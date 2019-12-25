Sarepta Therapeutics: Continued Progress In Duchenne MD

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRT) is a name which I have covered with great interest in the past, although my last article on the name dates back from August 2018 already.

In that article, I noted the potential of the company given the continued pick-up in sales of Exondys 51 and potential for wider approval within the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) patient population, while the company had seen some positive R&D momentum at the time.

Shares traded around the $120 mark nearly one and a half year ago as I concluded to average down quite aggressively. With the benefit of hindsight, this purchases came a bit too soon, of course.

The Thesis

Founded in the 1980s, the big breakthrough for Sarepta came in at 2012 as promising research results translated into approval of Exondys 51 in the year 2016. While the company obtained approval for some patients suffering from Duchenne disease, it was only 13% of the patient population, as the company has a long-term goal of serving 50% or more of the total patient population. Such progress would be very welcomed by patients, of course, with about one in every 4,000 males suffering from the condition.

After Exondys 51 made its debut in Q4 2016, sales did come in at $154 million for all of 2017, far above an initial guidance below the $100 million mark. As Sarepta reported first-quarter sales of $65 million in 2018, it raised the full-year guidance to about $300 million, as the company furthermore hoped to increase its target market by obtaining additional approvals.

I noted that such additional approval could easily make for a billion revenue targets, although fluctuation stances of FDA, and the fact that this is a one-product pony, do certainly create idiosyncratic risks.

The Events Ever Since

In October 2018, Sarepta reported third-quarter sales of $78.5 million, making that operating losses actually kept increasing on the back of higher R&D spending. This was more or less taken care of in November, as the company raised half a billion in fresh equity with the sale of shares at $131 apiece.

Shares did fall to $100 at the end of the year amidst a general market sell-off, yet recovered to $150 in spring amidst some positive research results as well as on the back of the exercise of the option to acquire Myonexus Therapeutics in a $165 million deal. In February, fourth-quarter sales of Exondys 51 were reported at $84.4 million, making that the $300 million revenue target was exceeded by a million.

Despite the fact that the company still held over a billion in cash, Sarepta raised $375 million in additional cash in March at $144 per share. First-quarter revenues were reported at $87 million in May, marking quite a slowdown, and as a result, shares fell back to $120 again. Shares hit the $150 mark again, as it turned out that second-quarter sales advanced to $94.7 million. The troubles started in August, as the company received a complete response letter from the FDA for its Golodirsen NDA for exon 53.

In the aftermath of this, shares did fell to the low $70s in September, actually losing about half their value in the time frame of just a few months. In November, third-quarter results pushed shares up towards the $100 mark again, based on quarterly sales of $99 million, although elevated R&D expenses mean that operating losses still total at a run rate of half a billion a year.

The big breakthrough came on December 12, as the company obtained FDA approval for VYONDYS 53 (Golodirsen). This means that the population of Duchenne which can be treated with Sarepta's drugs increases from 13% to 21%. With sales running at $400 million a year already, this addition has the potential to add hundreds of millions to sales as well, although the company has to run confirmatory studies given that approval was obtained in an accelerated process.

The company is cashing on the momentum, as it reached a deal with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) for the commercial rights of SRP-9001, an investigational gene therapy for DMD outside of the US. Deal terms are rather spectacular, as Sarepta will receive $1.15 billion in cash upfront, including a $400 million investment into its stock at $158 per share and change. On top of this, $1.7 billion in milestone payments could be achieved, as well as royalties in the mid-double digits.

Adding It All Together

Given the latest news flow, I am quite upbeat on the shares. Sarepta reported a share count of 74.2 million as of the third quarter, as the $400 million cash infusion by Roche probably dilutes the share count to 77 million. At the same time, the net cash position of little over $600 million will increase towards $1.7 billion following the deal, although in part offset by the heavy burn rate of about half a billion.

A current share count at $137 represents an equity value of $10.5 billion, making that operating assets are valued around $9 billion. This is certainly not cheap at 20 times current sales, although the further approvals certainly highlight the potential to grow sales substantially from here, and the company is rapidly building up a track record as the specialist in this field.

Furthermore, a continued pickup in sales and actually progress in development is really helpful. This means that even as the company has a rich pipeline, operating losses could start to narrow quite soon.

While my initiation of a position around $120 was a bit early, as that position has been in my portfolio for more than a year already, the reality is that I still like Sarepta at this point in time. Additional approvals, continued R&D progress, a continued increase in product sales and potential M&A interest (especially following the recent Roche deal) mean that I am still a happy holder at this point in time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.