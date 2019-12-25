Silver Stocks To Consider In The Upcoming Silver Rally

People arrive at the conclusion of gold and silver from many different areas of life.
It's interesting to notice how people arrive at the conclusion of gold and silver from so many different areas of life. Perhaps because the metals answer so many questions that Wall Street's institutions can't.
Which is what happened with Rob Kientz of GoldSilverPros.com who came from an Ernst & Young accounting background, and ended up seeing the opportunity in gold and silver. As well as the silver mining stocks, such as IMPACT Silver (OTCPK:ISVLF), SilverCrest Metals (SILV) and Pan American Silver (PAAS), which Rob talks about in this really helpful interview.
So, for a clear and easy to understand explanation of "why gold and silver", and "why gold and silver miners", click to watch the interview now!
