVF)... for the next four to five years... the deal was worth more than 10 trillion won (£6.62 billion).

Ganfeng Lithium signs supply agreement with BMW.

Alita Resources Limited repays Galaxy Resources its outstanding senior secured loan facility of US$32.5 million.

Altura Mining Limited has commenced discussions with potential investors with an aim to refinance its current loan note debt.

Neometals - Lithium-ion battery recycling pilot generates exceptional purity (+99.9%) nickel sulphate product at high recovery rate (+98%).

Nemaska Lithium obtained creditor protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

