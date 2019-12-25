Seeking Alpha
Dividend Yields Around The World

by: Bespoke Investment Group
Bespoke Investment Group
Registered investment advisor, macro, ETF investing
Bespoke Investment Group
Summary

Looking at the dividend yields of 22 of the world's largest economies, it may come as a surprise to hear that the United States currently has the second-lowest yield at just 1.83%.

In addition to India and the US, there are nine other countries with a dividend yield below the global average of 3.23%.

Given that interest rates remain historically low around the globe, and holding constant the varying levels of risk between a country's stocks and bonds, equities generally continue to offer investors a higher return.

Looking at the dividend yields of 22 of the world's largest economies, it may come as a surprise to hear that the United States currently has the second-lowest yield at just 1.83%. The only country with a lower dividend yield at 1.19% is India, which is currently trading at 29.63 times earnings. In addition to India and the US, there are nine other countries with a dividend yield below the global average of 3.23%. Contrary to India's high valuation and subsequent low yield, Russia currently boasts the highest dividend yield of 6.23% and the lowest valuation with a P/E ratio of just 6.68. That is even though the country was the second best-performing equity market in 2019, having risen over 43% year to date.

Given that interest rates remain historically low around the globe, and holding constant the varying levels of risk between a country's stocks and bonds, equities generally continue to offer investors a higher return. The chart below shows the spread between the dividend yield and 10-year sovereign bond yield for each of the 22 countries previously discussed. As shown, there are only six countries, including the US, in which 10-year sovereign bonds are more attractive than the country's stock market dividend yield. Given India's low dividend yield, it is the country that most favors its 10-year sovereign bond (yielding 6.71%), while the opposite holds true for the UK given the dividend yield of 4.78% and the 0.78% yield on the 10-year Gilt.

