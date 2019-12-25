Richemont: Fairly Valued, Moderate Upside Looks Possible

Richemont looks underpriced compared to luxury peers, but its valuation is justified by weaker EBIT margin and ROTC.

The acquisitions made in 2018 surely bolstered revenue but had a negative impact on operating income.

In H1 FY 2020, Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCPK: CFRHF) (OTCPK: CFRUY), the Swiss luxury goods firm, delivered a 9% sales growth, mostly bolstered by prominent Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels brands and its newly-formed Online Distributors segment. The luxury company has copious cash flow and negative net debt, and all that is worth meriting. However, its operating margin and EBIT-based Return on Total Capital are the weakest among the luxury bellwethers; this fact partly justifies its discount to the peer median EV/EBITDA and IFRS P/E.

This year, Richemont has lagged behind its closest peers Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF), LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY), and Hermès (OTCPK:HESAY). That is probably the consequence of Richemont's tepid net income growth and a decrease in operating margin. The stock went up only about 25%, while all the bellwethers mentioned above delivered much more impressive returns. For instance, LVMH's market value is now ~70% higher than it was in early January 2019.

In my view, the company's current valuation fully reflects its merits as well as a few drawbacks.

The top line

First and foremost, an important remark is that the company has two types of stock, 'A' and 'B.' Richemont's 'A' shares are priced in Swiss francs and are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Switzerland's major stock exchange located in Zürich. The 'B' class is held by Compagnie Financière Rupert.

Richemont has a plethora of iconic luxury brands under its aegis from jewelry, leather goods, and menswear to luxury guns, of which Cartier is perhaps the most recognizable. Besides, according to marketing and consulting firm Interbrand, in 2019, Cartier touched the highest brand value since 2004; now, it is worth $8,192 million, 7% higher than in 2018.

The company has four segments:

Jewelry Maisons (Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, and recently acquired Buccellati) Specialist Watchmakers (e.g., Piaget and Vacheron Constantin) Online Distributors (Watchfinder and YOOX NET-A-PORTER, both acquired in 2018) Other (Alaïa, Chloé, Dunhill, Montblanc, Peter Millar, Purdey).

In FY 2019 (ended in March 2019), Jewelry Maisons, which back then included only two brands, underpinned 51% of sales, while Specialist Watchmakers brought 21%. The contribution from Online Distributors equaled 15%.

Cartier store in Tokyo, Japan

In FY 2019, as a direct consequence of the Watchfinder and YOOX NET-A-PORTER acquisitions, Richemont's sales rose 27%, yet, operating profit increased by only 5%, and operating margin contracted by 280 bps. Net operating cash flow even dropped by €392 million (as a consequence of unfavorable working capital change).

In H1 FY 2020, the OD segment had an operating margin of -16.8%, as operating expenses were too high to be fully covered by revenue. So, obviously, the acquisitions brought higher diversification and increased the market share, giving a few opportunities, but regarding shareholder value, they were not so accretive.

H1 FY 2020: growth across all regions

In the first half of fiscal 2020, Richemont delivered a 9% sales growth, which looks like a decent result for a luxury holding. The growth was primarily driven by the Online Distributors segment. While the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa demonstrated single-digit increases, the momentum was especially strong in Japan, where sales rose 13% at a constant exchange rate and 21% at the actual exchange rate.

The fly in the ointment is that group operating expenses like Selling & Distribution, Communication, and Administrative edged higher so, opex optimization will perhaps be one of the company's key goals in the near future.

FCF and capital efficiency

First, I suppose it is worth highlighting that Richemont has a moderate spread between net profit and net CFFO. While IFRS net income margin (Last Twelve Months) was 9.6%, the operating cash flow margin equaled 15.8%. The corollary here is that its profit quality is considered high, which is an apparent virtue of this Swiss bellwether.

Yet, in FY 2019, accounting profit overlapped actual operating cash flow, which was caused by "the revaluation of the YOOX NET-A-PORTER shares held prior to buy-out." The gain was, expectedly, non-cash, and thus was subtracted from net income to arrive at net CFFO.

In the last twelve months, due to moderate capital expenditures (mainly related to store renovations and investments in IT systems), Richemont generated €1.53 billion in free cash flow to equity and showed a ~10.5% FCF margin.

To take a more in-depth look at the company's use of capital, I calculated its Cash Return on Total Capital (Net CFFO/Average shareholders equity plus financial debt) and Free Cash Flow (net CFFO less cash flow used in investing activities).

Created by the author using raw data (in USD) from Seeking Alpha.

The takeaways of the analysis:

The total capital has been gradually increasing since FY 2011. The financial year 2014 was the most successful regarding Free Cash Flow to Equity and Cash Return on Total Capital, while the TC itself (comprised of shareholder's equity and total financial debt) was substantially lower than in FY 2018, 2019, and last twelve months. In the financial year 2019, while enjoying the highest IFRS net income of the decade, Richemont's CROTC and FCF reached a nadir (due to cash outflows related to acquisitions). As the figures vividly illustrate, at the moment, Richemont has almost the highest free cash flow in ten years. The flip side is that its CROTC is close to the decade low and equals only 9%, indicating that the firm generated only 9 euro cents per every euro of shareholder capital and financial debt combined. In sum, Richemont has relatively high capital efficiency, but I prefer to see slightly higher CROTC and more consistent growth of returns.

But let's add some context to these figures and delve into LVMH's data.

Created by the author using raw data (in USD) from Seeking Alpha.

This chart tells an entirely different story. And I, frankly speaking, was impressed by the findings of this brief research.

The total capital has been increasing year-over-year, precisely as in the case of Richemont. Nevertheless, Louis Vuitton has been delivering better CROTC every year, consistently; that points to the fact that the holding not only increased its capital but also managed to gradually improve cash flow. In FY 2017-2018 and LTM, Louis Vuitton had CROTC equal or above 20%, which is an impressive result. Free cash flow to equity has also been on an uptrend. In FY 2018, however, it turned sub-zero because Louis Vuitton acquired luxury travel brand Belmond.

So, LVMH's growth is stable and predictable; thus, I reckon this bellwether deserves a premium valuation.

Dividend

Richemont has been consistently increasing DPS since 2009. At the moment, assuming the share price on the SIX Swiss Exchange, it yields ~2.5%.

Financial position

Richemont has a strong balance sheet due to negative net financial debt (without leases taken into account). While its cash, cash equivalents & financial assets have substantially decreased since FY 2018 (ended March 2018), it still has €8,844 million in cash & financial assets combined and €4,756 in cash at bank and on hand. That means the company can deploy funds to acquire new brands or return cash to shareholders in the form of dividends or buybacks.

Valuation

To assess if Richemont's current trading multiples deviate from peer group medians, I took into account a few relevant ratios of LVMH, Hermès, and Kering.

Author's creation. Data from Seeking Alpha. Bubble size reflects revenue.

As we see, Richemont is the cheapest, but it has the lowest ROTC and EBIT margin so, its valuation looks justified.

Author's creation. Data from Seeking Alpha. Bubble size reflects Enterprise Value.

Final thoughts

Richemont is a luxury bellwether that is trading at a discount to LVMH, Kering, and Hermès. The discount, however, arises from its weaker margins and lower Return on Total Capital, which was impacted by the acquisitions.

Richemont still has a lot to do regarding opex optimization in its Online Distributors segment, as this division bolsters sales growth, but put pressure on operating margin and shareholder value.

I reckon the market wants Richemont to improve its profitability and optimize operating expenses. This might be crucial for the expansion of multiples and capital gain. Still, I suppose at ~28.4x IFRS P/E, given its luxury status, the stock is relatively fairly valued. With mid- to high single-digit sales growth in the 2020s anticipated by analysts, the moderate upside is possible, but I give the stock a neutral rating for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.