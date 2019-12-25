PhosAgro: An Overlooked Phosphate Giant

Prices for phosphate fertilizers are at their lows and primed to recover in the next few years.

PhosAgro (OTC:PHOJY) is an example of a developing company with a stock remaining stagnant for an extended period of time. Against the background of low fertilizer prices, PhosAgro holds up pretty well and pays decent quarterly dividends. I believe that the company is severely undervalued and will unlock its true value when we'll see a rebound in fertilizer prices. Consider PhosAgro as a less mainstream and less liquid alternative to fertilizer producers like The Mosaic Company (MOS), Nutrien (NTR), Israel Chemicals (ICL), and others.

Company Overview

PhosAgro is a group of companies that produces, sells and delivers phosphate fertilizers. It was founded in 2001 and comprises the Apatit mining division, PhosAgro-Cherepovets, Metachem, distribution companies PhosAgro-Trans and PhosAgro-Region, and the R&D institute.

Shareholder Structure

Source: Company presentation

The major part of the company belongs through affiliated companies to the family of Andrey Guryev, a sanctioned Russian billionaire and a former Russian Federation council senator. At the moment, he is the deputy chairman of the PhosAgro's board of directors, and his son, Andrey Guryev Jr., is the CEO of the company. Another sizable shareholder is Vladimir Litvinenko, a Russian academic and businessman who also was an academic adviser of Vladimir Putin in 1997 and led his presidential campaign in 2000 and 2004. Igor Antoshin owns a minority stake in the company and is a close partner of both Mr. Guryev and Mr. Litvinenko. Free-float leaves much to be desired and equals to 26%. Thus, the company's shareholder structure with strongly affiliated owners lacks diversification and flexibility.

Nonetheless, 7 out of 10 members of PhosAgro's Board of Directors are independent directors (mostly foreigners), including Jim Rogers, co-founder of the Quantum Fund, and Xavier Rolet, former head of the London Stock Exchange Group. This provides some protection from any reckless actions of the main shareholders.

Source: Company presentation

More than 65% of PhosAgro's revenue comes from exports. The main geographic regions where the company sells its products are Europe, South, and North America. PhosAgro is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by the total production capacity of DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the world's largest producer of high-quality phosphate rock and one of the world's leading producers of MAP and DAP.

Source: Company presentation

The large share of global sales is also the reason for the regular revaluation of exchange rate differences. However, in 2019, PhosAgro's management is increasingly turning to Russian customers in its efforts to boost domestic sales.

PhosAgro has a vertically integrated value chain. Apatit JSC fully provides the company with apatite ore for the production of phosphate fertilizers. The ore is processed at PhosAgro's facilities, mixed with other ingredients (potash, ammonia, sulfur, etc.) and sold as an entire product line-up (MAP/DAP/MCP/NPK/etc.).

Source: Company presentation

Apatit's ore is the best in the world due to its volcanic origin with 36% higher phosphorus content compared to sedimentary ore of main competitors. At the same time, the apatit's ore contains hundreds of times less harmful impurities as cadmium. The purity of PhosAgro's fertilizers positions the company very favorably in light of stricter environmental regulations in Europe.

Q3 Results

Now, let's dive into the company's financial results. PhosAgro's revenue grew by 3% Y-o-Y to 64.6 billion rubles in Q3 2019, mainly due to an increase in sales in key markets. Revenue for 9 months of 2019 went up by 12% Y-o-Y to 195 billion rubles.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Source: Company presentation

EBITDA in Q3 is 9% down to 21.3 billion rubles as a result of fertilizer market price correction. EBITDA for 9 months soared by 14% Y-o-Y to 64.4 billion rubles, while EBITDA margin remained at 33% because of lower purchase prices for major raw materials.

Net income in the third quarter increased by 25.2% Y-o-Y to 9.8 billion rubles. Net income for 9 months amounted to 42.7 billion rubles, an increase of 2.4 times year over year.

Net income adjusted for non-monetary currency items decreased to 11.8 billion rubles (-8.2% Y-o-Y) in Q3 2019 and amounted to 34.5 billion rubles (+12% Y-o-Y) in 9M 2019.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

The Net Debt / EBITDA ratio decreased to 1.5x compared to 1.8x as of December 31, 2018, due to the strong growth in EBITDA and the gradual strengthening of the ruble against the US dollar over the 9 months of 2019. Net debt as of September 30, 2019, amounted to 122.9 billion rubles.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

PhosAgro is still coping well with the fall in fertilizer prices, showing steady sales growth across key regions. Commenting on Q3 results, PhosAgro's CEO has warned that the market situation will remain tough for the company:

We believe that the price situation on global markets will remain challenging. At the same time, we are confident that demand in those markets where the company has strong positions (the domestic market of Russia, Eastern Europe, and Latin America) will allow us to show better results relative to the global average.

The Outlook

In the fourth quarter of 2019, phosphate fertilizer prices will be pressurized during the off-season period in key markets combined with high stockpile levels in India and the US. Therefore, excess supply on the global fertilizer market may remain until the next spring.

Source: Company presentation

Slower resumption of seasonal demand in key urea markets, combined with a strong supply of Chinese products, may continue to restrain prices. Nevertheless, upward trends in the markets for major crops and record-high levels of fertilizer availability in recent years will support demand and prices as the global agricultural sector approaches the main seasonal fertilizer application deadlines in Q1 2020.

This year has also brought a long-term driver for PhosAgro's sales. In May 2019, the European Commission restricted the circulation of phosphate fertilizers with a high content of heavy metals (cadmium, arsenic, lead, mercury, and nickel) within the European Union starting 2022.

For fertilizers with cadmium content less than 20 mg/kg, a special green label will be introduced. Restrictions will be implemented in stages: first, phosphate fertilizers with cadmium content above 60 mg/kg will be banned. This restriction will take effect in the spring of 2022. By 2026, the cadmium content of 1 kg of fertilizer should not exceed 40 mg. Countries will then be able to decide on their own whether to reduce the permissible cadmium content to a minimum of 20 mg/kg.

According to Siroj Loikov, Deputy Director of PhosAgro, the restrictions will affect producers from Senegal, Togo, Tunisia, Morocco, and Israel. In total, he estimates that 12-15% of the EU fertilizer market could fall under the restrictions, providing additional room for the expansion of PhosAgro's products.

Valuation

Source: Seeking Alpha data, Author's spreadsheet

The comparison table may look like a bit of a mixed bag because it seems that fertilizer producers aren't well-represented in stock markets. Despite being one of the cheapest companies in the sector, PhosAgro looks absolutely superior on margins compared to main competitors.

Dividends

In September 2019, PhosAgro updated its dividend policy.

Source: Company presentation

Under the new dividend policy, over 75% of the free cash flow will be allocated to dividends, provided that the company's net debt/EBITDA ratio is less than 1x. If Net Debt/EBITDA is in the range of 1x to 1.5x, 50-75% of the free cash flow will be paid in dividends. If the ratio is above 1.5x, the company will direct less than 50% of the free cash flow to dividends. At the same time, the minimum dividend amount is set at 50% of the adjusted net profit.

On November 22, 2019, the Board recommended the dividends in the amount of 6.2 billion rubles (or 48 rubles per share, a 2% yield for this particular payment). The extraordinary general meeting where the Board will approve dividends will be held on January 24, 2020, in the form of absentee voting, and February 4, 2020, is the recommended record date for receiving dividends. In a blue sky scenario, with Net Debt / EBITDA less than 1.5x, PhosAgro is likely to pay 70-75% of the FCF. In this case, the dividend yield over the next 12 months is expected to be around 9%.

Management notes that the company's capex-intensive cycle is about to end soon, after which, thanks to the stable cash flow from completed projects, PhosAgro will be able to pay higher dividends.

It is worth noting that even during difficult times with a high level of debt load, weak revenues amid a strong rouble (which is bad for the company), low fertilizer prices, during peaks of capital expenditures, the company continued to pay dividends, though small ones.

Risks

- The fertilizer market is extremely competitive. Even though PhosAgro has its moat and wide presence across the globe, even in its primary markets the company is nowhere close to an oligopolistic position, which results in weak pricing power.

- Oversupply can last longer if fertilizer companies will commission additional capacities amid weaker-than-expected demand.

- Among Russian companies, the chemical sector historically has the greatest positive correlation with the changes in the USD/RUB rate, so a stronger ruble will negatively affect PhosAgro's revenues.

- Andrei Guryev Sr. was added to the SDN List back in 2018. This poses a hypothetical risk that sanctions can be extended to PhosAgro, as it was in the case of the Russian aluminum producer Rusal (OTC:RUALF).

Final Thoughts

PhosAgro has a stable business with a widely diversified sales geography. Globally, the trend is to protect the environment and ban anything that may harm the environment. PhosAgro keeps up with the times by constantly modernizing its equipment and producing ecologically clean fertilizers.

Overall, high quality of resources, low domestic labor costs due to weak ruble, and optimized logistics make the company one of the most cost-effective fertilizer producers in the world. Combined with reasonable long-term growth potential and attractive TTM dividend yield, PhosAgro looks like a top pick in the sector.

Even though I'm long-term bullish on the stock, I'd like to wait for an entry point after the weak Q4 results when the share price may fall temporarily.

It should be noted that one of the most liquid ways to buy PhosAgro shares outside Russia is in the London Stock Exchange.

