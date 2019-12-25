FedEx's Problems Could Metastasize To UPS

Source: Barron's

FedEx (FDX) is having a tough go of it. FedEx's operations are highly-correlated to the global economy and its top line growth has stalled. In its most recent quarter, FedEx reported revenue of $17.3 billion, down 3% Y/Y. FedEx Express revenue fell 5% Y/Y on the loss of a large customer. FedEx Ground revenue rose 3%, while FedEx Freight revenue fell 4%. FedEx's operations are built for growth and the declining scale was painful. Operating income of $554 million fell over 50% Y/Y, while operating income margin declined by over 350 basis points. The question remains, "Will FedEx's problems metastasize to UPS (UPS)?"

A large part of the margin decline at FedEx Ground was due to the loss of Amazon (AMZN) volume. However, the company had previously lamented the state of the global economy. FedEx management reiterated those concerns on the most recent earnings call:

Yes, and so that's the reflection of the industrial economy and in large truckload carrier, they just went bankrupt, Celadon. So it's really a tale of two, two economies. And the stock market of course is very bullish. But the industrial economy does not reflect any growth at all worldwide to speak up.

Industrial production rose in November, helped by the end of the strike at General Motors (GM); however, it has been anemic, for most of the year. China will suspend tariffs on certain U.S. goods. The thawing of trade tensions should help global trade, but the jury is still out. One would think that FedEx's woes will eventually metastasize to UPS and other transports.

Are Parts Of UPS Exposed?

Growth from UPS has been solid, particularly for a company with $18.3 billion in revenue.

Revenue from Domestic rose by double digits, while revenue growth from International and Supply Chain & Freight Operations were flat to declining. Domestic reported volume increases in the high single-digit range, while average revenue per piece fell 1%. Within Domestic operations, next day air and deferred reported double-digit volume increases due to demand for faster delivery options. Business-to-consumer shipments were over half of all U.S. Domestic package average daily volume. According to UBS analyst, Thomas Wadewitz, UPS may be less dependent up industrial production than FedEx:

Instead, he believes that FedEx was banking on an improvement in its international business and when that didn’t happen, it was forced to cut its outlook. “Greater cost inflation [in ground shipping] and a more painful impact from lost [Amazon.com] business also appear to be factors in the sharp guide down,” Wadewitz wrote. Those problems may be specific to FedEx, Wadewitz argues. “UPS has more leverage to ecommerce [versus FedEx] which is skewed more heavily to B2B in both Domestic and International Express,” he writes. As a result, FedEx’s business is much more directly tied to growth in industrial production than UPS’ more merchant-to-consumer dependent business.

There is a trend toward consumers buying products on line and having them shipped to their homes. UPS may have tapped into that shift. The question remains, "How long will the consumer hold up?" About 18% of total Domestic revenue was derived from next day air, and it grew 13% Y/Y. In my opinion, next day air could be vulnerable. If business activity is in decline, then there may be less need to ship sensitive documents. Secondly, if executives do not have confidence in the future, they may want to wring out costs within their own networks. Next day air could be the first services that gets reduced or cut if businesses and consumers want to reduce costs.

The segments outside of Domestic are already experiencing stagnant growth. International (19% of total revenue) had flat revenue growth. The knock-on effects of U.S./China trade tensions have been particularly damaging to Europe, and that region of the world could create headwinds for UPS. Average daily package volume and revenue per piece both had flat growth. Freight shipments fell, which drove revenue for Supply Chain & Freight operations down by 5%. Freight is likely tied to industrial activity and could struggle going forward.

Margin Expansion Could Continue In The Short Term

A major catalyst for UPS is its expanding margins. The company reported operating income of $2.1 billion, up 23% Y/Y. EBITDA was $2.7 billion, up 21% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 15%, up 200 basis points versus the year-earlier period. The company generated margin improvement across each of its business segments. Per management, the company's cost containment efforts have helped amplify earnings growth:

For the company, operating profit grew more than 20% on 5% revenue increase. Operating margin expansion was substantial, up a 150 basis points. Our results are an indication that our strategy and investments are improving the fundamentals of the business, especially in the U.S. What's more, the strategic growth and cost management actions we are taking are helping to offset the headwinds from a weakening global economic environment and slower U.S industrial production.

Management's comments imply that UPS may not be immune to headwinds from slower U.S. industrial production, but efficiency gains have helped. Compensation and benefits (59% of operating costs) was the largest expense item and grew 6% Y/Y. Purchased transportation (18% of operating costs) actually fell 7%. This is the result of effective management of network capacity and cost, particularly within segments experiencing lower volumes within air, ground and local pickup and delivery networks.

There could be opportunity for margin expansion over the next few quarters. However, margin expansion could dissipate if total revenue growth stalls. The company is already experiencing headwinds in International and Supply Chain & Freight operations. This could continue for the foreseeable future. Moreover, if UPS experiences headwinds to its next day air service then it could stymie Domestic operations, which is currently a major catalyst.

Conclusion

FedEx's woes could metastasize to UPS. The stock is up over 20% Y/Y, but I rate UPS a sell.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.