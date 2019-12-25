'Tis The Season To Remember Buffett's Farewell Gift To His Partners (And Consider Munis)

The muni fund I used has one-year return of 9%, 6% of which consists of capital gains: should I sell or expect rates to remain stable enough to stick to the position?

Fifty years ago, Warren Buffett was busy winding down the affairs of the investment Partnership, which provided the foundation for his own fortune and that of many others. The story of the Partnership - a perfect packaging of Phase One Buffett - is well-known. Started in 1956 with $105,000 of his own money and the money of family members and close friends, by 1969 it had brought significant wealth to all involved. Its record is presented in simple numbers: a compounded return of 23.8% annually versus 7.4% for the Dow Jones Industrials (then the major benchmark). Compared to the overall return of 185% for the DJI, Buffett's Limited Partners had a return of 1403.5% - a fourteen-bagger. Readers should refer to the actual collected Partnership Letters.

When Buffett decided to dissolve the partnership in 1969, his stated reason was that he could no longer find the overlooked cheap investments which fit his investment method, and the market as a whole had evolved into a game he didn't know how to play. Reading between the lines, however, it is clear that Buffett saw the 1969 market as irrational and overpriced - a market call which proved extremely accurate. He got out - and got his Partners out - at the ideal moment.

That's the basic story, and the numbers and dates speak for themselves, but it has not prevented a bit of sourpuss criticism. Fifty years later, after Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) has produced a wealth-creating feat on an enormously larger scale, the Buffett Partnership has drawn the attention of Buffett critics energized by his low regard for 2 and 20 hedge funds. Wasn't the Partnership itself just a hedge fund?

At this point in his life, Buffett suffers from the "Aristides the Just" problem. Aristides, for those who don't recall the anecdote, was a widely respected Athenian military and civic leader whose probity led to his being called "the Just." When political infighting in Athens led to a vote on the question of his being banished ("ostracized"), an illiterate citizen who had never met him asked him to write the name "Aristides" on the ostracon - a pottery shard used to vote on banishment. Asked whether he had been wronged in some way by Aristides, the illiterate voter replied that he had not, but was annoyed by constantly hearing him called "Aristides the Just." Aristides then dutifully wrote his name on the shard.

If the Partnership was merely a hedge fund, it was a highly unusual one. Not only did Buffett share in losses, but he established a hurdle of 4%, which he was required to pay his Partners out of his own pocket if returns did not reach that level. Please inform me if you know of another hedge fund with terms like that. You can do some arithmetic on the various scenarios that Buffett might have had to deal with, but the question of losses never came up. The Partnership never had a down year and always beat both the 4% hurdle and the Dow Industrials.

Most interesting to me, however, are the highly detailed actions Buffett took when dissolving the Partnership. It would have been easy just to say "good luck" to departing Partners, but Buffett chose to define his responsibility as extending well beyond that. In a world of well-deserved cynicism about hedge funds, Buffett's final actions and advice to his Partners still serve as a standard for conscientious management of other people's money.

Dissolving The Partnership: The Final Gift

When watching the actions and hearing the voice of Warren Buffett, it is too easy to forget what seem to be little things which happened a long time ago - long before the investment world came to hang on his every word. The Buffett of 1969 had no public persona to protect, only his inner standards of right action. Here are the things he did for his Partners on the way out:

He lined up alternatives for continuing Buffett-like money management. One choice was Bill Ruane, whose skill and integrity Buffett could vouch for, having known Ruane since their days as students of Ben Graham. The other included an asset Buffett was not selling: Berkshire Hathaway. He provided an assessment that Berkshire was likely to provide at least a 10% annualized return for the foreseeable future. Over 50 years, it has provided an annualized return more than twice that. He provided his personal forecast for future market returns. The year 1969 was one of those peaking periods when individual investors had come to believe that they were entitled to returns of 15% or 20% annually in the stock market. Buffett didn't think so. First, he noted that returns of about 6 1/2% were available at that moment in safe tax-free bonds. Equity market returns, he wrote, would derive from three factors: dividends (about 3%), real growth in corporate earnings (about 3%), and inflation tacked on to render nominal earnings growth (again about 3%). That added up to a nominal pre-tax equity return of 9% if valuations didn't contract - which, of course, they did. For a person in the 40% tax bracket - most of his partners - that meant a take-home return of about 1 3/4% for dividends and 4 3/4% for price increase after capital gains tax. This summed to exactly 6 1/2% - the same as relatively safe tax-free bonds. His message was clear. His final extended letter (February 5, 1970) was a manual on investing in munis, trying, as he said, to compress a 100-page book into 10 pages. In it he explained how bonds worked, several factors in buying and owning them (including the mechanics of receiving coupon payments), and the type of munis he considered sound (toll roads, electric power and water districts, industrial development authorities, and public housing) and the type he wouldn't consider (large cities). He also warned of call provisions stacked in favor of the issuer. And then, he did the unimaginable thing: he explained that he had arranged to have individualized portfolios set up for those who wanted them. Finally, he set aside a period when Partners could come to his office for personal counseling, ideally after they understood as much as they could from his written advice.

In discussing the choices, Buffett - whose personal choice was clear - noted that the priorities and attitude toward risk might be very different for many of his older Partners. He avoided an idiosyncratic market call, although his cautionary view was very clear. The stagflationary character of the 1970s would soon reward those who aligned their investments with his sobering view. There's an interesting takeaway here: there are major events which no one can anticipate, but those who invest with the precautions of ordinary prudence tend to do well no matter how severe the event.

Buffett's Forecast And A Plausible Modern Version

Buffett's projection of probable future returns in 1969 resonated very strongly with me. Stock returns, he said, were basically dividends, real earnings growth, and the inflation rate - in 1969 estimated as a simple 3-3-3. Some of the best cool-headed contemporary market estimators - people like the late John Bogle - make that into a simple little equation. It happens to be exactly what I use.

So, here's my forecast going forward from 2019 - 1.5-2-2. That 1.5 is the going rate for dividends. The 2's for both real growth and inflation reflect not only recent history but important factors such as poor demographics throughout most of the largest countries, including the U.S. All three numbers may be a best case before any valuation contraction.

But here's the interesting comparison. The current highest tax bracket is 37% - just under the 40% Buffett used in 1969, but close enough. The after-tax expectation in that bracket is roughly 1.5% for dividends and 3% for long-term capital appreciation, using the dividend rate and the LT gains rate. The combined estimate of forward equity returns - 4.5% nominal, 2.5% real - makes the assumption that the tax code will not change in the foreseeable future and stock valuations will not contract.

Early last December, the expected coupon return of the Vanguard Long Term Tax Exempt Fund (VWLUX) was around 2.8-2.9%, with a taxable-equivalent yield for the top income bracket of about 4.7%. While the nominal returns match pretty closely - 5.5% for equities, 4.7% for munis - the after-tax return of equities is a bit more favorable - assuming no change in tax rates and no contraction of valuations, two pretty major assumptions.

What really caught my attention last December is that the yield curves of U.S. Treasuries and munis crossed at about 13-14 years out, a couple of years below the average maturity of the Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Fund. What this meant was that the absolute yield of tax-exempt munis equalled the return of taxable Treasuries at that maturity and exceeded it at all longer maturities.

The tax-exempt aspect of munis was, in effect, thrown in for free. This is an unusual situation in the relationship between munis and Treasuries. I thought about it for a day or two and then backed up the truck to buy the muni fund. I bought them in a size that required a call to the Vanguard bond desk, which wanted to be sure I intended to hold the position for at least a year.

I answered the question about holding period with a "yes." That year is now up. Now what?

What To Do About Munis With A Large Capital Gain

As rates continued to fall throughout 2019, bonds rallied, munis included. That's what bonds do when the rates by which they are being measured go down. Here's what those comparative yield curves looked like at the end of 2018. Note the much higher tax-equivalent yield for AA Munis as opposed to the much less safe AA Corporates. Note the point just under a maturity of 14 years at which the yield of AA Munis crossed the yield of U.S. Treasuries. Taxable-equivalent yields of munis in the chart are based on the maximum 37% tax rate.

By the time the picture on the above chart was taken, both Treasury and Muni yields had begun to fall as the market began to factor in the reversal of Fed policy, which would soon result in rate cuts. The chart below shows the extent to which declining rates had shaped the chart by August 16, 2019:

Notice that while short-term muni rates had become minuscule, muni rates at intermediate-to-long maturities had declined less than the rates on Treasuries of equivalent maturities, and the two yield curves actually intersected at an earlier maturity and with a steeper angle. The simplest explanation for this is that while Treasuries tend to trade on short-to-intermediate term expectations for the economy as well as comparable international rates, munis are driven by a number of different factors, minimizing the economy and foreign influence and emphasizing the more stable long-term income needs of the primary muni constituency, which is individual investors.

Nevertheless, tax-free bonds have rallied significantly in 2019. As the year comes to an end, I find that I am up about 9% in my large muni position. This is great, in one sense. Because my overall portfolio is close to 50% equities/50% fixed and cash, this made my overall performance look decent compared to the runaway gains of the S&P 500, enough to think that in after-tax terms it was decently close to a 100% equity position and certainly beat the market in risk-adjusted terms.

That's nice, but now what? What about the roughly 6% of my position which now consists of embedded capital gains? They are now long-term, and I now have a green light to sell as much as I want to per my agreement with Vanguard, but should I do it?

The major factors in this decision have to do with what is most likely to happen to that capital gain as interest rates shift and what uses I have for it elsewhere - either in equities or in fixed-income. The second factor is the easiest to assess. There are no other fixed-income investments of equivalent safety which offer a better or even comparable tax-equivalent return under present market conditions.

As for equities, under proper conditions - a significant bear market - I would if still in good health and presumably having a good many years in front of me go to as much as 90% equities. I am reasonably confident, in fact, that the equity side of my portfolio will do much better than the 5%-ish nominal return suggested by the simple Buffett/Bogle model of the market as a whole, but it comes with the greater risks of equities. A 50% position is enough for me at present valuations for the total market.

That leaves the primary risk of a significant run-up in interest rates, which could leave me wishing that I had taken my capital gains, paid the taxes, and invested in short-term instruments which I could then employ in munis with higher yields. An alternative would be to sell, pay taxes, and redeploy the proceeds in a ladder of individual munis. If I had Buffett and his team available as advisors, I would possibly do that, but if I had those resources (or the confidence in my judgment in an area I have never studied deeply), wouldn't I simply have done that a year ago?

As for interest rates, they can always do anything. The economy could overheat and the Fed could jack rates to 4-5% over a year or two. That would make a mess of my muni position and create a capital loss likely wiping out all muni income. It is, however, highly unlikely. Rates have never moved up on that scale in so short a period in market history, and rate increases have generally been small and gradual when beginning from as low a base as the present. The conditions which create extremely low rates are of a long-term nature and are not generally unwound in a year. Thus, rates are very unlikely to move upward in anything other than measured steps, leaving plenty of time to get out of any long-term fixed-income position.

Finally, while no one can predict the time of arrival of the next recession, there will certainly be one in the future. I have read predictions that the next recession will be stagflationary in nature and accompanied by higher rates, but that does not seem consistent with the general tenor of the U.S. and world economies at the present moment. In any case, the Fed would certainly meet the first signs of a recession with monetary policy designed to reduce rates at all maturities, providing a boost and an exit point if desired for a muni position.

The long and short: I'm keeping long-term munis as the largest part of my fixed-income position, while continuing to monitor economic events as I always do.

Conclusion

This piece was helpful for me in forcing to set down reasons for a decision I had already made intuitively. Think of it as a very much shortened contemporary version of the instructions and advice provided by Buffett in his final Partner Letter. His instructions, of course, are much more thorough and came with an AAA rating. For some of you, mine may rate a single A, although tough graders would likely give it a BBB.

A good year to all. I'll be away for a week starting today and out of touch, but will read all comments and answer to the best of my ability when I return. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, VWLUX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.