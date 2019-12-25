JMF: An Interesting Total Return MLP Fund

The fund only has 24 holdings and some of them are very heavily weighted so it is nowhere near as diversified as I would really like to see.

One of the best asset classes for income-focused investors is master limited partnerships. This is because these entities typically have stable to growing cash flows and pay out a sizable percentage of these cash flows to their investors in the form of distributions. Unfortunately though, tax laws make it somewhat difficult to hold most of these companies in traditional funds, which is how most retail money in the markets are held. Thus, these firms have not benefited from the multi-year run-up in stock prices that many other assets have. This has caused then to have somewhat higher distributions than most other things. Fortunately, there are some funds out there that allow investors easy access to a portfolio of these companies so that they do not have to pick and choose between the individual firms in the sector. One of these funds is the Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and it will be the topic for the remainder of this article.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has the stated objective of providing a tax-advantaged total return. It seeks to accomplish this goal by investing in a portfolio of master limited partnerships operating in the energy sector. These companies do have certain tax advantages to their distributions, which the fund can pass through to its investors and thus achieve its stated objective. I will discuss this in more depth later in this article.

Many of the companies that make up the largest positions in the fund will likely be familiar to anyone that is familiar with the sector. This is clearly visible here:

Source: Nuveen Investments

As we can see, many of these firms are active in the midstream sector, although there are a few that are somewhat more diversified like Genesis Energy Partners (GEL). This is a common area of the industry for partnerships to be active in. This is due to the fact that these companies make their money by selling passage through their pipelines and other infrastructure under long-term contracts with their customers. In addition, these contracts usually contain a minimum volume commitment that ensures that the customer sends a certain amount of resources through the pipe or has to pay for that volume regardless. As the amount of resources that flow through the pipes directly correlates to the amount of revenue that the midstream company generates, this provides the firm with a contractually-backed cash flow baseline that can be used to support its distribution

One thing that my regular readers on the topic of funds are likely well aware of is that I dislike seeing any individual position in a fund account for more than 5% of the fund's total assets. This is because this is about the level at which that position begins to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk that any financial asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification but if the asset accounts for too large of a weighting in the portfolio then the risk will not be completely diversified away.

Thus, the concern here is that some event may occur that causes the price of a given asset to decline and if that asset accounts for too large of a position in the portfolio then it will drag the entire fund down with it. As we can see, there are eight companies in the portfolio that individually account for more than 5% of the fund's assets, two of which account for more than double that limit. While this is not too bad considering that the fund only has 24 positions, investors should still keep in mind that they are heavily exposed to the individual risks inherent in only a small handful of companies.

Earlier in this article, I stated that JMF is one of the few funds that is able to invest primarily in master limited partnerships. This is because this fund is not structured as a registered investment company like most funds are. Unfortunately, IRS rules do not allow a pass-through entity like a registered investment company to invest more than 25% of its assets into a master limited partnership due to the fact that such assets enjoy significant tax advantages themselves. In order to get around this problem, JMF is actually structured as a C-corporation, which allows the fund to invest in whatever it wants. This structure does unfortunately expose the fund to corporate taxes, which is one reason why it can sometimes have a higher expense ratio than some other funds structured as registered investment companies do but they are not really too bad, as we can see here:

Source: Nuveen Investments

As we can see here, the fund's expense ratio is not too bad once we factor in the deferred tax savings, although it is definitely on the pricey side excluding these things.

Why Invest In Master Limited Partnerships?

As mentioned earlier in this article, the revenues and cash flows of a midstream company typically correlate directly to the amount of oil, natural gas, or natural gas liquids that flows through their pipes. This has allowed these companies to deliver significant cash flow over the past few years as a result of the boom in both oil and natural gas production. As we can see here, most of the major basins in the continental United States are currently producing more resources than they did a year ago:

Source: Energy Information Administration

Unfortunately, the current low pricing environment for both natural gas and liquids has caused upstream companies to reduce their forward growth plans. This means that there is no or very limited growth outside of areas like the core Permian basin and other low-cost areas. Thus, midstream companies no longer have the same growth potential that they did earlier this year.

These firms still do have some forward growth potential however, particularly in areas that can easily serve the export market such as the Gulf Coast and Appalachia. This is due to the fact that the global demand for oil and liquids is likely to grow over the next twenty years even as it declines in North America:

Source: IEA, Enterprise Products Partners

In addition, both the International Energy Agency and the Energy Information Administration are predicting strong demand growth over the same period:

Source: EIA, IEA, OPEC, Enterprise Products Partners

This points to the conclusion that domestic producers will not be able to rely on domestic demand to buy their production but will be able to sell into the global markets in order to facilitate growth. This comes from the fact that the United States is one of the few nations worldwide that has the ability to boost its resource production. The nation's midstream companies will help to facilitate these exports. This may be one reason why the fund is especially heavily invested in Energy Transfer (ET) and MPLX (MPLX) as these are among two of the best-positioned companies to play this role.

Distributions

As one of the primary reasons why investors buy into master limited partnerships is the high yield that these entities pay out, we might expect JMF to boast a similarly high yield. This is indeed the case as the fund currently pays out $0.25 quarterly ($1.00 per share annually), which gives it a 12.44% yield at the current share price.

One thing that may concern potential investors about these distributions is that a sizable percentage of them are classified as return of capital. This is clearly visible here:

Source: Fidelity Investments

The reason why this may be so concerning is that a return of capital distribution can be a sign that the fund is not generating enough money via its investments to cover the distribution and is thus returning the investors' own money back to them. This scenario is ultimately unsustainable over an extended period of time. There are however other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital. One of these things is distributing the money received from a master limited partnership. Despite this fund actually being a C-corporation, it is still able to distribute money to its investors in this way. This allows the fund to achieve a high level of tax-advantaged total return to its investors.

Valuation

It is always critical that we do not pay too much for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like JMF, the usual way to value it is by looking at a metric known as net asset value. The net asset value of a fund is the total current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's investors would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to buy shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is less than net asset value. This is because such a situation essentially means that we are acquiring the shares of the fund for less than they are actually worth. Fortunately, that is the case right now. As of the time of writing, JMF has a net asset value of $8.45 per share. However, the shares currently trade hands for $8.04, which gives the fund a 4.85% discount to net asset value. This is a reasonable price to pay for shares of the fund.

Conclusion

In conclusion, midstream master limited partnerships can be a useful way to generate an income but there are very few funds that invest in them. As this one is uniquely structured, it does allow for that, which also makes it easy to include these entities into a tax-advantaged structure like an IRA. Overall then, the Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund may be worth thinking about as a way to earn income.

