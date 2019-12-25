Natural Gas: Upside Potential To Be Limited After Weekend Models Shift Warmer, Bulls Lose Cold Weather Support

Natural gas inventories poised to move into a surplus by early January with below average/bearish withdrawals expected in the weeks ahead.

Weather pattern to remain mild/bearish for much if not all of the next couple of weeks.

Investment Thesis

Upside potential will remain limited until more substantial cold signals show up in the outlook.

Natural gas prices gap lower on Monday after weather models scaled back on heating demand for early January

On Monday, the front-month January contract settled down 11.4 cents ($0.114) to $2.214/MMBtu, the February contract settled down 9.3 cents ($0.093) to $2.217/MMBtu, and the March contract settled down 7.4 cents ($0.074) to $2.166/MMBtu. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the February contract over the past week.

Source: Investing.com

On Monday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished down 3.76% to $17.17.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen lower by 10.59% and 6.17% at $8.36 and $8.52, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen higher by 10.81% and 6.34% at $175.80 and $38.26, respectively.

Weather outlook to remain mild/bearish over the next couple of weeks

The gap lower on Monday was as a result of natural gas bulls losing fundamentally demand-sided weather support as forecast models shifted milder/warmer over the weekend (most notably on Sunday). Both the ECMWF and GFS models indicated a cold for the early parts of January late last week and on Saturday before cutting back on heating demand with less impressive cold shots coming into the Lower 48 on Sunday. This has been the trend lately for the most part particularly with the GFS model that has over-forecasted cold outbreaks in the extended.

Looking at the large scale hemispheric view, the Polar Vortex over the next two weeks will remain strong keeping the cold bottled up in the Arctic resulting in the northern continents to be in a mild state. On our side of the globe, a persistent, consolidated vortex/upper troughing hovering over Alaska into the Arctic Ocean will prevent amplification of the jet stream keeping the large scale flow in a zonal to semi-zonal state. This will cut-off Arctic sourced air from seeping downward into the Lower 48 and instead allow for mild Pacific sourced air to move into the Lower 48. This will allow for a vast majority of the nation (especially the central and eastern U.S.) to remain very much in a mild pattern for much if not all of the next couple of weeks. Figure 2 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (December 24-29) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 3 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (December 30-January 4) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 4 below is a map from the 0z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (January 2-7) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Natural gas supply remains flat despite increases from last week

On the supply side, Lower 48 production of 94.3 Bcf/d over the weekend was up from 93.8 Bcf/d last week and flat on a month-to-date average, according to Genscape.

Per CFTC, long positions grew week/week, while short positions were seen as slowing

According to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, managed money for long positions grew week/week, but continues to be outweighed by short positions by ~239k contracts (689k vs. 450k). Net long positions increased by 5k. The short sector is seen slowing with positions of only 243 contracts added.

Final Trading Thoughts

With natural gas bulls losing its cold weather catalyst over the weekend, the market will remain mostly in a bearish state with downside risk outweighing upside potential. Until the pattern becomes more amplified with more appreciable cold showing in the forecast guidances, upward price movement will be limited.

Expect a price range between $2.10 and $2.30 for the February futures contract. UNG will trade between $14.50 and $17.50.

Figure 6 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 6: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 7 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 7: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Finally, Figure 8 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 8: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit/surplus.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.