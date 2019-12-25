Eastman Kodak Company: A Potential Turnaround Around The Corner

Furthermore, if KODK eventually reached a reasonable $50 million in FCF over the next 2 to 3 years, then it'd imply a whopping 8.70 valuation. In my view, this illustrates KODK's optionality.

With these assumptions, my valuation model indicates that a mere $21 million in FCF would be enough to justify KODK's current valuation. Thus, I think buying at these levels could make sense for enterprising investors.

The remaining 93% are "growth engines" or "strategic assets." Both are expected to grow or at least remain flat over the long term.

Nevertheless, I think there's a reasonable case for such decline to be nearing its end as only 7% of KODK's revenues are in terminal decline.

I think the market has valid reasons to discount KODK's valuation. In particular, ever-declining revenues are always a cause for concern and scare away investors.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) is a former American success story that fell out of favor due to being unable to adapt to changing times. As a result, the company's revenues have significantly declined since its former glory days, and the stock even went through chapter 11 at some point. Yet, currently, I consider the market might be overly pessimistic on the shares. I concede that KODK's outlook remains uncertain, and sales are likely to keep declining for the foreseeable future. However, it seems to me that KODK might be close to its nadir. If so, then its risk-reward profile significantly favors bulls at these levels. Thus, I think enterprising investors would be justified in taking a small speculative position in KODK at these levels.

Source: KODK’s website.

Overview

There is no denying that a significant part of KODK's businesses is declining. However, most investors would probably be surprised to know that management's strategy revolves around sustaining/growing most of KODK's revenues over the long term. Yes, if successful, management expects most of KODK's sales to be long-term sustainable. In my view, it's easier to picture this by going over KODK's different segments. The company officially splits up its parts in 1) print systems, 2) inkjet, 3) brand and licensing, 4) 3D printing, and 5) the Eastman Business Park. So, as a whole, KODK is officially comprised of six different segments.

Source: KODK’s Q3 2019 10-Q.

As you can see, only 7% of KODK's total revenues are in terminal decline. Unfortunately, this 7% is spread across KODK's various segments. Moreover, these businesses are also hurting KODK's overall profitability. Still, management has decided not to continue investing in them (see link above), which I presume is entirely reasonable. So in a way, the potential downside from these declining businesses is relatively limited. Nevertheless, the fact that 7% of KODK's revenues will eventually disappear is a headwind that should last for the foreseeable future.

And naturally, investors abhor seeing declining revenues, which is why KODK is so overlooked. KODK catches so little attention from everyone that during KODK's last earnings call, management didn't even get one question. In my view, this lack of coverage may be the reason why KODK's valuation seems so exceedingly cheap.

Furthermore, KODK's declining revenues also strain the company's margins as a whole. Losses on the unprofitable businesses offset the results of the profitable sections. It is a shame to see bad apples overshadowing KODK's useful parts. Yet, I deem that over the long term, management will inevitably weed out these underperforming businesses, and KODK will only keep the sound businesses.

Source: Yahoo Finance. KODK has been mostly underperforming YTD until the recent spike due to insider buying.

Nevertheless, KODK has now become a testament to the consequences of a business model without a sustainable business moat. And unfortunately, this has been continuously reflected in the company's stock price. Moreover, I believe this is a vicious cycle because no one wants to try to catch a falling knife. Thus, few investors and analysts follow the stock, which causes the stock's mispricing to deepen.

The bull case

So, I'd like to offer the reader the potential bull case for the stock. For this, let's go over KODK's categories. You see, management prefers to group KODK's different businesses in three different types (not to be confused with its segments): 1) Growth engines, 2) strategic businesses, and 3) declining business.

Source: KODK’s Q3 2019 10-Q.

This classification is interesting because it implies that most of KODK's revenues fall within the strategic business category. According to management's strategy, they aim to sustain this type of business. Hence, this category shouldn't keep declining down to zero. Yet, it seems as if the market is currently pricing KODK like most of its revenues are going to disappear within the next few years. According to management, this isn't the case.

Naturally, this involves believing management's promises and guidance, which can be risky depending on the situation. Personally, my take is that management's expectations for a slight short-term decline, followed by consistent revenues, is reasonable. This would translate into predictably positive FCF from these businesses, which would be huge for KODK because these businesses represent 65% of total sales.

Then, another considerable chunk of KODK's sales is the so-called "growth engine" category. This category accounts for roughly 28% of total revenues. In my opinion, this class will likely continue to require investments from KODK for the near term. This is why I estimate this category to remain FCF negative for the foreseeable future (see my valuation model). However, management's bet here is that this class will eventually scale up and become FCF positive. Currently, the company considers Sonora, Ultrastream, Advanced Materials, 3D Printing, Software, and Brand Licensing as growth engines. So it is very bullish that roughly 93% of KODK's total revenues are expected to either remain flat or grow in the future.

Finally, the remaining 7% of revenues are under a "managed decline" according to management. These businesses are very likely to be sold out or abandoned soon. Naturally, 7% is a lot in any industry. However, when you look at KODK's total annualized revenues of $1.2 billion valued at a market cap of only $150 million, then I'd say it's already more than priced in. In my view, once the bad apples are terminated, investors will start focusing on KODK (hopefully) being FCF positive in 2020.

When we look at going ahead in 2020, the company will focus on generating cash and simplifying its organization structure, which will provide better alignment with our customers. (…) We’re going to leverage our Advanced Materials technology in our Core Print and Film business. We will continue to innovate in both areas. We’re going to eliminate and delay product development for non-core programs and products. We’re reducing our operating expenses. We’re going to grow profitable revenue. The volume of KODAK SONORA Process-Free Plates grew 22%. The annuities revenue for Kodak PROSPER grew – Inkjet grew 5%. Again, as we keep stating and just so we’re clear, we’re going to move to generate free cash flow. - Jim Continenza, KODK’s CEO.

Hence, I gather that if management succeeds, then KODK's worst days should be close to being over. As a result, I hold the company's risk-reward profile is starting to become attractive at its current valuation.

Valuation and optionality

Finally, my valuation model shows that KODK's current fundamentals more than justify its current price tag. In particular, my model shows that at $21.71 million in yearly FCF, it would be more than enough to support KODK's market cap. Moreover, as it stands, management expects to become FCF positive by 2020. And I consider that $21 million in FCF is exceedingly realistic, assuming management achieves its expectations. Then, over the long term, $50 million in FCF is entirely possible. Naturally, this would require KODK to cut out the fat and grow its growth engines. But, assuming that occurs, I estimate there's a clear path to such an FCF figure, which would imply a much higher valuation.

As you can see, my valuation model suggests that KODK's shares are close to fairly valued. However, just for context, if KODK reached a mere $50 million FCF run rate, then KODK's fair value would jump to $8.70 per share. This would imply an outstanding 160% potential upside. In my view, this perfectly illustrates KODK's optionality at these levels. After all, even if KODK's revenues kept declining down to a $1 billion run rate, $50 million in FCF would only represent a 5% yield. In my view, this is entirely reasonable, especially assuming management is successful in its plan.

Conclusion

In my opinion, KODK will likely continue to suffer from short-term headwinds in its declining business segments. However, I also think KODK seems to be close to its nadir. If this is the case, then KODK's potential upside is exceedingly compelling. In my view, the best way to think about KODK is as a call option without theta decay. If management is successful, I believe KODK can easily more than double. On the other hand, if the turnaround never materializes, KODK will likely keep tumbling down to another chapter 11. However, I think the chances of KODK's management delivering on its promises are over 50%.

Hence, my take is that KODK's risk-reward profile is skewed to the upside. Therefore, I estimate that purchasing KODK now has a positive expectancy. Yet, I must caution new potential investors against making a sizable bet in KODK. After all, KODK's outlook remains highly uncertain. But, overall, I deem a small speculative bet for enterprising investors could make sense at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.