Give An International Edge To Your Portfolio With American Tower Corporation

American Tower Corp. (AMT) is an infrastructure REIT with an international presence. The REIT is active in 17 countries spread across North America, Europe, South America, Africa and Asia. It currently has close to 171,000 towers under its management as on September 30, 2019. Out of these, over 40,000 are located in the United States, while the rest are at its international locations. As the infrastructure REIT operates in a highly competitive environment, it is important to look at both external and internal factors which may impact the working and operating results of a firm.

Internal Environment Analysis

American Tower Corp. has a strong strategic proposition in place to drive its growth in an intensely competitive environment. Also, unlike most other REIT sectors, infrastructure REITs tend to have international presence, which makes them more challenging. In the case of American Tower, the firm has devised specific policies to ensure that it remains competitive in different international locations with varied cultural and regulatory environments.

American Tower mainly relies upon a leasing model of renting, while controlling its operational expenses and maintenance expenses to boost its margins. For its growth, the REIT focuses on the classic model of macro tower investments, while preparing itself for continuously evolving technological environment. American Tower is currently modifying its infrastructure to accommodate 5G rollout. It also looks to enhance the scope of its existing assets by devising new uses for them.

The tenant base of a REIT is an important factor affecting its long-term performance. American Tower collaborates with established brands such as AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ) and Sprint (S). The REIT derives over 32 percent of its revenue from international tenants, while AT&T (US) accounts for 16 percent of it. American Tower also has a well-balanced lease renewal schedule where, for the coming three years, the percentage of lease up for renewal is less than 20 percent each year.

External Environment Analysis

The external environment analysis for an infrastructure REIT is a fairly complex process. The main reason behind complexity is the constant evolution of the space in which infrastructure REITs work. For example, American Tower is currently working towards transforming its assets for 5G compliance. Another reason behind the complexity is the fact that infrastructure REITs have international presence, exposing them to more volatile environment.

In the context of American Tower, the international exposure works to its benefit, as the international locations tend to provide better Return on Investment than their US counterparts.

The sector is expected to boom, as it is estimated that nearly $30 billion have been spent by US service providers in annual capex over the past couple of years. The increase in the use of wireless data and the consistent pattern of technological advancement will provide further positive fillip to the sector. On the international side, increased spectrum auctions and smartphone penetration are expected to be main growth drivers. Further, there are several incentives for carriers to choose collocation models instead of building their own sites. Some of these incentives are saving of time and resources required for obtaining zoning approvals and fulfilling other regulatory requirements.

Financial Performance

While the analysis of internal and external environment of American Tower Corp. is mainly positive, let’s have a look whether the REIT is able to monetize these positive factors in an effective manner. American Tower recently reported its third-quarter results. The REIT announced that its revenue showed 9.4 percent growth to $1.954 billion, while its property revenue showed a 9.7 percent increase to $1.922 billion. However, the most impressive was the rate of growth in its net income, which jumped 33.9 percent to $505 million.

Strong domestic as well as international demand helped the REIT in improving its Funds from Operations figures as well. The adjusted EBITDA for the REIT showed a 12.2 percent increase to touch the $1.229 billion figure. Its consolidated adjusted Funds from Operations jumped 8.5 percent and stood at $891 million. The REIT attributed its strong performance to various factors such as improved organic tenant billing and robust improvement in international markets.

American Tower also provided updates about its acquisition and disposal activities during the quarter. The company spent nearly $500 million for acquiring 615 communication sites and related assets in the United States, while it spent another $43 million to acquire 243 towers under its sublease agreement. It has also signed a definitive agreement to acquire Eaton Towers Holding Limited for nearly $1.85 billion, which will likely to add value to the already diversified portfolio of the REIT.

American Tower has shown consistent improvement in its major metrics such as property segment revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Similarly, its consolidated AFFO has shown a steadily upward trajectory as well. A positive trend in these metrics is expected to have a similar positive impact on the price levels of the REIT stock.

Investment Thesis

American Tower stock has gained 48 percent in the past 12 months, providing solid returns to its investors. The stock is currently trading close to its 52-week high of $242. In conjunction to providing robust capital appreciation, the REIT also has an impressive track record of paying dividend. The company recently announced its latest quarterly dividend payment at $1.01, up 6.3 percent sequentially. The latest payment took the annual dividend for the stock to $4.04 per share. The REIT shows annualized dividend yield of 1.9 percent, which, though on the lower side, is justified by the consistent increase in the stock price.

Overall, despite the elevated valuation, American Tower presents a strong case as a long-term investment vehicle. Although, investors are advised to wait for some meaningful dip in the price for creating a position in the stock, else they may decide to build the holding in a staggered manner, averaging out the price.

