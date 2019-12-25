Retirement Strategy: Time To Tread Cautiously With High-Yield

Other high-yield situations seem to be taking on the "cheap for a reason" look.

Although risk-free yields have nudged up a bit after seven years of Fed ZIRP (zero interest rate policy) from 2008 to 2015, the desirability of investment grade or bank insured yield vehicles remains muted. Indeed, with the 10-year Treasury continuing to sit sub-two percent and the Fed easing three times this year following a string of tightenings, investors seem much more inclined to continue dabbling in dividend stocks and higher yield equity/credit.

After a decade-long, largely unabated rise in equities and with little associated economic upheaval, however, I'd opine that investors have become incrementally emboldened in their appetite for shouldering income risk. Whether this behavior has been intentional or not, all investors - especially retirees - should be taking the time to drill down on the overall complexion of their portfolios, ensuring appropriate and prudent risk application.

One of the areas retirees would be wise to take conspicuous eye of right now is the extent of their high-yield exposure. For purposes of this article, we'll define high-yield as anything in excess of 7.5 percent.

The allure of HY is obvious. Retirees starved for cash flow that do not have inclination to sell off shares to raise capital typically find immediate solution and solace in 8-12% yielding stocks and or credit-exposed vehicles. This would be opposed to the 3-5% found in typically conservative garden variety dividend growth fare or the even paltrier 1-2% found in index products or growth and income stocks.

Given the heterogeneity of the sectors in which high-yield can be found, it's not easy, or fair, to paint risk here with a broad brush. Indeed, some high-yield products, for example, an unlevered equity CEF returning large ROC and capital gains, would have a much different risk profile than a residential mortgage REIT with hefty underlying leverage. A conservatively managed business development company (BDC) might be viewed, risk-wise, somewhere between the two.

It would seem that high-yield effectively has a risk continuum spectrum all unto its own.

Therefore, it's extremely important for the retiree - or any income-focused investor - to understand the amount and types of risk that they are exposing themselves to. High-yield equities are typically paying out most of their cash flow or are already returning capital, so there is usually negligible dividend coverage room when macro issues or micro problems arise. Thus, there is higher risk for potential dividend decreases.

Despite the economic stability and low rate environment we've seen over the past decade, it has not been uncommon to see higher-yielding entities, ranging from eREITs and mREITs to BDCs and leveraged bond CEFs, decreasing their dividends. Yet, all things considered, income interruption in the space has been comparatively tame. If the economy were to hit the skids, to the extent of something we haven't seen since the 2007-09 Great Recession, income hiccups, especially in the high-yield equity sphere, would become far more common.

Is Capital Drawdown A Better Strategy Than High-Yield Capture?

A commonly espoused alternative to straight yield investing has the retiree drawing down capital on a regular basis through asset sales, rather than depending on dividends to generate cash flow. A middle-of-the-road approach might entail a mix of solutions - passive cash flow coupled with periodic asset drawdown.

It's difficult to opine that one strategy is "better" than the other, as there are pros and cons each way. Should equity prices stagnate going forward and high-yield remain stable, it can be argued that HY would provide for the superior approach. Should the economy stumble and the portfolio experience HY income declines with relative principal stability, a fuller drawdown approach could emerge as comparatively superior.

Any drawdown strategy, however, must be entered into with consideration for life expectancy and possibility of complete capital drawdown over a several-decade retirement.

In an ideal world, the retiree would be able to build a diversified, passively managed portfolio of conservative investments that meets income need and fights inflation. High-yield considerations would either be minimal, subordinate, or unnecessary. Alas, not everyone's situation is ideal.

At the end of the day, retirees should consider choosing investments where, on a risk-adjusted basis, the highest levels of total return can be achieved. You want to extend the life of the nest egg in the most prudent way possible.

Unfortunately, and paradoxically, those with limited nest eggs, with the least ability to shoulder the potential risks associated with high-yield, are the ones most likely to turn to high-yield as a dominant solution.

So, How Much High-Yield Should The Retiree Hold?

There is clearly no textbook answer to this question. Each investor needs to introspectively evaluate income needs and risk tolerance and craft a portfolio that aligns with personal traits, goals and forward investment vision. As stated above, the most ideal solution might entail minimal HY usage, perhaps to the tune of less than 10% of a portfolio. If the retiree is undertaking special due diligence, ensuring that only the most conservative higher-yielding vehicles are being utilized, I suppose there could be defense to the argument that a portfolio could be dominated by high-yield.

The biggest mistake you can make is in concluding that your holdings' cash flows are "safe" or "low risk" and finding out during any type of market dislocation that what you actually own are a set of ticking time bombs. While perhaps an overgeneralization, an elevated yield does not typically exist because it is deemed to be safe by the market.

Again, with the relative stability of markets over the past decade, it's very easy to have become lackadaisical, increasing the overall risk scope of a portfolio, perhaps unwittingly so. If high-yield has been working for years, why mess with success, right?

In this high-yield article, it was claimed that Ares Capital (ARCC), a BDC, and AGNC Investment (AGNC), a highly levered mortgage REIT:

... show superior recession resistance meaning their dividends are secure regardless of market climate...

While it's true that Ares is paying dividends at the same rate it did in early 2009, the past 10 years have not been a straight line.

The company's dividends have been prone to decline and down/up gyration over the past decade. Like other BDCs, Ares makes primarily middle-market loans. Those loans could come under significant pressure during a recessive economy. Dividend security with a BDC is far less than with a C-corp. that pays out far less of its cash flow.

The history of the dividend over at AGNC is a bit different, taking the look of a Shakespearean tragedy.

In 2013, in what is now known as the "Taper Tantrum," the Fed indicated that it would start to discontinue its efforts to stimulate the ZIRP economy through "quantitative easing." This massively spooked domestic credit markets and during the course of the year the 10-year Treasury yield nearly doubled from ~1.5% to 3 percent by December.

AGNC's stock was pummeled, dropping from the lower $30s to about $20 a share, and the dividend was nearly halved, dropping from a quarterly rate of $1.25 a quarter in March to 65 cents a quarter by December. The dividend never recovered, and has actually declined further over the past six years to a pro forma rate of 48 cents a quarter (another 25%).

The lesson here is that some high-yield vehicles are highly susceptible to erratic payouts and potentially rapid blindside decline. While most common stocks did quite well in 2013 (it was a strong up year for equities), investors that over-exposed themselves to leveraged credit had their portfolios (and income) irreparably damaged by overaggression. Don't assume that one-off black swan events cannot occur either in equity or credit markets.

Strategy Session

The best piece of defense against portfolio disaster tends to be diversification. In retirement, even greater care should be taken to protect capital and income. Therefore, especially if high-yield is deemed necessary and is utilized more than sparingly, retirees should spread risk substantially across investment strategies, sectors and individual securities.

Unfortunately, today, with equity prices trending higher over the past 12 months and investors showing a widespread flight to credit market yields, screaming, purchasable value in the HY market is becoming increasingly difficult to find.

One of my favorite fixed-income CEFs, the PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI), which I recently wrote a review on, now trades at a double-digit premium and approximately 8.3% yield. A year ago, during 2018's late year sell-off, the fund sold for a 10% discount and 10% yield point. While I'm still holding it, it's not something I'm in any rush to add to.

The story is similar across the CEF sphere, where discounts have noticeably narrowed or flipped to premiums over the past year, especially with funds showing attractive NAV returns.

There have been healthy run-ups in other high-yield market corners as well. Commercial mortgage REITs such as Starwood Property Trust (STWD) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) are both up over 20% compared to this time last year. Their yields are down to about 7.5% and 6.5%, respectively, compared to 9% and 8%, respectively, a year ago. These are solid companies, yet the risk/reward pendulum is starting to head more towards risk, in my estimation.

On the other side of the coin, higher yields and more uncertain growth prospects can be found in shopping malls and centers. Names like Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), Macerich Company (MAC) and Taubman Centers (TCO) have all dropped more than 50% over the past three years and trade near or with double-digit yield. While these stocks are sometimes advertised as no-brainer values, I continue to find the bull case lacking. "Cheap for a reason" is probably the better advertisement here.

Midstream energy assets, especially of the natural gas variety, are also in the value bin today as gas prices hover near multi-year lows due to inventory build, slack demand and recent warmer-than-expected weather. A bevy of partnerships and funds yield in the near-double digit or higher bracket. However, unless the fortunes of the commodity reverse, payouts may be pressured.

Collectively, HY investors today are looking at a somewhat unattractive valuation barbell, where buyers are either chasing performance or attempting to catch falling knives. Not an ideal situation.

Conclusion

With the stable economic environment over the past decade, investors have largely done quite well with high-yield plays. And that may well continue. However, conservative retirees should not be complacent and assume that the good times will continue in perpetuity or that dividends are necessarily secure - even in a healthy economy.

Still, high-yield exposure, if done responsibly, does not necessarily have to be dangerous. Diversification, position size collars, attention to security leverage utilization, diligence towards overall portfolio risk and reasonable expectations can mitigate ubiquitous pitfalls. The retiree should take all of these risk mitigators further than a younger investor might.

But with the good times arguably already priced into much of the space, an unexpected turn of macro fortunes could hit HY harder than the overall market. With 2020 setting itself up to be a rather tumultuous one in terms of American politicking, domestic economic tranquility may be seriously challenged. While it is always wise to tread cautiously with high-yield, I'd probably advise being more cautious than normal. Retirees, even more cautious than that.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI, ARCC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.