My Worst REIT Pick Of 2019

Fundamental analysis provides us with a clear picture of a highly successful REIT that has seen a temporary decline in earnings.

Yet, since I didn’t make it to the NBA, I decided to focus on REIT fundamentals.

While I can’t match Dr. J in terms of basketball fundamentals, I agree with the legendary dunkster that fundamentals are the key to winning.

It’s always interesting to look back on a year and see how it went versus how you expected it to.

There’s so much to learn from evaluating the past, which is a phenomenal resource. Though I’ll be the first to admit that some of that learning involves a significant amount of sighing.

Sometimes it’s sighing over a lack of insight. Sometimes it’s over the utter unpredictability of life. But again, out of that regret or frustration come opportunities to grow.

Recognizing that, the classic 18th-century philosopher Edmund Burke said, “Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.” It’s a call to evaluate what’s gone before to improve what’s still to come.

Incidentally, he’s also the originator of such quotes as:

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

“Reading without reflecting is like eating without digesting.”

“The greater the power, the more dangerous the abuse.”

So, he was clearly someone to listen to - as his contemporary King George III should have recognized in the mid-1700s. If the monarch had taken this particular Parliament members’ opinion into long-lasting consideration, Great Britain might have held onto its American colonies after all.

But I suppose that’s the beauty of hindsight. It’s so much easier to see what we did wrong after the fact.

(Photo Source)

My Worst REIT Idea - Ever

In preparation for writing this article, I looked up thoughts about hindsight, including on AZQuotes.com.

There was the famous, “Hindsight is always 20-20,” of course, by American filmmaker Billy Wilder... English author Guy Bellamy’s “Hindsight is an exact science”... and Homer’s “After the event, even a fool is wise.”

For the record, I’m not calling my worst pick of 2019 foolish or myself a fool for selecting it. That’s not my pride speaking either. I’m more than willing to loudly and clearly admit to the faults and mistakes I see in myself.

My regular readers know that. But for my non-regular readers, let me offer at least one piece of published proof of what I’m saying. You can easily find it on Seeking Alpha if you scroll back to early October on my author page. There, you’ll find: “American Realty Capital Properties: My Worst REIT Idea - Ever.”

Here’s part of it:

“Fortunately, I’ve never lost billions of dollars or practically sunk an international company on a merger gone wrong. So there’s that to be grateful for. Looked at in that light, my worst REIT idea just doesn’t seem that bad.



“Then again, since you’re probably never going to be in the position to lose billions of dollars or sink an international company either… I still think it’s best to tell all. If only to help you avoid such mistakes should you face them in the future.



“To begin, let’s go all of the way back to Sept. 13, 2011… when I wrote an article titled, “American Realty Capital Properties IPO: Not a ‘Sleep Well At Night’ Investment.” This article was the very first one Seeking Alpha featured about American Realty Capital Properties – now known as Vereit (VER).

Sadly though, it wasn’t the last.

You Have to Keep Your Head, Even About Quality Stocks

Long story short, I got bamboozled. I’ll even go so far as to say that I let myself get bamboozled in that case.

I saw progress and money being made, and I allowed my better senses to be seduced because of it.

There was one point in particular where ARCP “had just announced a transformational acquisition to purchase around 500 of Red Lobster’s 700 sites.” The $1.5 billion was a big bite, and I was skeptical of the deal...

“Nonetheless, I held on. Worse yet, I even doubled down, too enamored with the dividend yield.”

Let’s just say that the ultimate results weren’t good. In fact, they were bad. Really bad.

On the plus side, I haven’t forgotten that lesson since. It’s stuck with me, as well it should have. In addition, I intend to remember it going forward as well.

As such, my “Worst Pick of 2019” isn’t anywhere as unfortunate as my worst pick of 2014 - which was when American Realty Capital Properties finally fell apart after admitting that it had cooked its books for two consecutive quarters. This year, it was more a matter of unfortunate circumstances and a commitment to quality that did me in.

Most of the time, commitment to quality is a good thing. But there are the rare exceptions when it just doesn’t pay off... in the short term... particularly when the markets maintain a steadfastly negative view of the situation for one reason or another.

This can often lead to great buy-in opportunities with phenomenal results. And I’m not saying that can’t still happen in the future.

But for now, this Strong Buy did not turn out the way I thought it would this year. I fully admit it, as much as it pains me to do so.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Focusing on Fundamentals

As one of the greatest basketball players of all time, Dr. J, said, “I had to spend countless hours, above and beyond the basic time, to try and perfect the fundamentals.”

While I can’t match Dr. J in terms of basketball fundamentals, I agree with the legendary dunkster that fundamentals are the key to winning. Yet, since I didn’t make it to the NBA, I decided to focus on REIT fundamentals.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) is my worst performers in 2019 (unless there’s a Santa Claus rally in the outlet sector over the next 5 days), and I have remained bullish on shares of this “pure play” outlet REIT for quite a while. Although certain fundamentals have weakened (more on that below), the 28% year-to-date price pullback has drastically overreacted (that means we believe shares are mispriced). Let’s recap some of these fundamentals - the good and the bad.

Starting with the good...

Occupancy: In Q3-19, Tanger’s consolidated portfolio occupancy rate was 95.9%, compared to 96% in Q2-19 and 96.4% in Q3-18. In fact, the company has never seen occupancy drop below 95% since it went public over 25 years ago.

(Source: SKT Investor Presentation)

Sales per Square Foot: Tanger’s average consolidated portfolio tenant sales productivity was $395 per square foot for the 12 months ended September 30. That’s up from $383 per square foot in the comparable prior-year period, or an increase of 1.7%.

(Source: SKT Investor Presentation)

Occupancy Cost: Tanger has the lowest occupancy cost in the mall REIT sector. There’s a reason that the company has been able to maintain healthy leasing trends, and that has to do with the occupancy cost ratio (9.9% in Q3-19) compared with the direct mall REIT peers.

(Source: SKT Investor Presentation)

Balance Sheet: Tanger has a strong investment grade rated (S&P BBB and Moody’s Baa1) balance sheet with just $16 million of floating rate debt (1% of total debt) and an unused $600 million unsecured credit facility. The company maintains strong leverage metrics such as 4.3x interest coverage and 5.8x net debt-to-EBITDA with no significant debt maturities until 2023.

(Source: SKT Investor Presentation)

Now, all of that sounds good, but there’s a reason that Mr. Market has been less enthusiastic. Let’s consider these not-so-good fundamentals...

Funds from Operations Decline: Needless to say, earnings are an incredibly important measure of quality, and as seen below, Tanger’s Funds from Operations (of FFO) has trended negative over the past few years:

(Source: SKT Investor Presentation)

On the bright side, Tanger actually raised FFO guidance modestly at the lower end in the latest quarter from $2.25-2.32 to $2.37-2.31. At the midpoint, this represents $2.39 in FFO per share and a decline of around 3.8% year over year (from 2018 to 2019).

Yet, keep in mind that Tanger sold a four-property portfolio in April 2019 that had a slight impact to FFO, in which the company utilized $128 million in proceeds to pay down its unsecured lien of credit. In addition, the disposition helped boost the company’s sales per square foot metrics. Here’s a snapshot of Tanger’s historical FFO per share:

(Source: iREIT)

Now, what I find interesting is that during the same time frame (2015-2019) as above, Tanger has improved its balance sheet, sold non-core properties, and maintained strong occupancy, while also delivering earnings growth (or FFO) of around 1.4% per year (since 2015). Yet, Mr. Market has continued to beat down the outlier mall REIT (same period below, 2015-2019): -11.3% total return annually during 2015-YTD.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

What I also find interesting is that Tanger’s fundamentals, specifically FFO growth, has not been as bad as the lower-quality mall REIT peers, Washington Prime Group (WPG), Macerich Company (MAC), and CBL Properties (CBL). The snapshot below illustrates the historical growth trends for these REITs (including Tanger):

(Source: iREIT)

Of course, the dividend growth record for these closest peers has also been challenged (except for Tanger), as evidenced by the chart below:

(Source: iREIT)

More recently, CBL said it was suspending its common and preferred issues through 2020, and we believe that it’s highly likely that Washington Prime Group and Macerich cut their dividend in 2020. Here’s a snapshot of the payout ratio for these REITs using AFFO per share estimates for 2020:

(Source: iREIT)

Yet, regardless of fundamentals, Tanger has been grouped into the “retail apocalypse” basket, fearing that a dividend cut is in the works. While some argue that “the path to rising operating cash flow appears murky at best” for Tanger, the bulls (like me) are betting that the company will continue to generate adequate earnings so that it can maintain its enviable record of 26 years of dividend increases.

(Source: Yahoo Finance Year-to-Date)

While Tanger has been my worst overall pick of 2019, we believe that “the stock market is designed to transfer money from the active to the patient” (Buffett) and that “if you aren’t thinking about owning a stock for 10 years, don’t even think about owning it for 10 minutes (Buffett).”

Fundamental analysis provides us with a clear picture of a highly successful REIT that has seen a temporary decline in earnings. And Tanger's management team has done an excellent job focusing on leasing, reducing, leverage, buying more of its shares, and increasing its dividend - all pillars when considering deep value picks.

Given the fact that Tanger has the lowest payout ratio in the mall sector (with no department stores in the portfolio), we consider the dividend safe. While Tanger has been one of my worst picks in 2019, I believe that the future is bright and we will maintain a Strong Buy, recognizing the potential value, and the role patience plays in our diversified strategies. This Warren Buffett quote sums it up best:

“The best thing that happens to us is when a great company gets into temporary trouble... We want to buy them when they’re on the operating table.”

Stay tuned for my BEST pick of 2019...

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Managing Risk Is What We Do Best iREIT on Alpha is one of the fastest-growing marketplace services with a team of five of the most experienced REIT analysts. We offer unparalleled services including five customized portfolios that are doing extremely well in the moment - but are built to stand the test of time too. For more information about iREIT on Alpha, please visit our LANDING PAGE (and activate your 2-week free trial).

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT, SPG, BPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.