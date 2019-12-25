The Stock Market Rally Continues In 2020

To predict where the market might go in 2020, investors can look to historical data from a similar market rally in the late 90s.

Risks that seemed to spell recession last year have not materialized, like the trade war, which has become inconsequential to the stock market.

As we close out the year with the market near all-time highs, it’s easy to recall the calamity of December 2018, and how certain the prospect of recession seemed. The assumption may have caused many people to miss out on opportunities, as many of the risks never fully materialized.

The unknown effects of the trade war weren’t as severe as we thought. Its effects have been largely marginalized by the stock market, and its resolution to it has become inconsequential. Going into 2020, investors now know that the U.S. economy is not negatively affected by trade tensions.

Although there have been six corrections of more than 10% during this decade, none were the big reversal we expected, and the 2010s were the best-performing decade since the 1950s and the longest bull market in history.

Despite this, there remains a disconnect between economic expectation and the market. To predict how things may develop in 2020, investors can look at historical data from the Nasdaq, SOX and SMH ETF in the late 90s, when the market resembled that of today.

The historical data suggests that 2020 may have some extreme upside action before a dramatic reversal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

