Liberty Global: Investors Can Hope Again

The digital services industry is expected to grow at a CAGR rate of 4.3% by 2023, reaching $2.6 trillion globally.

Nowadays, the Internet is much more than what it used to be a couple of decades ago. Smartphones changed the way people use the Internet, while Internet home penetration continues to grow all over the world. Liberty Global (LBTYA) is one of the many companies competing in the European superfast Internet, entertainment apps, next-gen T.V. box, and wall-to-wall Wi-Fi industries.

It operates in six European countries, albeit in the Netherlands, it entered a 50-50 joint-venture with Vodafone Ziggo. Its customer base of almost 11 million people subscribes to a total of 25.2 million digital services (broadband, video, telephony) generates a revenue of over $11 billion, making Liberty Global one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communication companies.

A PWC study reveals that the digital services industry and especially the entertainment and media, where Liberty Global has a strong footprint, is set to see a 4.3% CAGR worldwide by 2023, reaching $2.6 trillion.

While China leads the pack as it’ll add the greatest entertainment and media revenue over the next five years, the United Kingdom, where Liberty Media has a strong presence, is responsible for a big chunk of the global industry revenue.

Speaking of the United Kingdom, it remains the biggest Internet advertising market in Europe and is projected to grow at a 9.1% CAGR by 2023, reaching over 20 billion pounds.

One of the Lead-Lag Reports I recently wrote mentioned the fast pace in the Internet space. With so many changes only in the past decade, it is difficult to predict the direction in the long term.

Risks extend to shifting behaviors in the personal space as, for instance, personal data is taking a central role. Companies must go beyond regulatory compliance and act in a responsible, transparent, and ethical manner to retain a customer base.

Moreover, technology innovation (e.g., Artificial Intelligence – A.I.) is poised to change the industry in the near to medium-term horizon. The smart use of data algorithms will allow content services to know what people want beforehand, giving a competitive edge in selecting the right content at the right time to the right customer. The company that fails to integrate new technologies in the entertainment and media sector (5G, V.R.) will have a hard time surviving despite promising industry prospects.

The company uses the term RGU – Revenue Generating Unit as a Basic Video Subscriber, Enhanced Video Subscriber, DTH Subscriber, or Internet Subscriber and a household or a commercial unit may have one or more RGUs.

Despite not accounting for its former operations in Romania, Austria, Hungary, Germany, and the Czech Republic, the company’s RGUs declined throughout the year. For its continued operations, Q3 2019 reveals Liberty Global’s operating income up 1.8% YoY to $208.8 million as the company accelerates the Gigabit broadband rollout to European homes and businesses.

Liberty Global’s share price more than halved in price in the last four years. In a generally buoyant market, investors didn't appreciate the business downsize and questioned its future.

But the reorganization has its good parts too. For instance, an agile company finds it easier to react to industry trends and better sell its media products. The good part of Q3 2019 earnings is a growing free cash flow expansion with capital intensity down 29% through nine months and operating free cash flow up 80%.

The share price is currently sitting at multi-year support, providing the potential for a technical bounce to the $38 with $15 acting as invalidation for the bullish setup.

Once the newest version of the DOCSIS technology (data over cable service interface specification) is rolled out, Liberty Global expects to add another 7 million subscribers to its 25 million existing ones. It may be just enough for a share price turnaround reflecting the better shape of the company.

