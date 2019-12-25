Clipper Realty Inc.: New York City-Based REIT Looks Attractive At Current Price Point

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) is a highly specialized REIT mainly invested within New York City. The REIT currently has 66 buildings under its management, and these buildings cater to different segments, including multifamily, office and retail. This arrangement ensures that Clipper Realty has diversified portfolio despite being geographically focused on just one market. The REIT mainly has its properties spread across Manhattan and Brooklyn.

(Source: Company website)

The macro-economic environment for the REIT is highly encouraging. The demand for real estate in New York City is mainly boosted by institutional investors and foreign investors, both of whom have high purchasing power. Further, the city also has one of the fastest-growing renter population in the United States. The positive immigration trend is mainly fueled by high job creation rate and growth rate in the area. While the demand is strong and is consistently growing, the supply side is constrained due to lack of availability of land and other such factors. Further, the replacement costs are also high, which works in favor of the REIT.

The Financials

For its third quarter, Clipper Realty reported record quarterly revenues at $29.3 million, up 5.3 percent on a year-over-year basis. The income from operations for the quarter stood at $8.5 million, while its net operating income was reported at $15.4 million. Clipper Realty announced its quarter net loss at $0.2 million, down from the $1.3 million in net income it had generated a year earlier.

As Funds from Operations are considered the most important metrics for a REIT, it is important to look at the relevant figures for Clipper Realty. The REIT reported its Adjusted Funds from Operations for the third quarter at $5.4 million, slightly down from the $5.8 million it had generated a year earlier. However, it should be noted that the decline is mainly on account of higher property operating expenses, insurance expenses and property expenses, and is not likely to have any permanent negative impact.

Clipper Realty also carries out frequent acquisition and redevelopment projects as well. During the third quarter, the REIT acquired one property in Brooklyn for $31 million. The property is planned to be developed as a nine-storey multifamily rental building, which will offer indoor parking to its 175 residential units. With such acquisitions and redevelopments, Clipper Realty ensures that its capital is directed towards the best possible avenues. It further spent $13 million in capital expenditure for the third quarter, up from $10.1 million it had spent in 2018.

Clipper Realty mainly undertakes off market acquisitions which allow it to develop the property and add value. With its unique standing in the market, the REIT has built invaluable network of brokers, ensuring that it has access to exclusive deals and is able to move in a fast manner. Further, the REIT also has financial and organizational strength to execute larger projects which also tend to have higher margins. With this strategy in place, it is expected to show strong growth in the coming years.

The Portfolio

While Clipper Realty has all its properties in New York City area, its portfolio is well-diversified with different asset classes. Its Flatbush properties constitute 39 percent of its portfolio on the basis of annual base rental revenue, while Tribeca House comes second with 34 percent contribution. Downtown Brooklyn Assets, Aspen and 10 West 65th Street contribute 17 percent, 7 percent and 3 percent respectively.

The broader market conditions for each of these properties are largely positive, and Clipper Realty has well-defined and personalized strategic directions for them. The REIT is currently reviewing to add 500,000 sq. ft. to its Flatbush Gardens property, while it is also developing residential property in the Columbia Heights location. Most of its properties are currently rented at lower than ongoing rental value, showing that it has substantial upside. Clipper Realty had purchased most of its assets at either distressed prices or at a fairly low valuation, allowing it to generate better margins. The REIT further specializes in providing low-cost options, which helps it in scaling up. It is also focusing on improving its tenant credit profile. These steps are expected to lead to better profitability.

Its Tribeca House property is a combination of residential and retail real assets. The REIT had purchased the property in 2014 in an off-market deal. While since acquisition, the rent for the property has increased from $61 per square feet to $69 per square feet, it is still well below the prevailing market price of $80 per square feet. Its retail rental property in the area is also garnering below the current market price. The REIT is carrying out renovations to bring the rentals up to the market price. Its renovation plans mainly involve refurbishing common area experiences by providing amenities and repositioning select apartments.

Investment Thesis

While the REIT suffered net loss during the quarter, it kept up its dividend payment schedule. For the third quarter, Clipper Realty announced its dividend at $0.095 per share, taking its annual payment to $0.38 per share. The REIT currently has dividend yield of close to 3 percent, which is fairly decent for a residential REIT.

(Source: Company website)

However, Clipper Realty stock has declined 20 percent in the past 12 months. While the decline in the price has made the dividend yield of the REIT more attractive, such loss in value may be a cause of concern for certain investors. However, on a close analysis of the REIT’s operations and financial situation, the dip offers a good opportunity for investors to build positions with a long-term perspective. The REIT is working on upgrading its properties and acquiring new real estate, likely leading to better operational results in the near future.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.