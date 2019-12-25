2 Pharmaceutical Companies Offering Above-Average Dividend Growth

Eli Lilly has increased its dividend at a high rate for two consecutive years and offers a yield well above that of the S&P 500.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has a very low payout ratio, and the addition of Celgene will only add to free cash flow.

While we appreciate every dividend increase from the companies that we own, the increases that stand out the most are those that are much higher than average. There are some companies that tend to give the same size raise every year. Once in a while, these companies break with tradition and increase their dividend by a percentage that can be shocking (in a good way) and should make investors take notice.

I say take notice because a higher-than-expected dividend increase can mean that the company’s business is improving or that management expects business to improve in the near future. This could also mean that the company’s free cash flow has improved to a point where higher dividend growth won’t impair future growth.

If this is the case, then dividend growth above the average is very much in the cards. Investors searching for a higher rate of dividend growth should consider investing in these types of companies.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) are two companies that have recently increased dividends by a higher-than-usual amount. I believe this to be a sign of things to come for both companies, making both stocks attractive investments for income investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company - Celgene Acquisition Will Add to Growing Free Cash Flow

For the last decade, Bristol-Myers has compounded its dividend by 2.6% per year. Shareholders have generally been given a $0.01 per quarter increase during this period of time. As I said in the opening, I am thankful for any size raise, but Bristol-Myers’ typical raise over the last 10 years has left much to be desired.

That changed when Bristol-Myers announced that it was increasing its dividend by 9.8% for the upcoming 2/3/2020 payment. The most recent raise is near four times the long-term average dividend growth rate.

Why such a massive change in the company’s standard operating procedure with regard to dividend? Because Bristol-Myers has several catalysts for growth as well as a very secure dividend that have allowed the company to offer such an unusual raise.

First, Bristol-Myers has several key products showing strong rates of growth. Eliquis, which prevents blood clots, has had quarterly sales growth of at least 20% like clockwork over the past few years. The most recent earnings report was no different, as sales for this product were higher by 22% to $1.9 billion in the third quarter. Eliquis is Bristol-Myers’ top-selling product and could reach peak sales of $12 billion by 2024.

Opdivo, which treats cancer and is the company’s second-highest grossing product, grew revenues 1.3% to $1.8 billion. Slowing demand compared to the same quarter was culprit for this lower growth, but Opdivo grew more than 10% as recently as the second quarter of the year. Year to date, sales for this product are up 10%.

Next, Bristol-Myers’ $74 billion acquisition of Celgene Corporation (CELG) has been approved by both sets of shareholders and received regulatory approval in July. As a condition of regulatory approval, Celgene agreed to sell its global rights for Otezla to Amgen (AMGN) for $13.4 billion.

Celgene will add several products showing solid growth rates to Bristol-Myers' portfolio. Revlimid, used to treat bone marrow cancer, grew 13% in the most recent quarter, due in large part to increase in market share. Sales for Revlimid last year totaled $9.7 billion last year and are projected to reach $15 billion by 2022 as the product nears the end of its patent life. In total, Celgene is expected to reach peak sales of almost $22 billion by 2023 with the products still covered by patents. Completion of the Celgene acquisition is expected to close by the middle of 2020.

Improving fundamentals for Bristol-Myers plus the acquisition of Celgene will help improve free cash flow for the combined company. Some of the improvement in free cash flow has already occurred. From 2015 through 2018, free cash flow for Bristol-Myers improved from $1.3 billion to $5 billion. That is a fairly significant increase in a short amount of time. Even better, free cash flow through the end of the third quarter of 2019 is nearly $2 billion higher than the same period of 2018.

The reason that Bristol-Myers gave such a meager dividend increase for a long time is that its free cash flow payout ratio was very high. The company averaged a payout ratio of 83% between 2015 and 2018.

The payout ratio is much more attractive in the shorter term, as free cash flow has expanded, while dividends paid out have stayed relatively stable. For example, Bristol-Myers distributed $671 million of dividends in the third quarter, while generating $2.4 billion of free cash flow, for a payout ratio of just 28%. So far in 2019, the company has paid out $2 billion of dividends, while producing $5.4 billion of free cash flow for a payout ratio of 37%. Both payout ratios are very low and point to further dividend increases in the future.

At the same time, Bristol-Myers will add Celgene’s free cash flow to its balance sheet. Celgene has produced nearly $7.5 billion in free cash flow over the last twelve months.

Under terms of the agreement, shareholders will receive one share of Bristol-Myers' stock for every share of Celgene that they hold. This will dilute Bristol-Myers’ share count, but not to a point where the dividend is in danger.

Celgene had an average diluted share count of 730 million at the end of the most recent quarter. Adding an addition 730 million shares to the outstanding total would result in Bristol-Myers paying out $1.3 billion more dividends when using the new annualized dividend rate of $1.80. In total, the combined company would have distributed $4.2 billion of dividends over the last year. The combined free cash flow generated by both Bristol-Myers and Celgene over the same period is slightly more than $15 billion. This results in a dividend payout ratio of just 28%.

Bristol-Myers’ business is generating cash at a higher rate than in previous years. Adding Celgene will only help improve this metric, while lowering the dividend payout ratio. In all likelihood, Bristol-Myers is likely in the early innings of offering much-higher-than-average dividend increases. Shares yield 2.8% today, a full percentage point above the average yield of the S&P 500.

Eli Lilly & Company - Back-to-Back 15% Dividend Increases

Eli Lilly’s dividend has compounded by an anemic 1.4% over the last 10 years. The company froze its dividend from 2009 to 2014, helping to explain the low rate of growth. The company had raised its dividend for 42 consecutive years prior to this freezing. The growth rate over the last five years is slightly more appealing at 2.8%.

The last two years have seen unexpectedly high dividend increases. Eli Lilly raised its dividend 14.7% for the 3/8/2019 payment. And announced earlier this week, the company raised its dividend by another 14.7% for the upcoming 3/10/2019 payment.

A single raise that is outside of the normal range like Bristol-Myers’ recent increase is one thing, but I find that back-to-back increases in the mid-teens is even more impressive. This gives shareholders a sign that aggressive dividend growth is more than a one-off occurrence and that Eli Lilly may be on track to deliver increases of similar size in the future.

Eli Lilly’s business must be showing signs of growth not seen in quite some time if it is able to offer such high dividend growth in two consecutive years. It just so happens that this is the case for the company.

Eli Lilly has a host of newer products that continue to see strong growth rates, both in the U.S. and in international markets.

Trulicity, which is used to increase the release of insulin, grew 24% to more than $1 billion in the most recent quarter, as stronger unit demand was only partially offset by lower selling prices. Trulicity had 50% growth in markets outside of the U.S. Year-to-date sales are up 28% to $2.9 billion, with peak sales expected to reach $5 billion.

This number may prove to be too conservative, as Trulicity was found to reduce risk in major adverse cardiovascular events. The European Commission approved an update to the product’s label and indication statement to reflect this. Year to date, Trulicity has generated $860 million more in sales than the next top-grossing product for Eli Lilly.

Sales for Taltz, which is used to treat plaque psoriasis and certain forms of arthritis, were up 29% for the quarter and 50% for the year. International sales grew almost 70% for Taltz, as volumes were up significantly due to launches in several countries. Taltz has earned nearly $1 billion worldwide through the first three quarters of the year. Previous estimates for peak sales had been $1 billion by 2022. Obviously, the product has managed to outperform previous expectations. In addition, Taltz was approved by the FDA for treatment of adults with a certain form of arthritis during the quarter.

Revenues for Eli Lilly’s diabetes medicine Basaglar improved 31% in the third quarter and 42% for the year. Higher prices and increased volume demand led to 29% growth in the U.S. and 39% growth in international markets. The diabetes market is massive and is expected to reach nearly $86 billion worldwide by 2022. Basaglar is expected to take a significant portion of this market, as a price increase didn’t stifle demand for the product in the most recent quarter.

Not all the news regarding Eli Lilly’s products is good. Humalog, which is used to control adult type 2 diabetes and is the company’s second-best selling product, continues to struggle, posted a 2% decline for the third quarter of 2019 and an 8% drop year to date. Sales in the U.S. were lower on the dreaded combination of lower demand and lower pricing. Sales for Cialis for the quarter and the year decreased 61% and 54%, respectively, due to generic competition.

Still, improvements in newer pharmaceuticals have led to increases in free cash flow, allowing Eli Lilly to raise its dividend as it has the past two years.

Eli Lilly distributed $587 million of dividends in the third quarter, while generating $1.25 billion of free cash flow for a payout ratio of 47%. This payout ratio is extremely low, especially against the company’s recent history.

For example, the company has paid out $1.8 billion of dividends in the first nine months of 2019. Eli Lilly generated $2.2 billion of free cash flow over the same period of time. This gives the company a payout ratio of 82% so far for the year, which is nearly identical to the average payout ratio from 2015 through 2018.

While the year-to-date payout ratio is high, the number of dividends paid out over the first three quarters of 2019 has actually decreased despite the dividend raise at the beginning of the year. This is due to a lower share count. Eli Lilly retired nearly 107 million shares from the end of the third quarter of 2018 through the end of the third quarter of 2019.

Increased free cash flow plus a lower share count has allowed Eli Lilly to get its payout ratio to a very safe level in the most recent quarter. Time will tell if this can continue, but the most recent payout ratio is at a level where the company can likely continue to offer high rates of dividend growth without worrying about having to freeze or cut its dividend. Shares yield 3% today, 120 bps above the average yield for the S&P 500.

Final Thoughts

An increasing dividend is always a positive, but stocks that can offer dividend growth above the normal range should be especially attractive to income-seeking investors.

Bristol-Myers and Eli Lilly are two companies that recently raised dividends at a rate well above their respective historical averages. Both companies saw strong growth rates for key products, meaning that future dividend growth could also be at a very high level.

Bristol-Myers’ Eliquis continues to grow a high clip, and the acquisition of Celgene will only enhance the company’s product portfolio. Celgene is a cash-generating machine that will help drive down the payout ratio to a very low level.

Eli Lilly actually has two consecutive years of higher-than-normal dividend growth. The company’s older products are declining, but its newer products should help drive future growth. Eli Lilly’s payout ratio has only recently reached a healthier level, but recent results are promising.

Investors looking for a lower payout ratio over a longer period of time might be drawn to Bristol-Myers. Those looking for multiple mid-teen increases could be intrigued by Eli Lilly. The point is, both Bristol-Myers and Eli Lilly have offered dividend growth well above their traditional ranges. This should make both names attractive to dividend growth investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.