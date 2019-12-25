Michaels Companies: Earnings Estimates Continue To Slide

While the Retail space (XRT) has provided investors with a few nice winners this year, investors in Michaels Companies (MIK) have unfortunately been left with proverbial coal in their portfolios. The stock is down over 55% this year vs. the 10% year-to-date return for the Retail Sector, and this has followed a 44% decline in 2018 for the stock. A couple of analysts have made a case for calling a bottom in the stock, but I have never seen any point in bottom-fishing among the weakest names, and especially those carrying a heavy debt load. Bounces are undoubtedly possible within intermediate downtrends as we saw in Q3, but I continue to believe that 30% plus rallies in Michaels Companies' stock are selling opportunities.

Just over two months ago, I wrote on Michaels Companies and discussed that the stock was running into a brick wall of resistance near the $10.00 level. Despite a minimal change in the fundamentals and merely a 'less bad' Q2 report, the stock had managed to launch itself more than 100% off of its summer lows. Often, these strong bounces are the product of short-covering in a name that's heavily shorted, and they're a gift for investors looking to get out of losing positions. Unfortunately, for investors that didn't book profits, the post-Q2 optimism was ephemeral, and the stock has since come back to earth. This isn't surprising given the company's weak Q3 report, with sales down 4% year-over-year, and comp-store sales down 2.2%. Let's take a closer look at the company's growth metrics below:

Michaels Companies released an underwhelming Q3 report, in a quarter where margins contracted by 1500 basis points year over year, and comp-store sales were down by 2.2%. This marked a significant drop-off from the 0.3% comp-store sales increase in Q2 2019, and the company has noted they expect a similar comp-store sales decline of 2%-3% for Q4. These Q3 comp-store sales results were a massive miss, coming in at more than 2500 basis points below where the company stated they expected comps to land (flat to up 1%) in the Q2 earnings call.

Finally, the company reported that it bought back 8.6 million shares in the quarter for a total cost of $80 million. These repurchases came in at an average price of $9.30 per share, and basically, the company buying high all quarter. While buybacks can be an effective use of capital if a stock is thought to be undervalued, but it's poor execution to be buying back shares in the top 10% of a 100% quarterly range on the stock ($4.96 to $10.27).

With gross margins sliding considerably due to higher than adjusted seasonal discounting and significant slippage in the company's comp-store sales last quarter, it's not surprising that analysts have taken an ax to the company's earnings estimates. The below chart shows prior earnings estimates as of September (blue line), as well as currently revised estimates. As we can see, FY-2020 earnings estimates have been slashed by 15% from $2.38 to $2.08, and FY-2021 earnings estimates have dropped from $2.46 to $2.19. These are massive revisions lower by analysts, and this has put a sledgehammer-sized dent in the company's earnings trend going forward.

As we can see in the below chart of Michaels Companies' annual earnings per share [EPS], earnings peaked in 2019 at $2.36, and are expected to be flat going forward. While this isn't horrible as some retailers have had annual EPS in a downtrend for two to three years now, it is not ideal for a company with declining sales and a high debt load. Based on this, I believe estimates for FY-2020 of $2.08 are ambitious, and we could see more than a 12% decline in earnings next year.

While a strategic buyback with an excellent average cost could have helped to insulate annual EPS, the recent buyback at 90% off the lows was not a very effective use of capital and won't do a ton to help offset weakness in margins. My cut-off for companies I'm willing to add to my portfolio is a minimum of 12% annual earnings growth, and Michaels Companies' expected 10% decline in EPS next year certainly doesn't come close to meeting this criterion.

If we move over to revenue growth rates, there's not a ton to be impressed with here either. Despite decent strength in e-commerce and the company's initiative to push towards more digital marketing, we do not see any of this hitting the top line just yet. Q3 revenues came in at $1.22 billion, which translated to a 4% drop year-over-year, and Q4 2019 revenues are forecasted at $1.715 billion, which translates to yet another 4% drop.

While Q1 2020 and Q2 2020 revenue is looking to try to creep back towards flat year-over-year levels, it's important to note that Michaels is lapping a 5% decline in Q1 2019 and a 2% decline in Q2 2019. Therefore, while revenues may be able to come in flat year-over-year, this is from extremely easy comparable quarters in the prior-year period. Based on this, I would not be impressed with a flat to slightly down revenue growth rate in fiscal Q1 and Q2 2020. Instead, I would be looking for a minimum of mid single-digit growth to suggest their 'Maker' strategy and digital push is gaining traction.

Based on the fact that Michaels Companies is expected to see a double-digit decline in EPS next year and is struggling with mild margin compression, the only way to drive bottom-line growth will be further cost-cutting or driving strong top line growth. Given that the company continues to push for a transformation in its business model, I do not see much room for further cost-cutting in the next year. Besides, it's challenging to drive any top-line growth when comp-store sales continue to decline year-over-year.

Finally, the company is paying out hefty interest expense with FY-2019 guidance of $152 million. Therefore, I believe analyst estimates for $2.19 for FY-2021 are ambitious, and I would be surprised to see better than $2.14 in annual EPS. This figure would translate to only a low single-digit increase year over year after the expected 12% drop next year in annual EPS, from $2.36 to $2.08.

There are certainly a couple of retail names in worse shape from a growth standpoint than Michaels. Still, few have such an unfavorable combination of lifeless growth and growing total debt to EBITDA levels. As we can see in the below chart, total debt has shot higher this year to over $4 billion, with total debt to EBITDA increasing from less than 4.0x in late 2018 to 6.1x on a trailing twelve-month basis. Given that we're in one of the longest economic expansions on record and Michaels Companies is still unable to pull itself into a more favorable debt to EBITDA position, this adds to the risk of an investment in the company. While there's no guarantee that we saw a recession by 2022, I would argue that we're much closer to one than we were two years ago. Let's see if the technicals are any more attractive than the bleak fundamental picture:

As we can see from the daily chart below, Michaels Companies has strong resistance at $8.40 and $10.10, with no support until the $5.00 level. Even if the company were to make a higher low or form a double bottom near the $5.00 level, the issue is that resistance levels are stacked overhead and likely to put an end to any sharp rallies as we last saw in September. Therefore, while bounces are possible, I continue to view them as selling opportunities. For Michaels to even begin to turn around on its long-term chart, the stock will need to put in a monthly close above $10.10. Barring a massive turnaround and solid execution on its strategy, I see this as highly unlikely.

Michaels Companies may look appetizing at a P/E ratio of 3, but the company is cheap for a reason. The company's debt levels and quick ratio are at some of the worst levels in the sector, and the company disappointed again last quarter in the comp-store sales column. Based on gross margin contraction and tepid growth metrics, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid. There are too many great stocks that have managed to buck the Amazon (AMZN) effect to go bottom-fishing for Michaels Companies. I continue to view rallies to $8.00 or higher as selling opportunities and see no reason to invest in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.