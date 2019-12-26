Intel: Forecasting A January Dividend Increase

Intel Corp. (INTC) is rightfully one of the most important tech sector stocks given its leadership position and history of chip innovation. Shares are up about 26% year to date in 2019 and appear to finally be breaking out of a relatively volatile trading range going back to early 2018. For bullish investors, the stock's all-time high of $75 set back during the dotcom bubble in the year 2000 appears to finally be in reach in the not-too-distant future. Favorably, shareholders can count on a generous capital return program, including ongoing stock buybacks along with the regular quarterly dividend that is now on a 10-year streak of consecutive annual increases. This article covers our forecast for the next dividend increase which we expect Intel to announce in January 2020.

(Source: Finviz)

Intel Dividend History

Intel has an interesting dividend history considering its initiation back in 1992 at a split adjusted amount of $0.003125 per share. The dividend has grown at a composite annual growth rate of 19.4% over the past 27 years. With dividend increases interrupted during in the year 2000 during the tech bubble crash, and again in 2009 with the financial crisis, the current streak of dividend increases began in 2010. Intel is now a "Dividend Contender" with a current 10-year streak of annual rate hikes. The table below highlights every dividend increase announcement since 2003.

(Source: Company IR / Table by author)

One of the quirks about Intel is that since 1998 without exception, it has set all dividend record dates on the 7th of each particular month and the payment date on the 1st of the month for all quarterly distributions. On the other hand, the timing of the dividend increases has been sporadic.

While Intel typically hikes its dividend during Q1 in January in conjunction with its Q4 earnings release, the company delayed a hike in 2017 to March of that year and also in July 2012. What we find is that dividend increase amounts for Intel are particularly difficult to forecast.

The table below highlights the total annual dividend increase during each calendar year since inception. In 2019, a 5% rate hike to the current quarterly rate of $0.315 per share was below the 10.1% increase in 2018. The average increase over the past decade has been 9.5% per year.

(Source: Company IR / Table by author)

Trends in Payout Ratio

Our method of forecasting dividends starts with analyzing the payout ratios across different metrics. Here we are tracking the payout on earnings and EPS, free cash flow, EBITDA and cash flow from operations. This exercise is an attempt to identify what metric best matches up the Intel's payout history. The company has no official dividend policy beyond references to return for shareholders based on cash flow. Over the past twelve months, it has paid out $5.6 billion in dividends, representing a 28.9% payout ratio on $19.3 billion of earnings, or 37.9% out of $14.7 billion in free cash flow.

(Source: Data by YCharts / Table by author)

The average payout ratio on the metrics we are tracking below are as follows:

Payout on earnings - 38.2% over 10 years, 39.1% last 5 years.

Payout on Free Cash Flow - 42.6% over last 10 years, 41.1% last 5 years.

Payout on EBITDA - 18.7% over last 10 years, 18.8% last 5 years.

Payout on CFO - 21.4% over last 10 years, 21.4% last 5 years.

By these measures, the current payout ratio, including 28.9% on earnings, 37.9% on free cash flow, 17.2% on EBTIDA, and 18.5% on cash flow from operations over the trailing twelve months, are all below the longer-term averages. This implies there is room for dividend growth to remain within the trend.

Intel Stock Buyback Authorization is Huge

The other consideration here is that Intel maintains a large share repurchase authorization, which the company announced had been increased by $20 billion in the last earnings announcement. In Q3, it utilized $4.5 billion to repurchase 92 million shares of stock, a quarterly record for Intel. Over the last twelve months, the company has repurchased $12.4 billion in stock compared to the $5.6 billion in dividends.

(Source: Data by YCharts / Chart by author)

Together with the dividend, Intel has returned $17.9 billion to shareholders over the past year, representing 122% of free cash flow over the period. We bring this up because it ties into our 2020 forecast and is a measure used by Intel in describing its capital allocation. Our data shows the total buyback plus dividend payout in terms of free cash flow has averaged 100% over the past decade, ranging from 62% in 2015 to a high of 151% in 2014.

(Source: Company IR)

The dynamic here is that the relatively aggressive pace of share buybacks has the added benefit of reducing the cash dividend expense based on the declining share count. If we assume that Intel will buy back the $20 billion in shares through the end of 2020, consistent with the authorization and comments made by management in the last conference call, this would have the effect of lowering the outstanding share count by ~333 million shares based on the current share price by the end of 2020.

Data by YCharts

Considering the current full-year dividend rate of $1.24 per share, the entire buyback will save about $420 million in annual dividend cash expense, or 7.5% of the current amount. By this measure, Intel needs to at least increase the dividend rate by 7.5% to maintain the total dividend distribution at the current $5.6 billion annual amount.

Intel 2020 Dividend Increase Forecast

We forecast Intel to increase its quarterly dividend rate by $0.025, or 7.9%, to a new quarterly rate of $0.34. Based on the historical patterns, it's likely Intel will announce this increase in conjunction with the Q4 earnings release on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020.

The annualized dividend payout of $1.36 per share, or $5.7 billion, based on our estimates of the average diluted share count for 2020, would represent a 30.5% payout on consensus 2020 EPS of $4.45. The dividend forecast also represents a 17.1% payout on consensus 2020 EBITDA of $33.28 billion. Both of these payout ratios would be below their respective 5-year average.

Data by YCharts

The set-up here is that 2019 has been a particularly strong year for cash flow, with Intel guiding for cash from operations at $32 billion and free cash flow at $16 billion, each up compared to $29.4 billion and $14.4 billion in 2018. Clearly, the company is putting a good portion of that towards its expanded buyback program, but we see room in the year ahead for a larger dividend increase compared to 2019. Our forecast for a 7.9% dividend rate hike essentially covers the buyback yield to maintain a steady total annual cash payout compared to the current 2019 level, balancing the declining share count as a result of the buybacks.

Looking ahead, consensus expectations see a more muted 2% EPS and 4% EBITDA growth outlook for 2020. There's a confidence the dividend can growth beyond these measures based on strong underlying cash flow. We point to the payout ratios discussed above as evidence that the dividend is well-supported. Beyond 2020, future dividend increases will likely depend on what direction the company intends to go with potential new share buybacks.

Our forecast considers that for the fiscal year 2020, Intel would use approximately $16 billion to repurchase shares in addition to the $5.7 billion annual dividend distribution. Assuming flat free cash flow in 2020 from 2019 levels of $16 billion, the total shareholder remuneration of ~$21.7 billion would represent about 135% free cash flow, which has precedence considering a level of 150% FCF shareholder remuneration in 2014. Considering this relatively cash-intensive year, we expect Intel to pull back on buybacks for 2021. Our dividend forecast implies a 2.2% forward dividend yield on the stock, while we estimate the forward buyback yield at around 7% with the expanded authorization.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

It's widely expected that Intel will increase its dividend amount in 2020, although there is a great deal of uncertainty to the new annual dividend rate. Our forecast of a 7.9% hike to a new quarterly rate at $0.34 takes into consideration a number of factors we see as relevant. Compared to other dividend-paying stocks, Intel is a difficult case to forecast, and it will be interesting to see how this one plays out.

Intel favoring buybacks has impeded what could otherwise be a higher consistent dividend growth rate. Nevertheless, the company is well-positioned to continue generating large profits and rewarding shareholders. We officially take a neutral view on INTC with a Hold rating, saving a discussion on valuation and the broader investment risk profile for a future article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.