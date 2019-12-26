The End Of A Decade Of Growth: Is Value's Time Finally Here? (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript version of the podcast we published last week. We hope you find it useful.

My guest today is Jeff Weniger, CFA. Jeff serves as Director of Asset Allocation at WisdomTree (WETF). Jeff has a background in fundamental, economic and behavioral analysis for strategic and tactical asset allocation. Prior to joining WisdomTree, he was a Director and Senior Strategist with BMO from 2006 to 2017 serving on the Asset Allocation Committee and co-managing the firm's ETF model portfolios. He has a BS in Finance from the University of Florida and an MBA from Notre Dame. He is a CFA charter holder and an active member of the CFA Society of Chicago and the CFA Institute since 2006. He has appeared in various financial publications such as Barron's and the Wall Street Journal and makes regular appearances on Canada's Business News Network, BNN, and Wharton Business Radio.

Welcome to the podcast Jeff. It's great to have you here.

Jeff Weniger [JW]: Thanks, Jonathan. Thanks for having me.

JL: Yes, sure. And I was watching a bunch of your recent appearances on BNN, so I recommend to listeners go check those out. You definitely are a good TV personality. Just curious what your connection with the Canadian business network is specifically?

JW: Sure. I – well, I ended up kind of looking into some portions of my career through the years with the Canadian ties. I’m an American guy, but I was with the Canadian bank, BMO, for 11 years. And so, when I was with BMO, a lot of the role of a strategist, obviously, is the public relations, being out there in the public and I formed the relationship with them and they’re affiliated with Bloomberg these days, so it’s Bloomberg BNN. And so, once a month I co-host the morning show there. In fact, I’ll be doing it, you know, I anticipate 12 times in 2020 and in a few days going up there and talking markets, so the Canadian market. It's a fun time, I think in another world I should have been a television personality.

JL: It's not too late.

JW: You never know. You never know.

JL: You never know. Alright great. So, before we get into today's discussion, which I've tentatively called as a time to rotate back into value, it is a topic that really people are spilling tons of ink on right now, and we haven't really covered in detail on this show, so I’d love to get your take on it based on what you’ve said on some of those recent appearances and what you referred in on the WisdomTree blog. It would be great if before we got into that you could tell our listeners a bit about how you got to where you are today, when you became interested in ETFs, and also what the – your current role of Director of Asset Allocation at WisdomTree and tell us exactly because I don't think it's immediately clear to all people here.

JW: Yes, absolutely. Well, I – you know when we were doing in the private banking setting for many, many years, the ETFs were coming on as an industry, they were coming on strongly, and when it became time to run with some ETF model portfolios, I really stepped up into it because I anticipated that this was where the future was going and I hypothesized that this will be – continue to be the case. I mean there is still so much money sitting in mutual funds. You take a situation where the S&P is up 25% year-to-date. You can have outflows from the mutual fund complex and still have an asset base that grows, that's the interesting nature of the business. And so, when we say what inning are we in, in terms of ETF assets gobbling up mutual funds, I mean it’s still first, second, third inning type situation. It’s only about $5 trillion in ETF assets.

So, it’s one of these things where you – you know, you go back a dozen years, I was in my mid-20s saying, okay, where can I position a career for the next 30, 40, 50 years, and it was on the ETF side. So, you know, managing ETF model portfolios, I started doing that for the Canadian business, doing that for the U.S. business, and I was a client of WisdomTree and I got to the point at one stage where, you know, I was one of the biggest acolytes for WisdomTree for the process. We just started talking like, why don’t you come over and join us, come on over the asset management side.

So, that's exactly what I did and, you know, I’m an asset allocator by trade, thinking in terms of oh! Okay, should we be overweighting European equities or, you know, whatever, overweighting fixed income relative to commodities, these types of concept, the asset allocators role, and one of the big questions really if you think about from a – something like an MSCI All Country World where the United States is 55% of the index, right? 55% of global equities are U.S. equities. One of the big questions in there is okay, what are you doing inside U.S. equities?

Now, many people will answer that question with, okay, I'm tracking the Russell 1000; I’m tracking S&P 500, and that’s fine. You know there's an argument to be made for that, but then others are saying, well, maybe in this cycle or that cycle, I’m in low volatility; I'm in growth; I’m in value; I’m in momentum. All these various factors that we've identified in academia for being accretive to investor returns, but the interesting thing about it being in a value shop like WisdomTree is we've had success with value ETFs despite the fact that – basically Jonathan, we’re having this conversation right now at time zero in a have we switched to value from growth situation, which may have happened three or four months ago, and we’re at the point we – where we are over 10 years deep in growth beating value.

I mean this has been going on since the crisis, growth beating value and, you know, one of the things that, you know, I’m penning all of these blogs and I’m saying all this stuff on television because I think we might have just come across the big switch around late August, that last week of August where value started to outperform growth, and if it's on, this could be a five or ten year situation.

JL: Yes, I’m sure, absolutely. So, you generally take a top-down approach. It sounds like is what you're saying and I guess that dovetails nicely with your role as Director of Asset Allocation at WisdomTree, correct?

JW: Yes, absolutely. We are – we do think from index construction perspectives. It's not one of these things where it’s a situation where you’re saying, oh! Did Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) beat earnings yesterday by a penny, that type of thing. We don't pay any attention to that type of thing. It's very much along the lines of how do you construct in index that you believe you can build a business on for 30, 40, 50 years; how do you allocate x percent into this asset class and y percent into that asset class and that's really what the asset allocators role is inside an ETF asset manager.

So, one of the things that's really been occurring inside the business for years, and you see this at our competitors, and, you know, it’s kind of come on strong and we’ve put a lot of meat and potatoes behind it inside the firm, is the role of the ETF provider to go beyond just, let me go to WisdomTree for this asset class because I'm enamored with them and I want to slot in a single line item, and it’s really going to what do I like about WisdomTree’s guidance for the total portfolio. So, I'm looking for a global allocation, what is WisdomTree doing in terms of thinking about how to allocate globally?

Okay, I want to do may be just an emerging allocation and rather than reflexively buying, you know, MSCI emerging as an ETF tracker or having a single line item for some active manager that for whatever reason you’ve found and become interested in, it’s how would you combine a series of ETF's for that emerging allocation. These types of things are really the asset allocator’s role in an ETF operation and in that way, you can offer holistic guidance on multiple levels. When you're sitting there in an RIA meeting or in an advisory meeting, so there's multiple ways to kind of approach the situation.

Some of the stuff we’ve been talking about a lot lately and implementing within these models is really those value tilts. We have a lot of multi-factor; we have a lot of stuff that is quality based, but it's been really more of an emphasis, I'd say, in the second half of 2019 and it will be or will remain so in 2020 because we are increasingly convinced we have a secular run here in value relative to growth that we’ve been tilting within core allocations towards value, and certainly, within overarching allocations in that direction.

I mean at this point, you know, you think about something like EPS, which is our beta killer, it’s an 8 basis points, the thing is held up on a 12-year number relative to the S&P even though it has that value tilt, its earnings weighted rather than cap weighted. And so, we’re saying, okay, what you do when – I mean because when you're speaking with an ETF user, they come in all shapes and sizes, right. You have people that are in love with beta, it's hard to get them to budge. You have people that have a laundry list of active managers and then you’re making an argument from mutual funds into ETFs. You know, it's everything under the sun when it comes to speaking to end-users of ETFs, and essentially what we’re doing with the earnings weighting inside large-cap core is saying, okay, listen.

I get it. You've come to somebody's S&P 500 or Russell tracker because you're looking for a low-cost solution. This is why you're not going for the active managers, but is it that you're in love with market capitalization as a concept or you’re in love with that fee? And oftentimes the answer is, nine times out of 10 is we’re in love with the fee. That's what we’re tracking. We’re not necessarily saying that we – you know I'm speaking in the voice of the client, it's not that I see anything particularly wonderful about cap-weighting, it’s just I’m trying to say fees. And so, we’ve said, it is okay.

Well, here are some ideas for fees coming in at 8 basis points, but by the way, if you were not in the mood, you in particular, the person you're speaking to that’s the beta – the core beta owner, if you’re not in the mood to make a dedicated growth or value call within classic Morningstar Style Boxes. Well, tilt one way or the other. Maybe you have an opinion and said something we’ve been really arguing is hey, you know, why do you think growth was working? Well, it was working because people were trying to pile in to anything that might show some semblance of capital appreciation during a period of time in which they were concerned that we’ve been – that you know some cataclysmic global recession is right around the corner.

And so oftentimes, what you see when you look at the classic value sectors and the market internals right now, you know, what's been flying higher since late August or early September? Its financials because rates started to reverse. Interest rates are on the up now ever so slightly. And so, if you think about, okay, well, what am I going to be doing it I’m not doing a beta tracker, a lot of the question mark I think for the 2020 is at least when you look at the way the S&P 500's of the world are constructed and the S&P 500 growths of the world and S&P 500 values, a lot of this is going to be what is your view on financials and what is your view on tech because tech dominates growth, financials dominates value, that is pretty much across the board no matter who's style you're looking at and I think that’s going to be the big question.

JL: Yes, absolutely. And I think that's – I think it's a good kind of overview of the place that we find ourselves in right now. So, traditionally growth has performed better towards the end of economic cycles when investors were willing to put kind of a real premium on anything that seemed to be continuing to grow, top line earnings as things were slowing down economically. The swing over to value does suggest to some extent that we are not towards the end of this expansion cycle, does it not?

JW: Well, you know, when you’re thinking about cycles and growth and value, it’s one of those things that sometimes people – there's the textbook and then there's often times what will be reality. So, let’s think about what has happened with growth and value through the years. If you've ever heard the [old meme] that says, you know, you only needed to make three or four decisions in investing in the last 40 years there, right. 1970 buy gold, sell all your gold in 1980 and, you know, buy Japanese stocks in 1980, sell those 10 years later and buy U.S. tech stocks 1990, and do nothing for 10 years and then at the turn of the century, get into commodities or into bonds, just get out of those tech stocks, and there's just three or four decisions and you’re done.

Well, it's been that way too with value and growth. If you had just blindly bought value for the 80s, bought growth for the 90s, value for the [indiscernible], you know that's what we call the first decade, right, the 2000 and then growth from 2010 onward, plus or minus a couple of years, you know, these things will switch by 4 or 5 percentage points a year on a 10 year number. You're looking at, you know, tens and tens of percentage points. I mean at this point you think the S&P 500 is a lot – up a lot from the March 2009 lows. Well, look at what tech stocks have done; look at what the S&P 500 growth is done.

JL: Yes, and you don’t have to tell me. I've been loaded up on growth via the NASDAQ-100 ETF (QQQ) since roughly 2008 at this point. So, really just as things kind of unwound there and I have definitely been taking a good hard look at rotating that at some point, but I'm not quite there yet. So, we’ll see. Maybe you can convenience me here.

JW: Well, we – I – we put out a blog. I made a TINA Turner reference with the – you know the TINA trade that we talk about. In this blog, TINA is standing for there is no alternative – the expression being there is an alternative to bonds, and therefore, go buy equities, and a lot of that has been correlated with, you know, there’s been no alternative for yield so buy greenbacks. There’s been no alternative for growth, so buy growth stocks, these types of things, and I did that, I turned around and now like, we have one coming out; we’re publishing. It’s all about party like it's 1989 from Prince. And so, I guess I was born in a time where since I was a child when these songs were being recorded like a gen-x baby boomer over here. I don't know, I think I was born in the wrong year, but, you know, one of the things I was pointing out was not to state on your podcast that I'm of the view that we’re in some sort of .com bubble.

I don't want to come across that way, but the discrepancies between some of these trades are really, really starting to mirror that. I mean remember that inside the S&P 500, we forget, our memories are so short. August of 2018, that’s a year and a half ago. S&P reconfigured their sectors, remember that one, and what happened was we had – after the tech telecom and media bubble imploded, you know, 20 years ago, the telecom sector was basically Verizon (VZ) and Ma Bell (T). It became this 6% yielding, you know, two names or 50% of the S&P 500 telecom. It was kind of the boring sector you buy when you’re gobbling up utilities and staples, right. And then what they did was they said, okay, well, now we’ve got these companies; we’ve got Facebook (FB); we’ve got Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL). We need to start moving some of these companies out of tech, right.

So, I mean you’ve got – you have like an Amazon (AMZN) is actually consumer discretionary, it’s not a tech stock, right. And so, you got Google, suddenly it’s no longer a tech stock, now it's in communication services. So, what happens is, people will say, oh! Tech is a percentage of the S&P 500. It's at 1998 levels. It's the equivalent – it’s equivalent to tech, you know, as a percentage back as it what was like oh! Wait a minute. Wait a minute. What if Google was in there? You know that type of thing, but even still, Jonathan, even still you look at that type of look through at the market. You're still seeing things like the price to sales between growth and value being at 1999 levels. Tech as a percentage of the 500 being back at those summer levels. The relative performance gap, that's another one that was I putting out. It's in one of these blogs.

I mean, you’d have to – you hit the WisdomTree website, type in my last name and you’ll find these blogs. The magnitude of the performance or think about back in the 90s when growth was clobbering it, you know, it was really Netscape onwards, right. Netscape launched the IPO and then you had this, five years of just growth stocks on a total tear. So, in those five years, in any given year, I mean it was just a total clobbering, you know, in most of those years. But in this cycle, it's not as violent as it was back then, but its occurring over this massive time frame and this goes back to what you we’re saying with, you know, at the end of the cycle, the beginning of the cycle, recessions, and you want to be in growth, you want to be in value, who knows because if you think about we peaked the stock market in October of 2007, okay, that is a dozen years ago, growth was beating on the downside in that bear market. October of 2007 into 2009, into the first quarter of 2009, growth was beating. So, you had a recession, you had a catastrophic bear market, and growth was beating value. In that it did not decline as much as value.

JL: Well, yes, I mean, I guess that I think relates to the particular nature of that sell-off, which obviously had financials harder than any other sector.

JW: And energy.

JL: Yes.

JW: Financials and energy. You had – you know the Citibanks (C) of the world were down 90%, 95%, but what was the market leadership from 2000 and 2007? It was commodity super cycle. It was 20% return on equity inside a financial system that was not as regulated as it is in 2019. And so, it was the market leaders on the upside from 2000 to 2007 that were leading that bear market to the downside. Once we exited that bear market in March of 2009, various value measures depending on whether you're looking at ours type of stuff, the dividend weighted stuff, was generally making up some ground from 2009 to 2013, but growth then picked up the baton again from 2013 until present day. And so, by an order of magnitude perspective, we are only just slightly off the late 1990s growth versus value spreads on performance. And so, you know, you look at what leads in bear markets or bull markets, it's a tough call.

Generally, if you’re concerned about a bear or some sort of paradigm shift, now that paradigm shift could be anything right. Perhaps all of our notions of perpetual disinflation are going to turn into moderate inflation, rising rates that fancy that nobody's even talking about that. Jonathan, I was putting together a piece the other day, based around when my jaw hit the floor, this was the December 9 Financial Times, so I – I'm kind of an interesting cookie and that I still receive a paper version of my newspaper delivered to the door, so half your listeners can end the podcast right now. You're listening to a 38-year old dinosaur.

I’m sitting there, Jonathan, I'm reading. If you know, if you know and love your paper Financial Times, in the side of the Op-Ed section, there's an unauthored commentary. There's actually two of them every day. I read it religiously over there next to the letters to the editor and in the December 9 one, they said something to the effect of Japan is mired in permanently low interest rates, and I thought that was kind of interesting because there's one lesson in financial services, which is, don't ever have so much hubris as to declare anything as permanent. You know, Irving Fisher, in 1929, we’ve reached a permanent plateau in stock prices, the classic ringing the bell at the top of a bull market.

Well, apparently according to the FT, we've reached permanently low interest rates, and I would posit to you, I’ve put it out – we put the stuff out on the website, we put it on Twitter, you know, my Twitter handles might name, you know, you look over not to transition to Japan, but just these notions that Japan could never have a semblance of inflation despite the fact that it has one of the most physically profligate governments you can imagine with the fact that we were pointing out, anybody that wants to listen, that Tokyo office prices are up almost 7% year-over-year on rents. I mean that doesn't seem very disinflationary to me and we were pointing out, you know, a core CPI over in Japan. It's in a bull trend. I mean its low, it’s under 1%, but the trend is upward. You’re seeing that in a lot of things here.

We haven't – in the United States, we joke about this all the time. There's no inflation unless you look at your healthcare costs, the price of a car, the price of tuition, home prices and about – just about every one of the [indiscernible] 20 home price metro areas. Yes, there's no inflation in your loaf of bread, but in everything that matters, there's some serious inflation. So, you know, I just thought it was interesting with the permanently low rates too because it goes hand-in-hand with this time.

We went into a meeting a few months ago and we came walking back to the elevator and we couldn't believe it, the statement was made in the meeting that growth stocks can never underperform value stocks, and it’s like well. Look, I’m here to tell you, Jonathan, I mean think value is going to be growth for the 2020s, but I don't know, and I would never say I do know for a fact. I mean all I can do is put together the metrics and draw a conclusion, but you never say never on these things.

JL: Yes, sure. So, I – yes, I totally agree, and you know, those kinds of statements are often associated with in retrospect what turns out to be the top for a particular trend. So, I mean there is definitely that feeling in 2007 also where people felt real estate just simply could not go down. There was no way real estate prices could ever go down after the run-up they had had, and of course, everything came crashing down, brought the global financial system down with them. We’ll be back after a brief word from our sponsor.

I'd love to take a bit of a step back here and get into, first of all, WisdomTree’s definitions for value and growth are because I think they’re somewhat different than what traditional definitions of value and growth are. So, generally speaking, you have things like book value as synonymous with value. And then, for growth, you have things like earnings growth rate and sales per share growth rate. And then, once we get into that I’d love to actually discuss some of the potential differences between what are being classified as growth stocks today relative to let’s say the late 90s because I think there are some significant differences.

They are in terms of profitability, in terms of cash piles that these companies have accumulated in terms of the influence they have all the way up to the governmental level. I think these are not – you know not your father or grandfather's growth stocks. I think there may be a lot of kinds of hybrid characteristics here, but so, let’s, I guess, just take this as sequentially. So, how – when WisdomTree talks about value and growth as a shop, how are you defining value? It's not just book value, is it?

JW: It’s actually not book value at all, and that's one of the interesting things. It goes back to the development of the industry, right. So, you had – essentially when Fama and French, the academics had identified kind of two original smart beta factors, with one being the propensity of small companies to outperform large companies through time, and then, the other one being the classic Graham and Dodd Warren Buffett type concepts of go scouring for cheaper companies. They tend to outperform through time, and that's been a truism.

JL: Sure, yes. What they call the size and style premiums.

JW: Yes, yes, exactly. And most of the development of the business, which is take an intellectual concept like that, develop an index, wrap an ETF around it through the years, or a mutual fund, has been based on price-to-book. That is not in there and there's nothing wrong with that per se. It’s not a WisdomTree philosophy mostly because we have been – we build a business around really weighting by dividends and earnings. We think that those are a little bit better. There's a few flaws that you can poke holes in on price-to-book as a metric. So, remember that on your book value – your book value has maintained historic accounting, right.

So, you buy a building in 2019 for $1 million, and then you have to take depreciation against that building, but generally speaking, it might not account for the fact that suppose the building is in San Francisco and the property market there continues to be gangbusters for 10 years, and then you look at the balance sheet in 2029 and you take no account for the fact the building, that very real tangible building in downtown San Francisco, you’re still valuing it at $1 million minus the depreciation even though you might have had 10% annual, you know, industrial or office [property] whatever type of property it was, inflation through those years.

So, that's one of the issues with book. The other issue is and you’ve seen this. I mean you have a company that's highly successful and it's – really, it's Jeff and Jonathan's Social Media Company, that what we’re going to go. We’re going to go IPO with Jeff and Jonathan's Social Media Company and the book value of that company is our two laptops and our two coffee mugs.

JL: Yes. It ignores intangible assets, which in the digital age is likely problematic as a value metric.

JW: Yes. I mean the book value is that [mushy] matter between your two ears, right. That's the whole value of Jeff and Jonathan Social Media Company. It's 12 of us in your garage. There is no property plant and equipment. There is no smokestack. And so, what is the price to “book”. It's a metric that doesn't matter. You know, so that's one of the things that’s a little bit of a knock-on price-to-book. And so, what we've oftentimes said is, okay. What is the known quantity that you can get a feel for? We've said it's dividends, generally dividends. We also say earnings as well. And if you think about what is a tertiary effect from weighting by dividends, right.

So, you weight by market cap, it means if the total value of all stocks is x and the total value of Amazon is 3% of it then Amazon will be 3% of the S&P 500, regardless of whether or not Amazon is a good deal. We think that that’s a little bit flawed because we say, okay, take the company's dividend as a proportion of total dividends, and then, that'll give you an idea for the fortunes of the firm relative to society.

Now, you will end up missing a lot of the so-called FAANGs, right, and we’ve – this have been a concept through the years. Facebook, Amazon, Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX) and Google, those are the things that were market leaders through time mostly because four out of those five didn't pay a dividend, but one thing that’s oftentimes missed and this is why it’s so fascinating with a lot of our dividend weighted stuff is that even without the FAANGs, you forget the stuff that you didn't purchase that ended up being – you were very fortunate that they were not in the index because they were the companies that never made it. They are the companies you don't hear about oftentimes because if you don't have a dividend, it's because you have a greater – generally companies that don't have a dividend tend to be a greater proportion of them having no earnings, no dividend, no earnings, no prospects, no future.

So, for every one Amazon, you might have seen lots of those types of companies in there. But, yes, you know, the thing with growth and value is you’re right. You made a reference it's not your father's growth index of 1997, 1998. You know there’s a lot of garbage in growth index as back in 1998, 1999. I mean the famous one, the famous .com poster child was pets.com with a sock puppet and there has been some discussions here where some eyebrows raised in financial circles recently with the other pet food distributing company that was a so-called Unicorn. Unicorn being a Silicon Valley company worth more than $1 billion and that the parallels were interesting and you can see the IPO market now here is kind of coming apart with some of those recent blunders, but it does pale in comparison to what was happening back in the .com selloff.

So, I do want to make any parallels to that, you know, it kind of [a wink and a nod] that we’ll never see something like that. That was [south sea] to a bold stuff, but the – there is much more quality populating the upper echelons of the U.S. large-cap indexes these days whether it's growth core or value. I mean you take some of these big names, they actually do have viable business models. They, in many cases, were listed back, that I mean take that big tiger we were just talking about that’s dominating online retail at this point. I mean you want to talk about Jeff and Jessica [indiscernible] Christmas purchases, we didn’t go to a mall. We went right there to Amazon. This is a viable business that's crushing if.

You know back then it was a speculative endeavor that was engaged in books and who was Jeff Bezos. You didn’t know who that guy was. He was in, you know, the 90s and anything goes. So, you're absolutely right, and there is this crossover. This is one of the things that I think is a real interesting part about ETF transparency, wrapping an ETF around a proprietary index is it's a no, you know what you own situation. So, you create an index where your earnings, for example, are the – your earnings as a proportion of total earnings is your weight in the index. So, now I don't have to figure out, okay, I’ve got this active manager. They’re calling themselves a growth manager is, I don’t know, is apple growth or is that value.

JL: Yes, I'm thinking the same thing. I mean, you know, a company like Netflix, which has really never produced any free cash flow and I don’t see them, you know, paying a dividend anytime in the next decade or two is the kind of company that you could see going totally belly up at some point as, you know, established players like Disney (DIS) and Amazon just continue to eat into whatever kind of a mode they think they or seen to have dealt for themselves. But companies like Apple and Microsoft that have really been on the cusp of the leadership of this rally over the last decade or so.

In fact, I'm blanking on the exact number, but the percent of total gains that can just be attributed to like three or four names is really astounding, but, you know, I – it's hard to know how do you classify a company like Microsoft (MSFT), which has increased its dividend every single year for, you know, God knows how long at this point has an incredibly healthy balance sheet and are they a growth company just because they keep on discovering new products, you know, like let’s say the Xbox, which continues to just grow at incredible hard to imagine rates, that line of their business and how they switched over to services, subscription model with their Office suite.

Apple is also making their transition over to a services model. So, yes, I just, I wonder, you know, it certainly makes sense that when things turn around, the sectors that have really gone up the most will go down the most also and that certainly would be growth, but I do wonder about some of these larger names and I'm hoping when we get into some of the specific products that you guys have, I’m curious what the – haven’t taken a sneak peek at what the underlying holdings on let’s say DLN is relative to EPS.

So, DLN is WisdomTree US LargeCap Dividend ETF and that falls into your value bucket, and then, that's opposed to the WisdomTree US LargeCap ETF, EPS, which you mentioned earlier, so I guess this is probably good place to transition over there. How much overlap is there between these funds? How many of these names really are hybrid value and growth stocks at this point?

JW: Well, EPS is kind of like our S&P 500. In that, it has about 77% commonality with the 500. And then, DLN is more of a, I'm seeking out a value mandate. This is a dedicated, you know, Morningstar Style Box value concepts, and there is crossover. So, I mean think about, okay, you mentioned Apple a few times. There's another one, remember when Apple was a laughing stock of a company. It was like when I was a kid. It was a hot – the newest greatest thing when I was a really little kid in the 80s, and then it was just dead money for years. It was tossed back and forth. It was kind of like the example of a fall from grace value company and then they just totally turned it around and it became a world beater.

It’s a great example of how these companies change. And, you know, you mentioned Disney, Disney was in the NIFTY 50, you know, you go back – you want to go back into the era before the 1973, 1974 crash I mean what do you know what is Disney, I mean now it's struggling against Netflix. Is it growth? Is it value? You know it’s probably value these days, but, you know, at the upper – the upper echelon of DLN and EPS, you’re think about, you know, the top components, but you’ll see it down lower too as you take something like Wells Fargo (WFC), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), you know, one of these types of companies. Generally speaking, there is a high correlation behind – between the dollar amount of your earnings in billions and the dollar amount of your dividends in billions, right.

So, you’re doing a modification of cap weighting in that it's never going to be Pep Boys, Manny, Moe and Jack is Number 2 holding in this thing, right, because it would be Pep Boys dividend as a percentage of all dividends and that might be just a fraction of it. It mighty the Number 397th holding, right. Whereas you take Apple, I mean I’d have to – you know I’ve not living and dying Apple every day because I'm a top-down guy, but whatever Apple’s dividend is in billions, is coming out about 4% of all-American dividends. Apple is 4% of all the dividends in this country now, and Microsoft is paying 4%. You know that – and so, you’ll see that in DLN at the top of the house.

You know, you also the classic – we made a reference to Ma Bell, you know, what we call AT&T back when it used to be a – you know that what it was a landline company and Ma Bell was up at the top. And so, there you can have a situation where AT&T as a proportion of the cap weighted S&P 500 will be much smaller than the three some odd percent it will be in DLN because the thing, you know, I’d have to take a look at AT&T's, probably throwing off a 6% or 7% dividend right now. But what's critical about our value stuff is it’s not a hunt for yield.

You know you look at like DLN, okay, you know, it’s got the word dividend in its name and a lot of people will launch ETFs that will, you know, have dividend in the name and you're looking for 4% or 5%, its actually just about really approximating that which you would find in beta and then adding something accretive to it based on the academic foundations of why you created an ETF company in the first place, which is the [Jeremy] Siegal Studies.

JL: Sure. So, you’re factorizing it essentially, you're not looking for it, you know, in the way that there's so many funds out there that are dividend growth funds at this point, and they’re really kind of fundamentals be damned. They're just looking for growing dividends and that strategy works until it doesn't, and, you know, your top dividend growth stocks in 2007, many of those would have gone totally belly up in 2008 and 2009. So…

JW: Yes, and I don't know if I want to say fundamentals be damned.

JL: No, I’m not talking about your fund. I'm talking about some of these where the focus is simply on increasing your overall dividend payout and that seems to be the main…

JW: Yes.

JL: You know, I mean obviously, they're looking at companies that have increased dividends repeatedly over the years, and that is generally indicative of a healthy underlying business, and there's a slack for them to fall back on if things do turns out for them, of course so…

JW: Well, you know, it's funny. It’s – you know if you’ve ever read some of these stuff say oh! The Dallas Cowboys on the road in week seven against a divisional rival on Astroturf since 1982, there are [indiscernible]. You know, it’s like, wait a minute, wait a minute, wait a minute. There's so many flaws in that statement and by the way The Dallas Cowboys in 1982 was a completely different team, completely different payroll and so on.

JL: We just have that. It does sound like you're a football fan, that just happened this weekend actually. I heard that somebody – as soon as I heard somebody say that Tom Brady and Julian Edelman’s record in Foxborough and granted Edelman’s injured frequently. But when they both play, they’re 42 and 0 at Foxborough and that was true until the [indiscernible] beat them this weekend, so…

JW: Yes, yes. I mean it’s – well, look, that type of example is more consistent with logical observation A leads to observation B, but what you’ll find that with the dividends stuff is oh! Here’s an index of companies. They’ve been raising their dividend for 20 years. And so – what was the, you know, go back to Disney, right, so we’re talking about Disney in the NIFTY 50. What the heck does Disney's business model in the year 1970 had to do with Disney today duking it out with Netflix. And so, yes, they were, in the past tense, a healthy company XYZ Corp., whatever it may have been. And that’s something that we often times say, well, no. Let’s take it as a snapshot moment in time, right.

So, if society is paying $1 trillion in dividends and XYZ Corp. is paying $10 billion of $1 trillion, great, that will be 1% of our index, $10 billion divided by $1 trillion. If XYZ Corp., now into 2020, which is what matters, not 1997 or something like that, if they raise their – [all else equal] society is still paying $1 trillion, XYZ Corp. has had a good year. They’re raising it from $10 billion to $12 billion, then they will become 1.2% of our index at the next rebalance regardless of whether the stock went up or down, regardless of whether or not the street has a bunch of buy ratings or sell rating on the thing, and what it basically says is, okay, as your business encounters more fortune or less fortunate, right, maybe they slashed their dividend from $10 billion to $8 billion and now we make them 0.8% of our index because something is going wrong, right.

You were paying $10 billion dividend, now you’re paying $8 billion dividend. You know I've been around long enough. When your $10 billion dividend goes to $8 billion oftentimes next stop is zero billion. You know, you’re pulling a General Electric, you know, and basically what this does is it says, okay, we’re not looking back at 10 or 15 years of dividend growth, not that that methodology hasn't been successful in the past. I don't want to knock that, but what we’re saying is it's reactive to what's happening in a moment time, and by its very nature, it tends to get out in front of future positive things, the $10 billion up to $12 million or the danger zone.

They just did the first dividend slashing and you know there’s going to be three or four slashings until it gets down to zero, and then there are going to lay off half their workforce and maybe after that it's Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It happens way too often. You know you can see – you know, a lot of the studies I mean what was I reading the other day where, you know, when they say over the course of the last century, almost all of the stock market returns have been – have accrued to really just a couple percentage points of the total market. Most companies, when you list them, 20, 30, 40 years past, they don't exist anymore, and I'm not even talking from a perspective of good for you, you got bought out. I’m talking, you know Wolworth, Eastman Kodak, you know, Eastern Airlines.

I don't know, go right down the list, these companies are left and right. I mean, even in the ancient history of WorldCom and Enron, the absolute frauds that we had listed, you know, and so, it's really kind of getting out in front of some of these problem areas and it ends up boosting up some of the other – you know the multiple factors that people talk about, right. So, you know, we're talking growth and value. We haven't gotten into concepts like low volatility, min volatility, which is another concept that pervades in ETF space. We agree with it. Momentum, which tends not to be a WisdomTree concept and quality, right. Quality has been red-hot. Everybody has basically been trying to get out in front of any – but the yield curve is like – I mean my children know what the yield curve is, that's how much the television is talking about yield curves.

Everybody so out in front of the yield curve that they’ve been embracing quality, which as we define that, most people define that as high return on equity return on assets, and in so doing, if you think about dividend weighting, you tend to melt up your quality as well, right, by the very nature of – you get an ROE of 20, chances are you’re paying a dividend. But if your ROE is on the decline or slouching or you had a punk year, chances are you’re getting zero or no or a [cursory] reallocation to our stuff. So, that's our main way of doing it. And then the sister concept behind the dividends is the earnings, same thing, your earnings as a proportion of total earnings, and, you know, we – what that ends up doing is on the earnings side, it gives you a core type view.

So, it’s not as [value] as the dividend stuff, but it allows you go head-to-head with the Russell 1000 and the S&P 500 with a slight tilt. So, you’re still in that large core or mid-core or small core style box, but you’re over to the left a little bit on the wall with value in doing that. And so, we think, you know, hey, the value comes back, value comes – goes higher, you know, the people that don't really have the marginal propensity to make a dedicated growth or value call, they’re comfortable in the blend, they should take – and I'll tell you this, Jonathan, this is so important they should do. Don't even type WisdomTree ETF into it. Go to Morningstar. I’ve got this memorized because I look at this so frequently.

Go to Morningstar, this is – it's interesting. Type in somebody else's large-cap core fund into Morningstar, it's free, Morningstar.com, no affiliation with WisdomTree. And then, what it will do is it will show you the nine boxes, right, large value, large core, large growth, mid and small, the nine boxes looks like tic-tac-toe. It will show that fund that you just typed in and then also show you where the Russell 1000 is on their quantitative metrics like a heap map, where is the dot moving around at this moment time, and then, what critically will also show you is the total universe of the thousand mutual funds and ETFs that exist within U.S. large-cap, large-cap core specifically, and what you’ll find is, is that as a collective, I mean this is classic law of large numbers stuff, if you and I sit down, put together all of the holdings of the – every large-cap core manager, we should have something that’s right dead center in the large-cap core square, right, summing up a thousand mutual funds holdings. But it’s actually over on the growth wall.

The entire U.S. equity market is now [Quasi] growth because what’s happened is, is all the money has flowed into growth for so many years. So, what’s happenings is you have a lot of people who’d say, I’m not growth; I’m not value. I'm playing the core. I'm okay. You might want to check your premises. So, it's something that they should – that the listener should totally do while they’re listening to me. It's kind of freaky.

JL: That's fascinating. I'm definitely going to check that out and while you’ve been speaking here, I've also just taken a gander at the top holdings in EPS and DLN, and interestingly, I think kind of along the lines of what I was saying that Apple and Microsoft really straddled the fence there, they are the top two holdings in both of those funds. So, doesn't really matter what your tilt is, you're getting a lot of Apple and Microsoft in either case because they report such high earnings and because they payout so much in the way of dividends also. So, they really have kind of found a way to straddle the fence there, which I guess – I guess somewhat nerve-racking to think that the same companies are at the top of growth and value buckets at this point.

JW: Well, I mean they skew value. I mean these concepts – I mean that's been kind of the interesting thing about Apple is that even though it has been melting higher along with the fangs for so long, that its earnings have always kept up that it wasn't the – I don’t know you want to call it a tech company, I mean who knows what we want to classify Apple as, I mean you could say it's a consumer discretionary company.

JL: You know it’s a consumer-electronics, high-end.

JW: You know whatever we want to call it, it's always – that's always been kind of the theme is that it's been this low PE type company and that you had managers, the active managers, the ones doing this. The stock – the individual stock selections saying, hey, I’m making a case that Apple is a value stock. I mean there is a lot of talk with this particular company that, I mean, how many more iPhones can you sell? I mean right, you’ve saturated the market. There has to be a next there, what is next? And you’re seeing that – you know that's the recurring issue and that's kind of why it continues to maintain this discount valuation to the market. But yes, DLN and EPS, I mean, again, there's not going to be that Manny, Moe and Jack over there at the top because it's a proportional thing, so it's – these are no surprises ETFs. They are meant for the core of the portfolio.

I mean elsewhere in the WisdomTree suite, there's more esoteric, there’s more exotica. But the esoteric ETFs, you know, that's for a different kind of ETF user, somebody that wants to be more thematic or whatever the case may be or really make a bolder call. I mean there’s, for example, DLN and then there's like DLN on steroids, which is the subcomponents of DLN that are screened out just for their super high yields, right. So, that’s just somebody who wants to really go into value. That's DHS, right. So, it's really just a matter of what the person is looking for. But EPS is a large-cap core fund that I call value light. DNL is a dedicated large-cap value fund.

JL: Yes. no, that makes a lot of sense. So, I’m curious to pivot over to U.S. versus international right now. What's your sense on valuations of the U.S. equity market relative to the rest of the world? And are you allocating or recommending people allocate accordingly?

JW: Yes. In the asset allocation models, we have the overweight to the U.S. The next stop in those would be if we are going to increase allocations elsewhere probably be in Japan, probably more so than Europe, but right now, we are still underweight the developed economy equities. But within the rest of the world, there's that other line item, which is emerging and we’re overweight emerging.

JL: No. Actually, that obviously hasn't been all that profitable over the last decade.

JW: Right. Yes, emerging is very much like the value – the values concept. And so, we’ve – the overweight U.S. equities has helped and then so offset by the overweight to emerging, which has struggled. Yes, I mean if somebody was of the view that, okay, you take a look at the situation right now. Okay, German manufacturing right now has been, let's argue, six to eight quarters now in the tank in a manufacturing economy.

JL: Yes, not that you would know it by investing in the DAX or anything. It's had a great year, but yes.

JW: Well, everything’s – yes, everything's going higher, but like, you know, we have – generally speaking, on the manufacturing side, all the major economies, U.S., Japan, China, miserable manufacturing situations almost like we are in a recession right now for that particular sub-component of the economy, but that the consumer – the U.S. consumer has been holding everyone strong, and, you know, something I’d that point out, this is a little side note here, and I think this is for those of you who think we may surprise to the upside, which would be contrary because everyone sitting here bracing for a – when is the recession coming? is it around the corner? I was tweeting the other day about holiday retail sales, right.

Basically, the National Federation of Retailers anticipates that in the United States, we’re going to see 3.8% to 4.2% year-over-year holiday sales growth, but if you look at the data that came in, yes, food traffic was decidedly punk. I mean people aren’t going to the mall. They’re just not going to the malls, okay. But yet another year in which, you know, this website is up 15% on their e-traffic. This one’s up 20% and so on. Now, the issue that I think is fascinating, and the listener should always know this because even me, you know, I told you earlier, you know, my wife and I, oh! the kid wants a basketball, Amazon, right. oh! The kid wants Pokemon cards, Amazon, right.

So, in our minds, everybody's doing their shopping on the Internet. But that's actually not true, it's about $3.5, $4 physically the old-fashioned way. You get in the car, go buy something. For every $1 from me and you hitting eBay and, you know, whatever Best Buy's website. So, foot traffic does matter decidedly.

JL: Is that – sorry just zero and is that retail only or does that include things like people going and buying their groceries? Because I imagine, you know, that’s still the bulk of what people spending as week-to-week. They’re buying staples, food, etc.

JW: Well, and also restaurants. So, when you go to the shopping mall, seemingly to purchase the kid a basketball, you may also get a slice of pizza there or maybe you sit down at the restaurant that's attached to the mall and this is all bucketed in. So, it is a hazy little picture, but I was actually looking into what was happening in the North American weather patterns in November because I was looking at the data and saying, this is pretty damn good data. This was not a punk Black Friday weekend. I mean now it's a five-day weekend because of the Thursday Thanksgiving counts and Black Friday is…

JL: It goes through Monday, Cyber Monday.

JW: And the Saturday is small business Saturday, and its critical, and you know from being the market watcher all these years, this is what people watch on CNBC when they're sitting there with their relatives, you know, kind of waiting for Christmas to arrive, and their bored, they’re watching CNBC and they’re talking about holiday. They got the reporters sitting there at those shopping mall and this is kind of what drives the market around this time of year, and so, I was actually pulling up the November weather patterns, and if you look at what was happening in the parts of the United States where you would – where weather would affect your marginal propensity to show up at the mall in the month of November.

So, I'm operating under the assumption that if you're in Texas or Florida or Southern Cal, you don't care about the weather in November. You're either going to the mall or you're not, okay. You don't have to shovel out of the driveway, but if you're in Boston, you're in New York, you're in Chicago, it matters. It's – you know it's just like when people have the option to work at home. Oh! Man, it's 10 below zero. I think today's the day I’ll work from home rather than trudging down out of the loop in Chicago, right. So, if you look at what was happening weather wise in – compared to last 30 or 40 years of Novembers in the United States, and I know it doesn’t have anything to do with the ETFs or value, but I think it's fascinating if we can upside surprise on these numbers.

It was decidedly cold compared to the typical November across New England into New York, population zones, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Upper Midwest and all of the orange on the map where it was a little bit warmer than normal was in the places like I just said, Florida, San Diego, who cares if it was warmer or colder in Florida. And so, I think what happened is that we actually got pretty satisfactory numbers out of the retail sales figures for November despite that headwind and I think what’s going to end up happening is we’re going to surprise these numbers to the upside corroborated by that labor market number that we saw what was that on Friday.

We’re just blowing out the employment numbers. So, to make that short story long, right, long story short, you know, to be contrarian is to be the few among us that sees the upside surprises that was the recession, that interest rates have bottomed, that eventually we as a market, will have to start talking about the federal budget, which is inflationary. It's a deep budget deficit. Inflationary, rising rates, steepening yield curve, steepening yield curve favoring the beleaguered banks.

Now, you'll have to make calculus. This is tough, this is tough. You're going to have to figure out whether or not the White House is going to be Warren or Sanders or whether it's going to be, you know, more moderate within the Democratic Wing, the [indiscernible] Bloomberg's of the world [indiscernible] perhaps, or whether it will be continuation of Trump because one of the things we've been showing here, which is critical for the internals of the S&P is tell me the fortunes of Elizabeth Warren and I'll tell you whether financials and healthcare are outperforming or underperforming, and it is a tight fit. I was putting together an exhibit, that's got to be on the Twitter feed too. Put together an exhibit, what do you as an investor pile into when you feel fearful, right?

Utilities, staples, staples being toothpastes, Coca-Cola (KO), cigarettes, right, utilities, staples, sometimes healthcare because it’s kind of a defensive sector. When the odds of Warren, there's odds that you can find, real-time odds from real-time exchanges of money, people wagering. I think the Trump re-election probability with real-time money is something like 48%, and then, there's the probabilities of each individual candidate getting the democratic nod and at the peak about, call it three months ago, Warren was at about a 50% probability to get that nomination, and that peak coincided with the value and growth switch, and as Warren faded and the prospect of some of the other candidates started to grab more “market share” of the democratic probabilities, suddenly you got a revival in financials, you got a revival in healthcare, you had interest rates start to go onto the upside and value made the switch in the growth.

So, that's the other thing to watch and people say, oh! It was so early. You can't predict the election. You’re right, you’re right. you’re predicting the election is tough, but you got to try. You got to look at the data and try. And so, that's something that we’ve been talking about to great extent. I think in the first quarter, I mean, the forensics on this upcoming November are going to be the critical determining factor for most of – at least for me, a lot of my literature.

JL: Yes, I think for many investors that will be the key thing that they keep an eye on here as they figure out how they’re going to invest going forward, you know, into the second half of 2020 and beyond. Anyway, Jeff, this has been really awesome. I think we covered a lot of ground here. You are definitely very entertaining guests, that's great also and I know your stuff, that's great. So, just to reiterate, investors and listeners that want to do further research on WisdomTree ETFs or read your takes on the market, what's the best place for them to go to visit, Wisdomtree.com?

JW: Yes, yes. The hot takes would be on the Twitter Feed, right. So, you look up Jeff Weniger on the Twitter Feed. And then in the blogs, we believe that we are blogging and writing research reports as much or more than anybody, and we are a boutique ETF shop, right. We’re not those big monolith like some of the major players. We think our stuff is better than anybody's. You know there's a blog coming out every day. It's this type of stuff. You know I’m putting together one, you know, right now talking about, you know, rising rates, talking about some of that Japanese stuff. It's Japan today, its U.S. tomorrow, it's Fed policy the next day, who knows. It's basically everything under the sun that would be interesting to people that are reading about what's going on in the markets and also what's going on the industry. So, yes, absolutely the WisdomTree website, the blog, that's the way to go.

JL: Nice. And, yes, I'm just looking at your Twitter Feed right now. There's really great stuff on here. So, I recommend people follow Jeff Weniger on Twitter also. Really awesome stuff here I see. You’ve got the Japan thing on here; you’ve got the weather stuff.

JW: Yes, the weather, yes.

JL: Wall Street anticipating the one in three chance of U.S. recession this time next year, which it sounds like will be a pretty profitable trade to bet against if Wall Street’s wrong about that and I don't see any reason why they – why there would be that many people thinking we’ll be in a recession this time next year. It doesn't – numbers certainly don't seem to be pointing in that direction.

JW: Yes, we shall see. It’s to be faded. It is to be faded. I think rising rates and the view that this was the recession. I think that that is the play for 2020. We shall see.

JL: Definitely. Anyway, best of luck out there. Happy holidays and I hope we can do this again soon.

JW: Right back at you Jonathan. Thank you.

