CareTrust Looks Attractive After Recent Market Price Decline, Steady Dividend

CareTrust (CTRE) is a self-administered REIT mainly invested in senior housing and healthcare-related properties. The firm has its properties spread across 28 states comprising 21,440 operating beds/units as of April 1, 2019. Apart from these, the REIT also has three self-operated independent living facilities, two mortgage loans receivable and two preferred equity investments.

CareTrust portfolio is well-diversified both in terms of geography and healthcare sectors. Since it is operating in 28 states, it is able to rationalize its risk profile in relation to the regulatory and economic environment. Further, the REIT is also operating in different healthcare segments such as Skilled Nursing, Multi-Service Campus and Senior Housing. Skilled nursing forms the core of CareTrust operations, accounting for 72.9 percent of its investment. Multi-Service Campus and Senior Housing are neck to neck with 14.3 percent and 12.8 percent share respectively.

Further, the REIT also has a strong tenant base, which comprises of trusted brands such as The Ensign Group, Priority Management Group and Trillium Healthcare Group. It is also important to look at the lease maturity schedule of a REIT to make a fair assessment of the firm’s future potential. CTRE has a well-designed lease maturity schedule to ensure that it is able to provide a balanced performance. A major chunk of its leases are maturing in the 2030–2033 time bracket. As the REIT has still a long way to go until then, investors can expect a steady performance until then.

Financial Analysis

CareTrust recently reported its third quarter results where its net loss for the quarter stood at $10.1 million or $0.11 per diluted share. The loss was mainly on account of write-offs, impairments and provision for losses. The REIT’s normalized FFO was reported at $33.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted weighted-average common share while its normalized FAD stood at $34.5 million, or $0.36 per diluted weighted-average common share.

With these results, the REIT also updated its guidance for the current year. The company now expects its net income per diluted weighted-average common share to be $0.46 or $0.47 while it expects normalized FFO of approximately $1.36 to $1.37. For the current year, the normalized FAD for the REIT will likely be $1.40 and $1.41 per share. The guidance for the year assumes 93.4 million shares and does not take into account any new acquisition or disposal of property.

CareTrust provided the guidance for 2020 when the normalized FFO per share will likely be $1.36 to $1.38, and normalized FAD per share is expected to be in the range of $1.40 to $1.42. These projections are based on a diluted weighted-average share count of 95.6 million shares.

CareTrust carries out a regular reallocation of capital and repositioning of its assets. This turnover ensures that its capital is channelized in the most lucrative direction. During the third quarter, the REIT acquired a 96-operating bed assisted living facility in Escondido, California while it sold three of the seven Ohio properties that were formerly leased to Trillium Healthcare Group, LLC for $28.0 million. It leased the remaining properties to affiliates of Providence Group. During the quarter, it also adjudged six of its skilled nursing facilities located in Michigan and operated by Metron Integrated Health Systems as “held for sale.”

The Financial Metrics

Some of the most important financial metrics which needed to be looked at while analyzing a REIT are the dividend payout ratio and the Net Debt to Normalized EBITDA ratio among others. Since investors generally opt for REITs for their dividend payments, it is important that the stability and security of such dividend payments is properly measured. CareTrust currently has its dividend payout ratio at 44.67 percent which is fairly strong, showing that the REIT has a good upside for further boosting its dividend payment. It also denotes that the REIT is likely to keep up its dividend payment schedule.

It is equally important to look at the debt profile of the REIT as excessive leverage may not only have a negative impact on the liquidity of the firm but may also threaten its viability. The current net debt to normalized EBITDA ratio stands at 4.1x which is a little below industry standards and therefore indicates the debt robustness of its Balance Sheet. The Debt to Enterprise value ratio for the REIT is at 24.6 percent which again shows a strong position. CareTrust has a well-planned debt maturity schedule as well where it does not have any debt maturity coming along in the present financial year until 2024.

Investment Thesis

We had taken a look at this REIT a few months back when its stock was trading close to its 52-week high, showing nearly a 30 percent return on a trailing 12 months basis. While at that time, we were pretty impressed with the REIT and its potential but had found the stock price to be on the over-side and less on the under-side. While the stock fundamentals remain intact, the stock price saw significant decline in early November. Since then the stock price has steadied and is currently trading at a fairly stable price level, offering a good opportunity for the stock investors to create a position.

The dividend payment history of a REIT is another important criterion to be considered by investors. CareTrust recently reported its quarterly dividend at $0.225 per share, taking its annual dividend payment to $0.90 per share, up from $0.82 per share it had paid in the previous year. At the current price point, the REIT offers dividend yield of 4.33 percent, which is fairly impressive in comparison to some of its peers. Given the future potential of the REIT to excel, the current price point may be the right time for long-term investors to build a stake.

