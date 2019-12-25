Vodafone: Time For A Fresh Look

While the company offers no great discount to fair value, the current valuation for the company has enough upside in my mind to warrant further buying.

While multiple headwinds and troubles still exist, I view the company as fundamentally investable at the right valuation - and given recent pressure, this valuation could be considered current.

Vodafone remains one of my larger European telecommunications positions. The company has performed acceptably in terms of market value/share price since my last article.

It's been a busy and chaotic year for Vodafone (VOD). While the company managed to acquire Liberty Global, an M&A that went through in July, it has also decapitated its own dividend, reducing it by 40% in order to conserve capital for spectrum/5G expansion as well as the Liberty M&A. Vodafone also continues to experience pressure in southern European markets, especially Spain and Italy, which has continued well into fiscal 2020 for the company.

In this article, I intend to show you that despite the slashed dividend, what you get when buying Vodafone is still excellent value, a relatively acceptable dividend from a public comp perspective, and most importantly of all a company you can count on either continuing to exist or at the very least grow your capital at market-equal or market-beating rates, even if they eventually are M&A'ed themselves (though by whom would be the question, of course).

Let's take a look.

Vodafone - Recent results and current state of things

Now, with the M&A, Vodafone is about to become/own the largest telecommunications network in all of Europe. While the latest results are somewhat lackluster, the long-term potential for the company is much less so.

Let's look at 2Q20 and see what we had.

Reduced churn by 1.6% (a trend ongoing for some quarters now) and a good number of broadband net adds (608,000).

An increasing number of sales through digital channels and increased digitalization, supporting Vodafone's savings program with €200 OpEx savings, with goal of a total of €400M achievable in FY2020.

Excellent net adds in cable and mobile contracts in Germany, with improved service revenue for both fixed and mobile contracts in the UK.

Improved trends in Italy and in part in Spain (but still distinctly falling/negative).

Positive revenue growth (returning to fiscal 3Q19 levels of 3.3%) in other European areas, including Czech, Hungary, Ireland, and others.

(Source: Vodafone 1H20 Presentation)

As I mentioned in the bullet points, a real positive is a reduction in churn. In fact, this is on the lowest level on a Europe-wide basis for not only 1H20, but for the fourth quarter in a row. The indication here is that Vodafone's offerings, including 5G service and unlimited plans across many home markets, are well-received and encourage consumers not to leave the company.

There is also an impressive 1.4% EBITDA growth, related to ongoing digital transformation. Investors should take care with company material however, as Vodafone is characterizing improvements "overall" in Europe, including problem areas such as Spain and Italy. While these areas have improved, they are still firmly in the negative - meaning the company still needs to work on things here.

Germany and the UK are solid, with "other" segment growing...

(Source: Vodafone 1H20 Presentation)

Germany now accounts for nearly a full third of company Pro-forma revenue, at 30%. Thankfully, this market is performing well. The company is expecting continued net adds in broadband in 2H20 as cross-marketing to Unity/Vodafone customers takes effect.

Similar positives were seen in the UK business, record level net-adds both in fixed and mobiles and more growth in service revenue, with underlying EBITDA growth. In the UK, the company is also guiding for a strong 2H20.

The "Other Europe" now represents 13% of group service revenue after the M&A of Liberty Global assets. All markets are reporting service revenue growth, with EBITDA growth of 3% - and this is in spite of a double-digit performance growth during the comparative period.

... But problem areas remain

As mentioned, Spain and Italy still show issues. Spain came in at a double-digit 11% EBITDA decline, in the face of a 6% OpEx reduction due to lower revenues. The Lowi brand gave a strong performance during the quarter, but the best thing that can be said for Spain is that they kept losses to a minimum given current trends.

Italy, unlike the rest of Europe, saw more churn in low-value customer segments. The company was expecting this due to an Italy-based price increase. Revenue growth in fixed services is up due to price increases and market share gains, and Vodafone does better in gaining more net adds. Still a problem area, but one where margins are slowly increasing and improving.

India - Spending stop

Those of you that don't follow the issue - Vodafone's merged Indian telco and Bharti Airtel are fighting a court ruling that would force them to immediately pay outstanding government dues of around $13B based on company adjusted gross revenues (AGR). The companies are arguing as to why certain revenue components should be included in the calculations. In India, telcos pay the Indian DoT (Department of Telecommunications) a 3-5% spectrum usage fee (based on AGR) and an 8% license fee.

Companies argue that AGR should be calculated on core services alone. The Government argues that AGR should be calculated in all revenue, a position which has now been upheld by the Supreme Court of India.

Vodafone has approached the government/regulatory bodies with requests for reduction in fees and licenses, a hold on spectrum payments and a waiver of interest and penalties in order to encourage a relief package for the company's (and others) operations in India.

In the case that such assistance isn't forthcoming, this story may get a whole lot worse. There are theories that suggest Vodafone Idea would be shutting down if no government assistance was forthcoming, essentially going into liquidation as this would be a financially better (potentially, at least) decision than continue to operate in such a situation.

As a result of this, Vodafone PLC's stance on the issue couldn't be clearer.

However, for avoidance of doubt, given the significant capital already invested, we will not inject further group equity into India. (Source: Nick Read, 1H20 Conference Call)

The company seems, as things stand, ready to write Vodafone Idea off as a loss and liquidate the company if necessary.

Takeaway

The takeaway from the quarter is understandably complex for a company active in these many segments. I do want to say that from an overarching and European perspective, things are actually looking good in many larger markets, and the current EBITDA trend is promising.

The company has become Europe's largest next generation network operator, reaching over 54 million European homes. 4G coverage is also going up, targeting 92% by 2026 - and the overall 5G CapEx spend is mostly finished as the auctions are slated to end by 2021. This brings a nearly €10B spectrum-spending spree to an end, which surely will work to ease the financial pressure on the company.

In fact, overall and excluding India, Vodafone can be said to have a positive future with asset sales, tower monetization, balance sheet debt reduction. Also, Brexit is now done, removing another worry from people's minds.

Let's check out some risks.

Risks/headwinds

The risks/negatives I spoke of in my initial article still very much exist and must be considered prior to investing. They can be summed up in mainly two concerns - because I view the dividend cut as completely necessary (more on that later).

1. Debt. Vodafone has been struggling with debt for years. Vodafone's current net debt stands at about €48.1B as of 1H19 (Source: Company Financials - section 05 - Cash flows), coming to a net debt/annualized adj. EBITDA of about 3.38X (assuming 1H20 as the run rate) - above other telecommunications companies in the market today. This debt has also increased significantly since 2018/2019 (closer to €30B net debt in FY19). The company's target is well below this metric, coming in at around 2.5-3X net debt/EBITDA. The much-spoken about sale of the cell tower business was certainly done in part to address the company's debt issues. The company is currently also looking to sell other operations in order to, in part, address company debt and focus the company portfolio and assets.

Operations on the chopping block are the Malta operations, sold to Monaco Telecom (Source: SA), potentially, the Spanish fixed-line network and others. At the same time, the company is cutting jobs and stressing savings across the board. In conjunction with the dividend cut, this could go some way to start digging away at the company's mountain of debt.

2. Margins & Profits

Unfortunately, the company hasn't exactly been performing all that well for the past few years. Earnings have gone south, from levels of around $0.5/share in 2010 to a current level of negative $0.08/share on a TTM basis. There are a lot of reasons for this, but the fact remains that for years, the company's margins as a percentage of revenue (as well as other metrics) have been performing horribly, coming in at a gross profit margin of 26-29% (2015-2018), only recovering to >30% levels in 2019. While operating income numbers aren't as bad as they were during 2015-2018, the company is still operating at below 15% operating income/revenue margins, and negative net income margins as of 2019.

So, these are pretty massive concerns. (One of) the only redeeming quality when considering this company is Vodafone's absolutely massive scale and vertical integration. This means that the company is actually, at least on paper and theoretically (with time), able to tackle this amount of debt and to restore margins in time. I won't add management as a positive/non-risk here, because as I see it, management hasn't done that stellar a job as of late and it remains to be seen what happens here.

Valuation

So, where can we find value if we look at Vodafone? Looking at metrics such as earnings becomes a rough exercise, given the extreme double-digit earnings variances from one quarter to the next. EBITDA is more relevant here though it has its issues as well.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

While not an apples-to-apples comparison (price being a levered metric, EBITDA being unlevered), it can still serve as an indicative factor to see development. The drop here is justified, given the 8-10Y EBITDA growth stagnation, causing the company to trade at a public comp discount.

(Source: Author's calculations based on F.A.S.T Graph/FactSet Data)

The discount flows through as visible in terms of EV/EBITDA, as well as a stronger overall yield than the overall average. P/E especially is a metric where we can see some of what Vodafone has faced - with horrible earnings/profit metrics.

Traditionally, Vodafone has traded at an EV/EBITDA rate of closer to 4.6X. It's not a ridiculous notion that that's where it should be once more, provided some of the more pressing issues/question marks are being solved. That would mean an upside to current share price (ADR) of about 29%, based on a fair-value EV/EBITDA of 4.6 ($27.53/share). This is purely based on a public comps/historical value comparison put into forecasted data, however. The long-term CAGR at a return to such valuations would be 18% until 2023 if we view these results as likely.

Even with the new dividend, however, there's good downside protection at this valuation when investing in Vodafone. Dropping to valuations of the lows seen back in mid-2019, and staying there until 2023, the company would still yield a CAGR of 3-4%, protecting you from a loss of capital and even granting you a small increase thanks to the company's now well-covered new dividend.

Vodafone in better times traded at 5-6X EV/EBITDA. Such returns to value could grant returns above 20-25% per year - but I see this as rather unrealistic in the short term given the company's still-persisting issues.

Instead, I choose the thesis we see here - realistic potentials for double-digit CAGR, if the company turns around and returns to historically fair valuation, as well as downside protection at multi-year low valuations.

This could be good enough considering what sort of company you get for the price.

Thesis

Vodafone remains a play based on two main arguments, as I see it (if we look at company-specific arguments first). The quality and size of their assets/the long-term appeal of a core operator in this segment as well as the potential future turnaround.

We've received a few things that indicate that a turnaround isn't only possible - it may already be happening as we consider the implications of the current deals and changes.

First, the Liberty Global Deal. Controversial, to be sure, with some serious integration/synergy challenges - but the potential appeal if it works out and delivers expected synergies is undeniable. It would enable Vodafone to seriously start competing apples-to-apples in one of their main markets - Germany. Broadband and fixed/cable assets are the deal here, and my view on the deal isn't negative (like some), but neutral. As I wrote in my original piece - this is also a risk as the company is essentially investing in old technologies - but time will tell which way it leans.

Secondly, the dividend cut. It was necessary given FCF/OCF over the past few years, with no resurgence of earnings growth this year. It would have been irresponsible for VOD to keep going for much longer given the debt and that the old dividend certainly wasn't responsible in relation to company free cash flow given the company's debt.

The previous annual dividend consumed over 92% of the company's post-spectrum FCF. (Source: Company Financials - section 05 - Cash flows). Assuming the company manages long-term post-spectrum FCF rates similar to fiscal 2019, the new dividend will be closer to 50-60% of company FCF, which may actually be sustainable long term and allow the company to pay down debt at the same time without having to liquefy assets. A ~4-5% dividend yield is acceptable for a telecommunications operator and it's more or less where all of my telecommunications holdings are in terms of dividends.

Third, the company has announced more details regarding the sale of the telecom masts, indicating a potential 20X EBITDA valuation for the sale. It seems increasingly likely that the company will monetize these tower assets over the coming 15 months.

Add to this the valuation argument from the previous section and there is a scenario where buying Vodafone isn't only acceptable - it's likely to position you as the receiver of market-beating double-digit CAGR over time while investing in the largest telecommunications company in the world.

That, even risks considered, now that the dividend is cut to manageable levels, is a very good deal as I see it. That is also the reason why I remain bullish on VOD and added slightly more starting in December.

Thank you for reading

Stance

The combination of potential long-term growth combined with undervaluation and the company now addressing some of its major issues causes me to remain "Bullish" and rate Vodafone a continued "BUY" despite the risks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADR's) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.