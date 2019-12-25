Cerence Inc.: Leader In Vehicle Virtual Assistant Software Has More Upside

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) was created as a spin-off from Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) in September 2019. Cerence is a leader in automotive software which counts major auto manufacturers and industry suppliers as customers. The core product is the in-cabin virtual assistant based on voice commands that is typically branded for each manufacturer and designed to unique specifications. The company claims its solutions have been installed in over 280 million vehicles worldwide, including 45 million in 2018 alone. The stock recently reported its first quarterly result as a standalone company presenting solid growth numbers and a positive outlook. This article takes a look at recent developments and our view on where the stock is headed next.

(Source: Finviz)

Company Background

The software solution Cerence commercializes is technically the platform for which customers themselves build specialized virtual assistants for the automobile industry. Applications for the assistant beyond the more commonly known mapping navigation system includes in-car climate control, media player, phone and text messaging, along with tools like a virtual organizer. As explained by Cerence:

Our principal offering is our software platform, which our customers use to build virtual assistants that can communicate, find information and take action across an expanding variety of categories, including navigation, control, media, communication, information and tools. Our software, developed in deep partnership with the automotive industry, improves the mobility experience for drivers and passengers all over the world.

These are sold on a per unit software licenses basis and cloud-connected services over multiyear service contracts typically through the life cycle of a car model or automotive platform. The company is recognized as a leader in Automatic Speech Recognition, or "ASR", Natural Language Understanding, or "NLU", and Text to Speech, or "TTS", benefiting from a growing trend of integration through expanding applications in the industry. Autonomous driving technology and related applications are seen as growth drivers for the company.

(Source: SEC Filing)

Cerence sees a number of fundamental tailwinds supporting secular trends in automotive cognitive assistance. In 2018, only 58% of cars included some type of Edge AI product, while Cerence sees that number expanding to 85% by 2023. The cloud is another area of growth, with only 12% of vehicles in 2018 designed with cloud-connected devices, which is expected to reach 50% by 2023.

(Source: Company IR)

Fiscal 2019 Q4 and Full-Year Recap

Cerence reported its fiscal 2019 Q4 results on December 17th, with non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 and GAAP EPS of $0.36. Revenue on the quarter at $83 million increased by 10.1% year over year. Notably, the company adopted the accounting standard codification ("ASC") 606 in October 2018, so the results are presented with a comparison with the old ASC 605 for 2018. This is the last quarter this presentation will be necessary. There are slight impacts to the total revenue amount between the two measures, while margins are more affected. Adjusted EBITDA of $99.5 million declined from $106.3 million under ACS605 in 2018. The GAAP operating margin under ASC 606 fell to 3.6% from 13.3% for 2018 based on higher expenses. The non-GAAP operating margin for 2019 was 29.8%.

(Source: Company IR)

Across product segments, the key takeaway is that the "license" revenues grew at just 1% year over year. This reflects a transition in the business towards embedded solutions in connected services, which grew by 33%. Essentially, it's a move towards a different distribution model. Within connected services, new business grew by 83%, which management highlighted as representing strong adoption in the market. From the conference call:

The 83% growth year-over-year is being driven by the expanding adoption of our Connected Services platform that continues to benefit from improving technology, a broader selection of capabilities and the tight integration with our Edge products. Revenue from our professional services rose 20% year-over-year reflecting a record number of customer projects that we are currently working on. These projects our expected to enable us to continue our strong top-line revenue growth for our license and connected offerings.

(Source: Company IR)

One of the themes this year is near-term cash conversion headwinds given a winding down of the company's legacy programs and investments towards new software. This year, in particular, is a crossroads of sorts, where the market is expected to move towards the software programs updates, while billings will take 2-3 years to ramp up. Overall, the business outlook is positive, which trends vehicle intelligence, virtual assistant, shared mobility, and autonomous driving, suggesting a long runway for growth.

Full-Year 2020 Guidance

Management reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance that was previously announced and expects GAAP revenue to be in the range of $321-336 million. Adjusted EBITDA in a range between $89-96 million was reduced from a previous target of $93-100 million.

(Source: Company IR)

CRNC Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Cerence stock has exhibited strong momentum in recent weeks, up an impressive 67% from its lows back in early October. The context here was a large sell-off in shares following Cerence's trading debut that, in hindsight, was grossly exaggerated. Nuance shareholders were given 1 share of CRNC for every 8 shares in NUAN, and it appears the dynamic that played out is that the new shareholders of the spin-off stock collectively decided to sell and collect the cash value. The result is that the stock fell sharply to a low of $12.90 by early October, down 56% compared to the when-issue debut price of $29.50. By this measure, the recent rally which has gained momentum since the earnings report suggests the market is getting a better understanding of the company compared to what may have been some early confusion.

According to consensus earnings estimates, CRNC is expected to earn $1.28 for fiscal 2020, representing a forward P/E multiple of 16.9x. This is in the context of a company that just reported a 10% year-over-year revenue growth in the last quarter with a gross margin of 67%. Based on management's full-year EBITDA guidance of $92 million at the midpoint, the stock trades at just 8.5x EBITDA. Overall, the stock appears cheap considering these measures are at a discount to the broader market.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

One of the bullish themes for the stock is a backlog of $1.36 billion, of which the company expects to convert 50% into revenue over the next three years. These amounts can be seen as a base level of revenue, or nearly 80% of the total revenue guidance for 2020, suggesting less uncertainty or variability pressure from cyclical trends. There's an expectation that the market adoption of connected services with more cars on the road utilizing virtual assistant software represents a growth driver for the foreseeable future.

(Source: Company IR)

The risks here beyond a global cyclical slowdown that would pressure the market for vehicle product or consumer demand are largely based on competitive forces. Cerence highlights in its annual report that there are a number of companies that develop or may develop products that compete in the automotive cognitive assistance market. Cloud-connected vehicles and cloud-based solutions is a major industry growth area and attracting a number of niche point solutions. That being said, we believe Cerence benefits from its established industry position and deep relationships with car manufacturers and OEM suppliers. Monitoring points for investors going forward will be the financial margins and the growth momentum.

Verdict

Considering the recent momentum in shares off the lows and since the release of the earnings report, we think the stock's previous all-time high at $29.50 is a logical next target. As a software application firm, a little bit of positive sentiment and good story goes a long way in a bull market, and this is the type of stock we see as having more upside with building momentum. We rate shares of CRNC as a Buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.